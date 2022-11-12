ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southlake, TX

‘Look like they’re working for NASCAR’: Tesla camera catches tire thieves in action

By Jeff MacDonald, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 2 days ago
Tesla camera catches tire thieves in action: ‘Look like they’re working for NASCAR’ In a video released by the police, the thieves can be seen grabbing a car jack, lifting the Corvette as its alarm triggers. (NCD)

SOUTH LAKE, Texas — A Tesla was parked in the perfect location to record three brazen thieves stealing a tire from a Corvette in broad daylight.

According to a social media post by the South Lake Police Department, a car with three masked men pulled up next to a Corvette in a Texas shopping center parking lot on Nov. 3 around 1:39 p.m.

The thieves can be seen in the video grabbing a car jack from the trunk of their black Dodge Charger and placing it under the white Corvette. As they were lifting the car, the Corvette’s alarm was triggered, sending the thieves into high gear.

“The three look like they’re working for NASCAR with the speed and practice of their theft,” the South Lake Police Department said in the description of the YouTube video of the incident.

The thieves removed the $700 wheel and slipped away less than a minute after arriving.

Police said they ran the license plate, but are asking for help from their community to help identify the thieves.

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dozens of Cars Vandalized, Tires Slashed in Fort Worth Neighborhood: Police

Police are investigating vandalism in a Fort Worth neighborhood after tires from more than two dozen cars were found slashed early Thursday morning. Details on the investigation remain limited, but Fort Worth Police Officer Buddy Calzada confirmed about 30 cars were affected in the Sunset Heights neighborhood near Sanguinet Avenue.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Fort Worth shooting leaves 1 dead, suspect at-large

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are investigating an overnight shooting that left a man dead. A member of the victim’s family called 911 late Friday night to report the shooting. Officers found the wounded man inside a vehicle near East Lancaster Avenue, south of Interstate 30 in...
FORT WORTH, TX
WGAU

Dallas air show victims named; NTSB investigation underway

DALLAS — (AP) — Officials on Monday identified the six men killed in a deadly collision between two vintage military aircraft at a Dallas air show, all of whom were experienced aviators with years of flight training. The Commemorative Air Force, which put on the show, identified the...
DALLAS, TX
starlocalmedia.com

From police officer to FBI, Rob Christian works to make Allen ISD safer

Rob Christian is using his law enforcement experience to make Allen ISD a safe school experience. From his days working as a St. Louis police officer to serving with the Secret Service and the FBI, Christian has gained much experience in ensuring the safety and well-being of the public. Since Aug. 1, he has come out of retirement to help build a safer community in Allen ISD.
ALLEN, TX
tcu360.com

TCU’s notorious car burglar arrested

TCU has experienced a rise in car burglaries this year as a result of one notorious burglar. From the beginning of August to November this year, there were 11 car burglaries on campus. Last year, there was only one during the same time period. “The burglaries did have a huge...
FORT WORTH, TX
dpdbeat.com

Arrest Made in Homicide on Lake June Road

On November 10, 2022, at around 8:00 P.M., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 9500 block of Lake June Road. The preliminary investigation showed when officers arrived, they found discovered the complainant, Brandon Plummer, 42, in the passenger seat of a car with a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire Rescue responded, and Plummer died at the scene.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

McLaren Automotive opens North Texas headquarters

COPPELL, Texas — British luxury performance carmaker McLaren has picked Coppell for its North American headquarters and the facility opened on Saturday. The company, founded in 1963 by racer, engineer and entrepreneur Bruce McLaren, competes in in the Formula 1 World Championship and INDYCAR in the U.S. The North...
COPPELL, TX
CBS DFW

North Texas family scammed out of rental home

McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – With inflation causing rents and mortgages to skyrocket, North Texans are on the move for cheaper places to live. But you'll want to hear about what happened to a McKinney family before you hand over your money to strangers. In McKinney, an investigation is underway to help that family recover thousands of dollars lost on a fraudulent home rental agreement. When mold started appearing inside her McKinney apartment, Breanna Davila wanted to move her family that includes a 9-month-old baby. "So we found this listing, this house on Zillow," Davila said.The two-story home only a few miles away was just...
MCKINNEY, TX
klif.com

Dallas County Officials say Six Dead in Air Show Crash

DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – The National Transportation and Safety Board is investigating a deadly crash between two planes during a Veterans Day weekend air show in Dallas. The accident happened around 1:30 Saturday afternoon during the Commemorative Air Force Wings Over Dallas World War II Airshow, and the planes involved were a B-17 and a P-63 Kingcobra vintage aircraft.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
fox4news.com

1 dead, 1 critically injured in early morning crash in Dallas

DALLAS - One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a crash in West Oak Cliff early Sunday morning. Dallas police said the wreck happened at about 2:30 a.m. The driver of a pickup truck was heading south on Cockrell Hill Road, when the driver lost control near Illinois Avenue and slammed into a utility pole.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Arrest made in road rage shooting on I-30 in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police have arrested a 29-year-old man accused of a road rage shooting on I-30 earlier this week. The shooting happened just after 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. Police said the victim was driving on I-30, near Cooks Lane, when they were shot. Witnesses told responding officers...
FORT WORTH, TX
