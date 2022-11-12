UTICA – The Illinois Department of Natural Resources have announced a number of large projects to improve trails and amenities at Starved Rock State Park over the next few years. The trails at the park contain a number of wooden bridges, stairways, boardwalks and retaining walls which have deteriorated and need to be replaced. The iron filtration system for the water system is over 20 years old and also needs repairs. Upgraded electrical service for the campground and replacing a number of the restroom facilities is also being planned. Additional millions of dollars for infrastructure upgrades and additions are expected to be announced later for Matthiessen State Park, Illini State Park and the I&M Canal. See the complete project details in the link below.

NORTH UTICA, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO