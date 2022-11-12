Read full article on original website
walls102.com
First snow event of the year brings slippery conditions
CHICAGO – Snow and slush greeted travelers this morning as Illinois residents experienced their first significant winter weather event this November. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until Noon today, with some parts of North Central Illinois receiving up to three inches of snow. The winter weather will be sticking around, however, as the National Weather Service predicts a chance for robust snow showers on Thursday, with snow squalls possible. Colder weather moves into the region starting Friday with gusty winds over the weekend that will lead to wind chills down to, and even below 0° F.
Central Illinois Proud
Winter Weather Advisory: First multi-inch snowfall of the season expected Tuesday
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — After a strong cold front brought winter-like temperatures to Central Illinois late last week, the area is now in-line for it’s first multi-inch snowfall of the season on Tuesday. With impacts to the Tuesday morning commute expected, the National Weather Service has placed all of Central Illinois within a Winter Weather Advisory from 12 am to 12 pm Tuesday, November 15th.
walls102.com
Multiple trail and amenity improvements proposed for Starved Rock State Park
UTICA – The Illinois Department of Natural Resources have announced a number of large projects to improve trails and amenities at Starved Rock State Park over the next few years. The trails at the park contain a number of wooden bridges, stairways, boardwalks and retaining walls which have deteriorated and need to be replaced. The iron filtration system for the water system is over 20 years old and also needs repairs. Upgraded electrical service for the campground and replacing a number of the restroom facilities is also being planned. Additional millions of dollars for infrastructure upgrades and additions are expected to be announced later for Matthiessen State Park, Illini State Park and the I&M Canal. See the complete project details in the link below.
walls102.com
Think twice before you feed old pumpkins and gourds to wildlife
SPRINGFIELD – If your old pumpkins and gourds from Halloween and Thanksgiving have overstayed their welcome and you’re thinking of feeding the wildlife, think again. While posts on social media have been recommending feeding wild animals, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources does not recommend it. Wildlife Division Chief Mike Wefer says it’s illegal to feed deer in Illinois, and it can do more harm than good.
5 Dazzling Holiday Light Shows in Illinois You Shouldn’t Miss
When is time to pack into the car to go on a Christmas light display tour in northern Illinois with some hot chocolate, these are some great stops to make. There is no shortage of great places to take in all the illuminated colors of the holiday season. Once you've made it through all your favorite neighborhoods to see all the beautifully lit homes, it's on to something even bigger.
illinoisnewsroom.org
Live blog: Snow falling in Central Illinois
Meteorologists are predicting snowfall on Tuesday, November 15. This is a live blog of stories and social media posts:. Listen for coverage on WILL-AM 580 + FM 90.9 between 6-9am and 4-7pm. Also, follow meteorologist Andrew Pritchard here: Chambana Weather. Check current road conditions on Illinois highways here: IDOT Winter Conditions.
'How did I blow leaves 24 hours ago, now I'm blowing snow': O'Fallon, Illinois residents react to inches of overnight snow
O'FALLON, Ill. — Residents across the Bi-state woke up to several inches of snow. According to our Weather First Team, O'Fallon, Illinois had more than 4 inches of snow early Saturday morning. For one family in O'Fallon, not even the snow was enough to stop them from holding a...
What Car Color Is The Most Likely To Be Pulled Over In Illinois?
There are many urban legends about getting pulled over. One big myth is that red cars always get pulled over the most. Does the color or model of the car matter so much that it can actually make it so one car gets pulled over more than all the others?
newschannel20.com
Ameren warns customers to be aware of scammers
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Ameren is warning customers in Illinois to be aware of aggressive scammer tactics. Ameren says the best way to protect yourself is to not trust someone asking for immediate payment. Employees will not demand that a payment is made in a specific way as some of the scammers do.
walls102.com
Harvest nearly complete statewide
SPRINGFIELD – The crops are mostly out of the field statewide, according to the latest USDA crop report. Illinois farmers have harvested around 94% of the corn and 98% of the soybean crop, running well ahead of the five year average. The Illinois corn yield is forecast at a record 215 bushels per acre, up 13 bushels from 2021. Soybean yield is forecast at 64 bushels per acre, down 1 bushel per acre from last year.
southernillinoisnow.com
Heavy ‘surprise’ snow hits part of South Central Illinois
Snowfall measurements up to eight inches are being reported from the early morning snow in South Central Illinois with official readings at the Salem Water Plant of 3 inches and 2.6 inches at the Centralia Water Plant. The heaviest band of snow appears to have moved through the Beckemeyer, Carlyle,...
IL Postal Carrier Dumps Mail & Steals 117 Checks Worth $40K
What's that old saying about the mail, neither sleet, snow, or rain will stop delivery, well unless, the postal carrier steals it. Trusting Your Neighborhood Postal Carrier In Illinois. The residents and businesses in Illinois have a deal with the postal workers. They use the post office to send mail...
walls102.com
Exercise of LaSalle Nuclear Power Station Emergency Plans Set for Tuesday
OTTAWA – An exercise to test emergency response plans for the area surrounding the LaSalle Nuclear Power Station is scheduled for Tuesday. Emergency response personnel from the state of Illinois, LaSalle County, Grundy County, and others will participate in the event. The Federal Emergency Management Agency will evaluate the performance of the participating units of government. FEMA will provide preliminary findings at a meeting on Friday at the LaSalle County Emergency Operation Center. Nuclear energy produces about 20 percent of the nation’s electricity and about half of the electricity in Illinois.
Pediatric ICU Beds Almost Full in Illinois Due to RSV, With Only 4% Availability Statewide
Health officials are worried about how quickly RSV is spreading, particularly with concerns over flu and COVID cases also rising this winter, and in Illinois, the number of pediatric intensive care unit beds is dropping quickly. The Illinois Department of Public Health told NBC Chicago Monday that pediatric ICU beds...
Popular discount retail store opens another new location in Illinois
A popular discount retail store recently opened another store location in Illinois just in time for the busy holiday season. Read on to learn more. On November 13, 2022, the popular discount store Marshalls opened its newest Illinois store location in Freeport.
wlds.com
Citizens Utility Board Reports IL Has Lowest Electricity Prices in Midwest, 5th Lowest in the U.S.
The Citizens Utility Board says the State of Illinois has had the lowest average electricity bills in the Midwest for the tenth straight year. The Energy Information Administration reported last week that Illinois’ average monthly electricity bill was $95.86 last year, which was well below the national average of $121.01. According to the EIA report, Illinois had the fifth lowest average bill in the country.
NBC Chicago
Here's Illinois Most Popular Thanksgiving Side Dish, According to a New Survey
The results are in -- and they are very, very tasty. As Thanksgiving approaches and guests scramble to decide which side dishes to make this year, Campbell's has released its annual "State of the Sides" survey, which uses consumer data and a nationwide survey to help determine the Thanksgiving eating habits of people both in each state and across the country.
walls102.com
City of LaSalle offering Christmas tree ornaments to commemorate 10 years of the Celebration of Lights
LASALLE – As part of the 10th anniversary of the celebration of Lights in LaSalle, the city is offering Christmas ornaments that commemorate the milestone. Mayor Jeff Grove says the red ornaments with the Celebration of Lights logo in gold, and partnering radio station Classic Hits 106 logo on the back, will be offered at Sasso’s Jewelry in LaSalle, and available at Rotary Park at a later date. More annual ornaments with different designs are to come in the future. Mayor Grove thanked the community and city for the support in setting up this year’s displays and for a successful weekend opener.
Don’t Forget, It’s Illegal To Warm Up Your Car In Illinois
The Quad Cities experienced pretty warm weather in October and it's been pretty decent to begin November. But this warm fall weather is going to come to a screeching halt beginning this weekend. While it's tempting to warm up your car when it's cold outside, if you live on the Illinois side of the Quad Cities, it could get you in serious trouble.
Central Illinois Proud
BBB alerts residents about USPS package delivery scam texts, emails
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Scammers are preying on people waiting for holiday packages. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) of Central Illinois is warning residents to be on the lookout for postal service scams in emails and text messages. The scam text or email, purportedly from the United States Post...
