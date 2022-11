(Cedar Falls) UNI dropped a 68-55 contest against Richmond on Friday.

Bowen Born led the Panthers with 17 points. Tytan Anderson had 13 points and 10 rebounds. Nate Heise scored 10. UNI got just three points off the bench and shot 3/22 (13.6%) from 3-point range.

The 1-1 Panthers will play at Virginia on Monday.