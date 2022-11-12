Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
montanarightnow.com
After thrilling win, Broadview-Lavina ready to 'have fun' in 6-man title game
LAVINA- College GameDay has provided some extra buzz ahead of the 121st Brawl of the Wild, but let's not forget the football state championships going on this weekend. In 6-man football, Big Sandy prepares to host Broadview-Lavina after the Pirates won in a nail-biter over Froid-Medicine Lake last Saturday. The...
montanarightnow.com
MSUB bests Rocky in men's basketball exhibition
BILLINGS--The Yellowjackets beat the Battlin Bears 71-56 when they met up Tuesday night in a men's basketball crosstown exhibition. Rocky took an early lead and lead for the first five minutes of the game, but they were quickly overtaken by a fast-paced offensive swarm of Yellowjackets. Carrington Wiggins had 14...
montanarightnow.com
Flint Rasmussen makes his case to be College GameDay Guest Picker
BILLINGS- College GameDay is coming to Bozeman for the 121st Cat-Griz rivalry. That begs the question, who will be the celebrity guest picker?. There's been names floating around on social media. Names like Jan Stenerud, Bob Green, Brent Musburger, Kevin Costner and last but certainly not least, Flint Rasmussen. He's...
Comments / 0