Bloom-Carroll headed to fourth straight regional final after dominating performance against Sheridan

LANCASTER – Sheridan, long known for its physical style of play, especially on offense where the Generals like to run the football and wear teams down, met its match against Bloom-Carroll.

The Bulldogs have relied on the same winning recipe as the Generals, which is to be physical running the ball, and stopping the run, on defense.

Top-seeded Sheridan may have thought they were at the Bulldogs’ level, but the Generals found out the hard way just how dominating Bloom-Carroll can be on both sides of the ball.

No. 5 seed Bloom-Carroll held the Generals’ powerful running game in check and made them uncomfortable throughout the game by forcing four turnovers – three interceptions and a fumble – as the Bulldogs turned in their third consecutive dominating performance in the playoffs in a 17-7 Division III, Regional 11 seminal win Friday night at Lancaster’s Fulton Field.

“We knew this would be a battle early on, but once we settled in, we punched them in the mouth and just wore them down,” Bloom-Carroll linebacker Andrew Marshall said. “We took offense to them saying they were just as physical as us. To be honest, it ticked us off. I think we showed how physical we can be, and we are headed to the next round.”

After losing the first game of the season, Bloom-Carroll has now won 12 consecutive games and advanced to its fourth consecutive regional championship game. The Bulldogs, who have won 12 of their last 15 playoff games, will face Waterson in a regional final next Friday at a site to be determined.

Bloom-Carroll (12-1) has outscored its three playoff opponents 77-14 and has forced 10 turnovers.

Sheridan had every reason to believe it would be able to run the football against the Bulldogs. In last week’s playoff win over Washington Court House, the Generals piled up an amazing 527 rushing yards.

They finished with just 91 rushing yards on 24 attempts and were held to 7 of 20 passing for 127 yards, with 78 of those coming on one play when a pass went through a Bloom-Carroll defender’s hands into the waiting arms of a Sheridan receiver, who took it the rest of the way to complete the 78-yard pass play. In all, the Generals managed 218 total yards.

Bloom-Carroll dominated the time of possession having the ball 31:09 compared to just 16:51 for the Generals.

“It was a lot like we did last week where if we are in possession of the football and they are not, then that puts them into a little bit of a bind, so that’s huge for us to be able to move the ball like we did,” Bloom-Carroll coach Jeremy McKinney said. “Defensibly, we like to think we run to the football and if we can force teams who like to run the ball to do things, they aren’t comfortable doing, then that’s huge for us.

“We obviously knew Sheridan wanted to run the ball, they ran it 93 percent of the time last week, so the goal was to get them out of their comfort zone, and we did that.”

The Bulldogs finished with 214 yards rushing, led by junior tailback Dylan Armentrout, who finished with 114 yards on 22 carries, and Marshall added 65 yards on 17 carries.

The Bulldogs set the tone early by opening the game with a 17-play drive that saw them convert two fourth downs, as well as a third-and-21, and take over nine minutes off the clock. The drive stalled at the Generals’ 5-yard line and Treyton McKee kicked a 25-yard field goal to give the Bulldogs a 3-0 lead with 2:58 left in the first quarter.

Bloom-Carroll continued to move the ball but didn’t have anything to show for it until Jett Jones intercepted a pass and returned it for a touchdown late in the first half, but it was called back because of a penalty. However, the Bulldogs still had the ball at the Generals’ 22-yard line. Five plays later, Marshall scored on a 9-yard touchdown run to give Bloom-Carroll a 10-0 lead with 2:32 left in the first half.

The Generals started the second half with an impressive drive. Starting at their own 20-yard line, they methodically moved the ball down the field, all on the ground, to the Bulldogs' 27-yard line, but Bloom-Carroll’s Brodyn Bishop came up with a huge play when he forced a fumble.

“I hit the ball carrier with my should and jarred the ball loose and next thing I know, the ball popped right in my hands,” Bishop said.

The Bulldogs would ultimately turn that miscue into a touchdown as they put together a 78-yard scoring drive. Sophomore quarterback Ethan Thanthanavong fooled everyone when faked a handoff and kept it, going in the opposite direction. He made a defender miss and then bulled his way into the end zone on a 4-yard touchdown run with 10:41 left to give Bloom-Carroll a 17-0 lead.

On Sheridan’s next drive, Marshall had a diving interception, and after Bloom-Carroll failed to score inside the Generals’ 5-yard line, Sheridan was able to get on the board with the long touchdown pass. The Bulldogs’ Jayse Rockwood sealed the deal when he picked off a pass with just over three minutes left.

