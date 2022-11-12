ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wiggins, CO

chsaanow.com

4A girls volleyball: Thompson Valley wins back-to-back state titles

DENVER – The Thompson Valley Eagles are back-to-back Class 4A state champions. With their 25-23, 25-20, 25-21 victory over Windsor, Thompson Valley completed a perfect run through the tournament. They didn't lose a match, and they didn't even lose a set, on their way to claiming the gold trophy for the second year in a row.
DENVER, CO
chsaanow.com

1A girls volleyball: Fleming upsets No. 1 Merino in quarterfinals

DENVER – In a rivalry that has dominated the landscape of Class 1A girls volleyball in Colorado, the Fleming Wildcats have waited a long time to say they were the victors. On Friday in the quarterfinals of the Colorado girls volleyball state championships, No. 4 Fleming won 25-20, 25-21, 15-25, 17-25, 15-10 over top-seeded and two-time defending state champion Merino. It had been three straight head-to-head matchups since the Fleming girls last beat Merino and more importantly, Merino has defeated the Wildcats in the past two 1A state championship matches.
FLEMING, CO
chsaanow.com

3A boys soccer: Woldeyohannes first-half flurry paces Colorado Academy to title

COLORADO SPRINGS – It only took 27 seconds for Simeon Woldeyohannes to make his mark on Saturday’s Class 3A boys soccer state championship game. The composed Colorado Academy junior midfielder — called “unpredictable” by his head coach — scored goals in the 13th and 14th minutes and they stood up to give the top-seeded Mustangs a 2-1 victory over seventh-seeded Peak to Peak at Switchbacks Weidner Field.
LAFAYETTE, CO
Fort Morgan Times

What the Bears said after Northern Colorado win over Northern Arizona

The University of Northern Colorado (3-7, 2-5 Big Sky) beat Northern Arizona (3-7, 2-5 Big Sky), 21-20, on senior day. It was the team’s most balanced performance of the season, with players in all three phases recording significant plays en route to the victory. Here is what UNC coach...
chsaanow.com

3A girls volleyball: Eaton, Resurrection Christian advance to state semifinals

DENVER — University wasn't entirely the same Bulldogs team Eaton saw about six weeks ago. University was razor sharp, uber confident and full of momentum. Unfortunately for the Bulldogs, though, Eaton was exactly the same Reds team University saw about six weeks ago. Eaton was razor sharp, uber confident...
EATON, CO
csurams.com

Rams Receive At-Large Bids to NCAA Championship

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – For the first time since the 2004 season, both Colorado State cross country teams will make their return to the NCAA Championships next weekend in Stillwater, Okla., both earning at-large bids on Saturday. "Really excited to have both teams officially into the national meet," said...
FORT COLLINS, CO
FOX21News.com

Single-vehicle crash kills Pueblo West man

CPW warning residents about wildlife bobcats hunting. CPW warning residents about wildlife bobcats hunting. Bobcats on fence: CPW warning residents to protect …. Bobcats on fence: CPW warning residents to protect their pets. Copper Mountain first chair interview. Copper Mountain first chair interview. Optum-Eyes brings back its free eye exam...
PUEBLO WEST, CO
CBS Denver

Thursday night will be the coldest night of the season so far

Thursday will feel more like January instead of November with high temperatures in the 40s and overnight lows dipping into the teens in the metro area.The coldest night of the season so far in Denver was on November 4 when the thermometer dropped to 22 degrees. Thursday night should be at least a few degrees cooler that it was day. In fact, most neighborhoods around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins will fall into the teens for the first time since last April.In addition, many mountain areas in Colorado will drop into the single digits above and below zero. For example,...
DENVER, CO
Westword

Denver's Most and Least Popular Radio Stations Now

The ratings for Denver radio stations have seen some significant shifts over the past three months, when a new outlet reached number one and other popular stations swapped places. Further down the roster, big gains were registered by a leading sports-talker, while a public-radio favorite that became a focus of controversy saw its audience share slide.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

A brief breakdown of successful Colorado and Denver propositions

FOX31 breaks down how certain proposition final vote tallies ended up. A brief breakdown of successful Colorado and Denver …. FOX31 breaks down how certain proposition final vote tallies ended up. 6-year-old girl raises money to buy turkeys. A 6-year-old girl and her family are raising money to buy turkeys...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Boebert-Frisch race narrows to razor-thin margins

The distance between the vote counts in the 3rd Congressional District race between Lauren Boebert (R) and Adam Frisch (D) has narrowed by the thousands since election night. Matt Mauro reports. Boebert-Frisch race narrows to razor-thin margins. The distance between the vote counts in the 3rd Congressional District race between...
DENVER, CO
kiowacountypress.net

Fatal crash on Highway 50 in Pueblo Saturday

The Colorado State Patrol is investigating a crash which occurred Saturday morning in Pueblo and resulted in one death. According to CSP Master Trooper David Conway, the crash occurred abound 8:40 a.m. on Highway 50 at Wago Drive. A 62-year-old man from Pueblo West, who has not been identified and was the only person in the vehicle, died at the scene.
PUEBLO, CO

