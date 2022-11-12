Read full article on original website
4A girls volleyball: Thompson Valley wins back-to-back state titles
DENVER – The Thompson Valley Eagles are back-to-back Class 4A state champions. With their 25-23, 25-20, 25-21 victory over Windsor, Thompson Valley completed a perfect run through the tournament. They didn't lose a match, and they didn't even lose a set, on their way to claiming the gold trophy for the second year in a row.
1A girls volleyball: Merino completes three-peat with victory over Fleming
DENVER – The Merino girls volleyball team has added yet another chapter to its legacy. The top-seeded Rams swept their Class 1A state championship match with No. 4 Fleming at Denver Coliseum on Saturday night to be crowned the state champions for the third consecutive season. “It’s an amazing...
1A girls volleyball: Fleming upsets No. 1 Merino in quarterfinals
DENVER – In a rivalry that has dominated the landscape of Class 1A girls volleyball in Colorado, the Fleming Wildcats have waited a long time to say they were the victors. On Friday in the quarterfinals of the Colorado girls volleyball state championships, No. 4 Fleming won 25-20, 25-21, 15-25, 17-25, 15-10 over top-seeded and two-time defending state champion Merino. It had been three straight head-to-head matchups since the Fleming girls last beat Merino and more importantly, Merino has defeated the Wildcats in the past two 1A state championship matches.
3A boys soccer: Woldeyohannes first-half flurry paces Colorado Academy to title
COLORADO SPRINGS – It only took 27 seconds for Simeon Woldeyohannes to make his mark on Saturday’s Class 3A boys soccer state championship game. The composed Colorado Academy junior midfielder — called “unpredictable” by his head coach — scored goals in the 13th and 14th minutes and they stood up to give the top-seeded Mustangs a 2-1 victory over seventh-seeded Peak to Peak at Switchbacks Weidner Field.
What the Bears said after Northern Colorado win over Northern Arizona
The University of Northern Colorado (3-7, 2-5 Big Sky) beat Northern Arizona (3-7, 2-5 Big Sky), 21-20, on senior day. It was the team’s most balanced performance of the season, with players in all three phases recording significant plays en route to the victory. Here is what UNC coach...
3A girls volleyball: Eaton, Resurrection Christian advance to state semifinals
DENVER — University wasn't entirely the same Bulldogs team Eaton saw about six weeks ago. University was razor sharp, uber confident and full of momentum. Unfortunately for the Bulldogs, though, Eaton was exactly the same Reds team University saw about six weeks ago. Eaton was razor sharp, uber confident...
Rams Receive At-Large Bids to NCAA Championship
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – For the first time since the 2004 season, both Colorado State cross country teams will make their return to the NCAA Championships next weekend in Stillwater, Okla., both earning at-large bids on Saturday. "Really excited to have both teams officially into the national meet," said...
Denver weather: Cold front moves in overnight, slight snow chance
Two cold fronts will move into the state this week and the first one will arrive overnight Monday. Temperatures will drop and there's a slight chance for snow in the metro area.
F-16 Fighting Falcons will fly over Colorado for Veterans Day
AURORA, Colo. — The Colorado Air National Guard will fly a formation of F-16 Fighting Falcons on Friday to commemorate Veterans Day. The 140th Wing will launch the jets from Buckley Space Force Base in Aurora around 10:30 a.m. Friday. The flyovers will arrive in Fruita at 11 a.m....
Single-vehicle crash kills Pueblo West man
CPW warning residents about wildlife bobcats hunting. CPW warning residents about wildlife bobcats hunting. Bobcats on fence: CPW warning residents to protect …. Bobcats on fence: CPW warning residents to protect their pets. Copper Mountain first chair interview. Copper Mountain first chair interview. Optum-Eyes brings back its free eye exam...
Thursday night will be the coldest night of the season so far
Thursday will feel more like January instead of November with high temperatures in the 40s and overnight lows dipping into the teens in the metro area.The coldest night of the season so far in Denver was on November 4 when the thermometer dropped to 22 degrees. Thursday night should be at least a few degrees cooler that it was day. In fact, most neighborhoods around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins will fall into the teens for the first time since last April.In addition, many mountain areas in Colorado will drop into the single digits above and below zero. For example,...
They call it Denver's oldest bar — and the best burger around
DENVER • One recent Saturday night at My Brother’s Bar, Paula Newman flipped on a little-used light. Then she heard a complaint. “Someone was going, ‘This is a bar! Why is it so bright?” says Newman, the bar’s owner. “People are so funny. It’s things like that. They don’t want it to change.”
Denver's Most and Least Popular Radio Stations Now
The ratings for Denver radio stations have seen some significant shifts over the past three months, when a new outlet reached number one and other popular stations swapped places. Further down the roster, big gains were registered by a leading sports-talker, while a public-radio favorite that became a focus of controversy saw its audience share slide.
A brief breakdown of successful Colorado and Denver propositions
FOX31 breaks down how certain proposition final vote tallies ended up. A brief breakdown of successful Colorado and Denver …. FOX31 breaks down how certain proposition final vote tallies ended up. 6-year-old girl raises money to buy turkeys. A 6-year-old girl and her family are raising money to buy turkeys...
You Could be the Owner of a Big, Blue Barndominium in Wellington
Were you born in a barn? Nope, but I want to live in a barndominium. It seems that there are more and more barndominiums that keep popping up for sale in the state of Colorado. Today we are highlighting one that is big and blue in the town of Wellington,...
Boebert-Frisch race narrows to razor-thin margins
The distance between the vote counts in the 3rd Congressional District race between Lauren Boebert (R) and Adam Frisch (D) has narrowed by the thousands since election night. Matt Mauro reports. Boebert-Frisch race narrows to razor-thin margins. The distance between the vote counts in the 3rd Congressional District race between...
Fatal crash on Highway 50 in Pueblo Saturday
The Colorado State Patrol is investigating a crash which occurred Saturday morning in Pueblo and resulted in one death. According to CSP Master Trooper David Conway, the crash occurred abound 8:40 a.m. on Highway 50 at Wago Drive. A 62-year-old man from Pueblo West, who has not been identified and was the only person in the vehicle, died at the scene.
2 Coloradans Win Big In $2.04 Billion Powerball Drawing: Are You A Winner?
Here's a list of locations where winning tickets were sold.
This Is The Highest-Rated Steakhouse In Denver
Yelp has the scoop on the most stellar steakhouses in the Mile High City.
Police investigate 2 separate Denver shootings Saturday morning
Police in Denver are investigating two separate shootings that sent two people to the hospital Saturday morning.
