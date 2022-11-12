ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rio Rancho, NM

KRQE News 13

Sports Desk: Lobos football is still working on who will be offensive coordinator

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The offensive struggles for the UNM football team have been around for quite some time. The Lobos made a change at offensive coordinator midway through this season, firing Derek Warehime and promoting quarterback coach and former Cleveland Storm head coach Heath Ridenour to the interim role. On Tuesday head coach Danny Gonzales […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
golobos.com

Lobos Open Road Schedule Tuesday Night at SMU

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M – The New Mexico men’s basketball team opens its road schedule on Tuesday night as it visits SMU. Game time in Dallas is 7:00 p.m. CT (6:00 p.m. MT) and the game will be broadcast on ESPN+ and on the Lobo Radio Network. The Lobos (2-0)...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

SPORTS DIGEST: Boxing, hoops and baseball

Brian “La Bala” Mendoza’s ring record improved to 21-2 on Nov. 5, when he recorded a fifth-round knockout of Jeison Rosario. Mendoza, 28 and a 2012 Cleveland High grad now living in Las Vegas, Nev., stunned and laid out Rosario with a right-hand uppercut in that fight, in which Mendoza was the underdog.
RIO RANCHO, NM
golobos.com

UNM Heads South to Face Aggies Tuesday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Following a hard-fought win against Houston to open the home schedule, UNM turns its attention to an in-state battle at New Mexico State on Tuesday at 6 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+ with radio feed and live stats available. Both teams enter the game...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
FOX Sports

House leads New Mexico against SMU after 21-point game

New Mexico Lobos (2-0) at SMU Mustangs (1-1) BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico faces the SMU Mustangs after Jaelen House scored 21 points in New Mexico's 80-74 win against the South Alabama Jaguars. SMU went 17-1 at home a season ago while going 24-9 overall. The Mustangs averaged 6.3 steals, 4.3...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Air Force emphatically extends Lobo football’s skid

In a game so one-sided and uninteresting that the CBS Sports Network broadcast crew was talking movie trivia early in the fourth quarter, the Air Force Falcons thrashed the New Mexico Lobos 35-3 on Saturday at Falcons Stadium at Air Force Academy north of Colorado Springs. That’s what happens when...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
rrobserver.com

Fourteenth Big Event a big success

A team of Big Event workers carries tools and heads to a bus to be transported to one of close to 100 job sites. (Gary Herron/Observer) The “thanks” part of Thanksgiving came 12 days early for at least 100 Rio Rancho area residents. That’s because dozens of teams...
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe Ski opening for 2022-2023 season

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Ski Santa Fe announced it will open on Thanksgiving Day, November 24, for the 2022-2023 ski season. Ski Santa Fe says they got ten inches of fresh snow and will open on a 20-inch base of natural and manmade snow. All facilities will be open. Ski Santa Fe will be open […]
SANTA FE, NM
gotodestinations.com

11 of The Hottest Breakfast Spots in Albuquerque – (With Photos)

While Albuquerque is best known for its stunning desert landscapes and vibrant culture, the city also boasts a delicious food scene. From New Mexican staples like green chile stew to gourmet dishes from world-renowned chefs, there is something for everyone to enjoy. And when it comes to breakfast, Albuquerque does...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Los Lunas High opens thrift store to public

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A Los Lunas High School club wants to help those in need by opening its thrift store to the public. The school’s Lending a Paw club held a grand opening last week for its innovative thrift store. It lets customers take donated clothes for free. The store opened for students last […]
LOS LUNAS, NM
KRQE News 13

St. John’s College student center getting revamp

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local college is kicking off a multi-million dollar renovation, to make its campus more inviting. The student center at St. John’s College in Santa Fe has not been renovated since the 1960s and school officials say it’s badly in need of upgrades. The vision includes new student lounges, a bigger […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Family of man fighting meningitis raises funds to help him

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –An Albuquerque man is fighting for his life in Phoenix after unexpectedly coming down with meningitis in October. Now his sister is stepping in to help. It’s a nightmare the Sanchez family can’t wake up from. For the last three weeks, they’ve been frantically searching for...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

N.M. truck driving academy's 1st class graduates

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Tractor-trailers will be rolling down the highways soon and safely, driven by the inaugural class of the Yellow Driving Academy in New Mexico. The 10 recipients of graduation certificates from the Yellow Corporation were honored Saturday at a ceremony at the company's Albuquerque terminal and highlighted by a presentation and remarks from former New Mexico Gov. Susanna Martinez.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Breezy evening with snow developing late

It was a beautiful Sunday with high temperatures rebounding much closer to the average for mid-November. Albuquerque reached nearly 60° under mainly sunny skies. Deming even climbed to 70° with some help from the stronger southerly wind gusts. Widespread gusts of 30-40 mph were common this afternoon ahead of our next storm.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

5 arrested in southeast Albuquerque carjacking

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police arrested five people following a carjacking in southeast Albuquerque Tuesday afternoon. According to the department’s Twitter page, there was a carjacking at the intersection of Gold and University. The SWAT team was activated and called out to several locations, leading to the arrest of five suspects and the recovery of […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

