4 Great Burger Places in New Mexico
Alamogordo & Tularosa Season Comes to an End - Football Volleyball Updates
4 Great Steakhouses in New Mexico
3 Great Pizza Places in New Mexico
4 Great Pizza Places in New Mexico
Sports Desk: Lobos football is still working on who will be offensive coordinator
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The offensive struggles for the UNM football team have been around for quite some time. The Lobos made a change at offensive coordinator midway through this season, firing Derek Warehime and promoting quarterback coach and former Cleveland Storm head coach Heath Ridenour to the interim role. On Tuesday head coach Danny Gonzales […]
golobos.com
Lobos Open Road Schedule Tuesday Night at SMU
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M – The New Mexico men’s basketball team opens its road schedule on Tuesday night as it visits SMU. Game time in Dallas is 7:00 p.m. CT (6:00 p.m. MT) and the game will be broadcast on ESPN+ and on the Lobo Radio Network. The Lobos (2-0)...
rrobserver.com
SPORTS DIGEST: Boxing, hoops and baseball
Brian “La Bala” Mendoza’s ring record improved to 21-2 on Nov. 5, when he recorded a fifth-round knockout of Jeison Rosario. Mendoza, 28 and a 2012 Cleveland High grad now living in Las Vegas, Nev., stunned and laid out Rosario with a right-hand uppercut in that fight, in which Mendoza was the underdog.
golobos.com
UNM Heads South to Face Aggies Tuesday
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Following a hard-fought win against Houston to open the home schedule, UNM turns its attention to an in-state battle at New Mexico State on Tuesday at 6 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+ with radio feed and live stats available. Both teams enter the game...
FOX Sports
House leads New Mexico against SMU after 21-point game
New Mexico Lobos (2-0) at SMU Mustangs (1-1) BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico faces the SMU Mustangs after Jaelen House scored 21 points in New Mexico's 80-74 win against the South Alabama Jaguars. SMU went 17-1 at home a season ago while going 24-9 overall. The Mustangs averaged 6.3 steals, 4.3...
rrobserver.com
Air Force emphatically extends Lobo football’s skid
In a game so one-sided and uninteresting that the CBS Sports Network broadcast crew was talking movie trivia early in the fourth quarter, the Air Force Falcons thrashed the New Mexico Lobos 35-3 on Saturday at Falcons Stadium at Air Force Academy north of Colorado Springs. That’s what happens when...
rrobserver.com
Fourteenth Big Event a big success
A team of Big Event workers carries tools and heads to a bus to be transported to one of close to 100 job sites. (Gary Herron/Observer) The “thanks” part of Thanksgiving came 12 days early for at least 100 Rio Rancho area residents. That’s because dozens of teams...
Hundreds gather for first Annual Foothills 10 Mile Run
The race was all possible thanks to a partnership between the parks and rec. department and Bosque Running Company.
Santa Fe Ski opening for 2022-2023 season
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Ski Santa Fe announced it will open on Thanksgiving Day, November 24, for the 2022-2023 ski season. Ski Santa Fe says they got ten inches of fresh snow and will open on a 20-inch base of natural and manmade snow. All facilities will be open. Ski Santa Fe will be open […]
gotodestinations.com
11 of The Hottest Breakfast Spots in Albuquerque – (With Photos)
While Albuquerque is best known for its stunning desert landscapes and vibrant culture, the city also boasts a delicious food scene. From New Mexican staples like green chile stew to gourmet dishes from world-renowned chefs, there is something for everyone to enjoy. And when it comes to breakfast, Albuquerque does...
City addresses overflowing Albuquerque recycling sites with online game
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a common problem the city is struggling to keep up with – people dumping their trash at neighborhood recycling sites – and it’s causing an overflow in some places. The busy recycling center at the Albertson’s parking lot near Holly and Ventura is a frequent spot for many looking to drop […]
Los Lunas High opens thrift store to public
LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A Los Lunas High School club wants to help those in need by opening its thrift store to the public. The school’s Lending a Paw club held a grand opening last week for its innovative thrift store. It lets customers take donated clothes for free. The store opened for students last […]
St. John’s College student center getting revamp
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local college is kicking off a multi-million dollar renovation, to make its campus more inviting. The student center at St. John’s College in Santa Fe has not been renovated since the 1960s and school officials say it’s badly in need of upgrades. The vision includes new student lounges, a bigger […]
Weekend road trip: Abo ruin in central New Mexico to be lit up with luminarias Dec. 3
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – If you want to capture some of the Southwest’s history and culture while getting in the holiday spirit this year, a weekend road trip might be a fun option. The ruins at Abo, at Salinas Pueblo Missions National Monument near Mountainair, New Mexico, will be lit up with luminaries Saturday, […]
Parents angry after 44 students at La Cueva High School get parking tickets
"The only option for the kids that don't have parking passes is to park on the street in front of the school. There are various areas that say 'no parking,' but not everywhere," said Danny Perea.
KRQE News 13
Family of man fighting meningitis raises funds to help him
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –An Albuquerque man is fighting for his life in Phoenix after unexpectedly coming down with meningitis in October. Now his sister is stepping in to help. It’s a nightmare the Sanchez family can’t wake up from. For the last three weeks, they’ve been frantically searching for...
rrobserver.com
NM Philharmonic coming to RR for Handel’s Holiday Masterpiece “Messiah”
The New Mexico Philharmonic presents its annual performances of Handel’s Messiah on Dec. 9 and 10, 7:30 p.m. at Immanuel Presbyterian Church and Dec.11, 3 p.m. at V. Sue Cleveland High School in Rio Rancho. Conducted by Bradley Ellingboe, this majestic piece will be sung by the Coro Lux...
KOAT 7
N.M. truck driving academy's 1st class graduates
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Tractor-trailers will be rolling down the highways soon and safely, driven by the inaugural class of the Yellow Driving Academy in New Mexico. The 10 recipients of graduation certificates from the Yellow Corporation were honored Saturday at a ceremony at the company's Albuquerque terminal and highlighted by a presentation and remarks from former New Mexico Gov. Susanna Martinez.
KRQE News 13
Breezy evening with snow developing late
It was a beautiful Sunday with high temperatures rebounding much closer to the average for mid-November. Albuquerque reached nearly 60° under mainly sunny skies. Deming even climbed to 70° with some help from the stronger southerly wind gusts. Widespread gusts of 30-40 mph were common this afternoon ahead of our next storm.
5 arrested in southeast Albuquerque carjacking
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police arrested five people following a carjacking in southeast Albuquerque Tuesday afternoon. According to the department’s Twitter page, there was a carjacking at the intersection of Gold and University. The SWAT team was activated and called out to several locations, leading to the arrest of five suspects and the recovery of […]
