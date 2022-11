The third set of College Football Playoff rankings of the season were released on Tuesday evening. Expectedly, the American Athletic Conference was once again well represented as the UCF Knights (8-2, 5-1 AAC) were ranked at #20 after beating Tulane in New Orleans this past weekend. Tulane themselves were also ranked at #21 after being the highest ranked G5 team in the CFP in the first two sets of rankings.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 8 HOURS AGO