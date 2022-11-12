ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CMR volleyball downs Gallatin to stay alive for AA title

By Grady Higgins, Great Falls Tribune
 4 days ago

BOZEMAN – The title defense for the C.M. Russell High volleyball team is still alive.

The Rustlers earned a pair of elimination-game wins Friday at the Class AA state tourney at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse, including a five-set comeback in the late game against Bozeman Gallatin.

CMR of head coach Patrick Hiller mounted a rally down two sets to none to the Raptors for a 21-25, 17-25, 25-23, 25-18, 15-9 victory.

Middle blocker Lexi Thornton sent back 10 of an impressive 16 team blocks for the Rustlers, adding 12 kills. Senior outside hitter Ella Cochran downed a team-high 16 kills for CMR, while setter Norah Allen put up 42 assists, five service aces and 20 digs.

Libero Avarey Stuff earned a Rustler-best 26 digs while Macie Wheeler and Sophie Madsen each contributed mightily along the net with six and five blocks, respectively. The junior Madsen spiked nine kills as well for the Rustlers.

CMR, which swept Missoula Hellgate to stay alive earlier in the day, moves on to the third-place game Saturday against Billings Senior, which fell to Billings West in three sets in the undefeated semifinal.

The Broncs defeated the Rustlers in a five-set thriller in Thursday’s quarterfinals prior to the loss to the top-ranked Bears on Friday night. The winner of the 10 a.m. match Saturday moves to face West in the AA championship round, with two straight victories needed to capture the title.

Jaeli Jenkins paced Gallatin with 16 kills in the loss to CMR while Karsen Breeding spiked 15, and Addie Swanson dished out 45 assists on top of two aces.

Thornton led the Rustlers with 10 kills in its prior win over Hellgate, followed by Abby Carpenter with nine. Allen earned 28 assists, while Thornton and Wheeler had three blocks apiece.

Friday

CMR def. Hellgate 25-9, 25-13, 25-23 (loser out)

Hellgate – Aces 2 (Ashleigh Hall 2); Kills 22 (Sophia Petrino 9, Camille Sherrill 8); Assists 22 (Moana Massey 21); Blocks 3 (Sherrill 2); Digs 48 (Sherrill 14, Jael Downs 12).

CMR – Aces 9 (Avarey Stuff 3, Savanna Bosley 2, Ella Cochran 2); Kills 32 (Lexi Thornton 10, Abby Carpenter 9); Assists 31 (Norah Allen 28); Blocks 5 (Thornton 3, Macie Wheeler 3); Digs 56 (Cochran 15, Stuff 14).

CMR def. Bozeman Gallatin 21-25, 17-25, 25-23, 25-18, 15-9 (loser fourth)

Gallatin – Aces 9 (Addie Swanson 2, Cadence Lundgren 2, Ashlyn Cataldo 2); Kills 56 (Jaeli Jenkins 16, Karsen Breeding 15, Lundgren 11); Assists 49 (Swanson 45); Blocks 3 (Hadley Holmquist 2, Jenkins); Digs 93 (Taylor Speake 40, Breeding 19, Jenkins 16).

CMR – Aces 5 (Norah Allen 5); Kills 48 (Ella Cochran 16, Lexi Thornton 12, Sophie Madsen 9); Assists 48 (Allen 42); Blocks 16 (Thornton 10, Macie Wheeler 6, Madsen 5); Digs 91 (Avarey Stuff 26, Allen 20).

This article originally appeared on Great Falls Tribune: CMR volleyball downs Gallatin to stay alive for AA title

