Jakobe Calvin, Clinton crush DeSoto Central 41-14 in 6A North Playoff opener

CLINTON — The recipe for picking up wins on Friday nights has been the same for Clinton all year, but it sure does taste better in the post-season.

The Arrows fed big tailback Jakobe Calvin and cruised to a 41-14 win over DeSoto Central in the opening round of the MHSAA 6A North Playoffs Friday night.

Coach Judd Boswell called Calvin’s number, and the senior didn’t disappoint, churning out 275 yards on 26 carries with three touchdowns.

“We didn’t wanna go home tonight,” Calvin said. “So we had to show up. We’re underdogs, and we like being the underdogs.”

The win served as a statement for Clinton (7-4), which clinched the No. 2 seed out of the toughest region in the state, but hasn’t generated a lot of attention.

That could change after Friday’s performance.

The Arrows dominated from the opening kick, which senior Kyler Hutton returned 76 yards for a touchdown to give Clinton the 7-0 lead just 13 seconds into the game.

After a quick three-and-out from DeSoto Central, the Arrows marched 77 yards in eight plays before Calvin’s one-yard dive gave them the 13-0 lead.

DeSoto Central didn’t earn a first down until their third drive, but the Jaguars (6-6) couldn’t capitalize, as Andrew Moore’s fourth-down pass fell incomplete the Clinton 19.

Following the turnover on downs, the Arrows put together a monster drive — going 81 yards in 11 plays and eating 5:56 off the clock in the process. Calvin’s second touchdown of the night, a 20-yard run up the gut, gave Clinton the 20-0 lead.

“He’s as-advertised,” Clinton coach Judd Boswell said of his big senior back. “And maybe he’s not as advertised as he should be. He’s one of the best backs I’ve ever had, and that says a lot. Also really proud of the offensive line and the way they came off the ball tonight. We played a physical game.”

The Arrow defense allowed two scores through the air, but both came after the game was well in-hand.

The front four for Clinton was disruptive all night, led by big senior nose tackle Kenny Andrews, who came away with a pair of sacks and two tackles for a loss.

“We just gotta keep going, no matter how hard it gets,” Andrews said. “We earned another 48 (minutes) tonight, and we just gotta keep raising our level of play every week.”

The Arrows took a 34-7 lead into the half, and never looked back.

So now, they can look forward — thanks to Starkville’s 31-13 road win over Southaven, the Arrows will host the Yellowjackets in the second round next week.

“They are the most dangerous team of anyone left in this thing,” Boswell said. “They are more athletic than everyone they play at pretty much every position. We’ve gotta do a good job of playing assignment football and we’ve got some things to clean up in the secondary with some of the cats those guys will bring in here, but we’re looking forward to the challenge.”