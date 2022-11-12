ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 0

Related
ABC 4

Benefits available to Utah veterans and their families

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (Good Things Utah) In honor of Veteran’s Day, GTU wants to share ways we can serve those who have served for us. Gary Harter from Utah Dept. of Veteran and Military Affairs shared the things happening in the Beehive State to honor veterans on Veteran’s Day weekend. Harter and Gov. Spencer Cox wanted to first and foremost express gratitude to veterans living in Utah who have served as well as their families.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

3 American Fork brothers missing since Oct. 29

AMERICAN FORK, Utah — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating three brothers from American Fork who have been missing since late October. According to a press release from the American Fork Police Department, Denver Barlow, 15, Manden Barlow, 14, and Truson Barlow, 12, left their home in American Fork on Saturday, Oct. 29.
AMERICAN FORK, UT
KSLTV

Utah drivers get a bad rap. Do we deserve it?

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah – On a scale of 1-10, ten being the worst, how would you rate Utah drivers?. For some of us, it likely depends on the day, our mood, if we are running late, and whether other drivers are obeying traffic laws. Probably fair to say,...
UTAH STATE
suindependent.com

Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide

ST. GEORGE, UT – The Independent’s Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide features adoptable pets from various animal shelters throughout southern Utah. Adopt a new pet today!. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary is located five miles north of Kanab at 5001 Angel Canyon Road. All adoptable cats and dogs are spayed or neutered and up-to-date on vaccinations. If you have questions about a specific pet or the adoption process, please email adoptions@bestfriends.org. If you’d like to apply to adopt one of these featured pets, click the link to their bio where you will find the adoption survey.
KANAB, UT
ksl.com

'It never went away': Utah tribal elders share boarding school experiences

SALT LAKE CITY — At 5 years old, Mark Maryboy left his home on the Navajo Nation Reservation to attend a boarding school about 150 miles away. He would attend a total of three boarding schools over the next few years. He described the dormitory in which he lived as rife with sexual and physical abuse, harassment and bullying — something his principal did nothing to stop after Maryboy alerted him to what was happening. At one school, Maryboy remembers seeing another student drown after an instructional aide told students to cross a river, despite the fact that some students did not know how to swim.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
upr.org

A small weekend earthquake reminds Utahns to prepare for larger disasters

While the 3.6-magnitude earthquake in Box Elder County Saturday morning was a minor, common occurrence, it’s a reminder of larger disasters possible along the Wasatch Front. The initial earthquake was felt by hundreds near Corinne, with a softer 2.5-magnitude aftershock that evening. No damage or injuries were reported by officials from either event.
BOX ELDER COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

Salt Lake canyoneering guide dies in Moab climbing accident

MOAB, Grand County — A 21-year-old woman died in a climbing accident at Morning Glory Arch on Saturday. About 1:45 p.m., Grand County Dispatch received a call reporting a climbing accident at Morning Glory Arch. Grand County Sheriff Office deputies, search and rescue members, National Park Service Rangers and...
MOAB, UT
KSLTV

Recent BYU-Idaho grad killed in stabbing in Georgia

ROME, Ga. — A Brigham Young University-Idaho alum was stabbed to death in Rome, Georgia, over the weekend. Aaron William Davis, 21, of Cumming, Georgia, was found with multiple stab wounds, and was carrying a university identification card, according to an article by the Rome News-Tribune. BYU-Idaho’s alumni office confirmed that a student matching Davis’ description and hometown graduated from the university in July.
ROME, GA
kjzz.com

Utah home builders offer new incentives to lure buyers

DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — As Utah's housing market gets squeezed by higher mortgage rates, there's at least one area where buyers could find some surprising deals. New construction, which has slowed way down in the changing market, is offering buyers a chance to get incentives and perks that just a few months ago were unheard of.
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy