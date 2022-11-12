Read full article on original website
ABC 4
Benefits available to Utah veterans and their families
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (Good Things Utah) In honor of Veteran’s Day, GTU wants to share ways we can serve those who have served for us. Gary Harter from Utah Dept. of Veteran and Military Affairs shared the things happening in the Beehive State to honor veterans on Veteran’s Day weekend. Harter and Gov. Spencer Cox wanted to first and foremost express gratitude to veterans living in Utah who have served as well as their families.
ksl.com
Utah police learn how to intervene against their own — even if it's the chief
NORTH SALT LAKE — When a police officer sees his or her partner — or even supervisor — get too heated or emotional during an arrest, would that officer feel comfortable stepping in and pulling that officer back?. A special training being offered this week to all...
Lawsuit launched to protect tiny endangered fish native to Utah
The Center for Biological Diversity filed a formal notice of intent to sue the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for "failing to protect the imperiled least chub" under the Endangered Species Act.
Utah mother, son plead guilty to Jan. 6 riot crimes
A court filing is revealing new information about a mother and son from Utah who have pleaded guilty to crimes related to the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol.
KSLTV
3 American Fork brothers missing since Oct. 29
AMERICAN FORK, Utah — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating three brothers from American Fork who have been missing since late October. According to a press release from the American Fork Police Department, Denver Barlow, 15, Manden Barlow, 14, and Truson Barlow, 12, left their home in American Fork on Saturday, Oct. 29.
Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Salt Lake City metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Salt Lake City, UT metro area using data from Zillow
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Could Utah follow new Nevada law that bans all ‘nonfunctional’ turf by 2026?
NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nevada — Patricia Council stood on her front yard and smiled, glad to see her lawn finally go. “I decided to convert it, number one because of the water issue,” she said. “Water is going up around here so it’s costing quite a bit of money.”
KSLTV
Satisfying those sweet tooth cravings at Flake Pie Co. with Casey Scott
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — Thanksgiving is just weeks away, and you might be craving some pie. Casey Scott was in South Jordan to check out Flake Pie Company.
kuer.org
The future of free student lunches is now in the hands of Utah schools and lawmakers
Most Utah K-12 students are paying for school lunches once again this school year after getting free meals since March 2020. But some in Utah are working to make sure the free meals continue. The federal program that allowed schools to feed all students during the pandemic expired on Sept....
kjzz.com
Hockey teams remember former player killed in Utah rock climbing incident
MOAB, Utah (KUTV) — The Utah hockey community is mourning the loss of one of their own after a rock climbing incident that killed 21-year-old Emmalynn Thair Herbstritt of Salt Lake City. Grand County deputies said the woman was located at Morning Glory Arch at approximately 1:45 p.m. on...
KSLTV
Utah drivers get a bad rap. Do we deserve it?
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah – On a scale of 1-10, ten being the worst, how would you rate Utah drivers?. For some of us, it likely depends on the day, our mood, if we are running late, and whether other drivers are obeying traffic laws. Probably fair to say,...
suindependent.com
Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide
ST. GEORGE, UT – The Independent’s Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide features adoptable pets from various animal shelters throughout southern Utah. Adopt a new pet today!. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary is located five miles north of Kanab at 5001 Angel Canyon Road. All adoptable cats and dogs are spayed or neutered and up-to-date on vaccinations. If you have questions about a specific pet or the adoption process, please email adoptions@bestfriends.org. If you’d like to apply to adopt one of these featured pets, click the link to their bio where you will find the adoption survey.
Uniquely Utah: Local rocket facility involved in upcoming Artemis launch
Off State Route 83 in Box Elder County, built high up in the hillside, is a group of Utahns who make space travel a reality.
ksl.com
'It never went away': Utah tribal elders share boarding school experiences
SALT LAKE CITY — At 5 years old, Mark Maryboy left his home on the Navajo Nation Reservation to attend a boarding school about 150 miles away. He would attend a total of three boarding schools over the next few years. He described the dormitory in which he lived as rife with sexual and physical abuse, harassment and bullying — something his principal did nothing to stop after Maryboy alerted him to what was happening. At one school, Maryboy remembers seeing another student drown after an instructional aide told students to cross a river, despite the fact that some students did not know how to swim.
upr.org
A small weekend earthquake reminds Utahns to prepare for larger disasters
While the 3.6-magnitude earthquake in Box Elder County Saturday morning was a minor, common occurrence, it’s a reminder of larger disasters possible along the Wasatch Front. The initial earthquake was felt by hundreds near Corinne, with a softer 2.5-magnitude aftershock that evening. No damage or injuries were reported by officials from either event.
No charges filed in July 4 parade death of Kaysville girl
No charges will be filed in the death of an 8-year-old Kaysville girl killed while participating in the town's July 4 parade, police announced.
ksl.com
Salt Lake canyoneering guide dies in Moab climbing accident
MOAB, Grand County — A 21-year-old woman died in a climbing accident at Morning Glory Arch on Saturday. About 1:45 p.m., Grand County Dispatch received a call reporting a climbing accident at Morning Glory Arch. Grand County Sheriff Office deputies, search and rescue members, National Park Service Rangers and...
KSLTV
Recent BYU-Idaho grad killed in stabbing in Georgia
ROME, Ga. — A Brigham Young University-Idaho alum was stabbed to death in Rome, Georgia, over the weekend. Aaron William Davis, 21, of Cumming, Georgia, was found with multiple stab wounds, and was carrying a university identification card, according to an article by the Rome News-Tribune. BYU-Idaho’s alumni office confirmed that a student matching Davis’ description and hometown graduated from the university in July.
kjzz.com
Utah home builders offer new incentives to lure buyers
DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — As Utah's housing market gets squeezed by higher mortgage rates, there's at least one area where buyers could find some surprising deals. New construction, which has slowed way down in the changing market, is offering buyers a chance to get incentives and perks that just a few months ago were unheard of.
