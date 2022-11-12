Read full article on original website
Kentucky man composed one of the most popular Christmas songs covered and recordedAmarie M.Covington, KY
T.J. Maxx's Sierra Store Opened Cincinnati AreaBryan DijkhuizenCincinnati, OH
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Kentucky witness describes huge slow-moving triangle in night skyRoger MarshErlanger, KY
3 Places To Get Pizza in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. transfers to Withrow High School
2026 wide receiver Chris Henry Jr., son of the late Bengals wide receiver Chris Henry, has enrolled at Withrow High School.
Report: UC Guard to Miss Significant Time due to Injury
The guard was primed for a big final season in Clifton.
The LINK nky Team of the Week, Oct. 31 – Nov. 6: Dayton High School football team
Our LINK nky Team of the Week for Oct. 31 – Nov. 6 is the Dayton High School Greendevils football team. With its 22-7 victory over Berea at historic Davis Field on Nov. 4, the Greendevils ended a decades-long drought: the team captured the school’s first at-home playoff win in 24 seasons.
NKU sports round-up: Volleyball earns second seed in Horizon League tournament
The Northern Kentucky University volleyball team (17-12 overall, 15-3 Horizon League) concluded the regular season with two road wins earning the second seed in the Horizon League Tournament at Wright State. The Norse beat Youngstown State, 3-0 (25-21, 25-12, 25-18) on Friday. Senior hitter Reilly Briggs had 13 kills and...
NKU basketball pulls away from UC-Clermont for season’s first win
The game stayed close for the first 15 minutes but once Northern Kentucky’s defense got going, the Norse pulled away from the University of Cincinnati-Clermont Cougars for an 89-49 victory to even the season record at 1-1. The Cougars are members of the United States Collegiate Athletic Association Division...
Cincinnati youth football coach says teams are 'playing in war zones'
In October, bullets fired near the College Hill Recreation Center killed Trojans Black coach Jermaine Knox after practice in front of players.
Locations set for Greater Cincinnati teams in OHSAA football regional finals
The neutral locations are set for the Divisions I-IV regional finals involving seven Greater Cincinnati teams Nov. 18-19.
Bearcats back in AP Top 25 after improving record to 8-2
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bearcats are back in the Associated Press Top 25 poll after their win over East Carolina on Friday night. Cincinnati is ranked No. 22 in the AP poll and is No. 21 in the AFCA Coaches Poll following the latest rankings release. Cincinnati won their...
Longtime local meteorologist is retiring
Michael Lewis has reached many people and left a lasting legacy at the National Weather Service Northern Indiana office.
Kentucky woman traveled 60 miles on horseback in 1809 to get the first ovariotomy in history
Information in this article is sourced from reputable online educational and historical sources, which are cited in and below the story. Wellcome Collection/Francis Countway Library, CC 4.0.
Dayton snowfall breaks 128-year-old record
Dayton’s first snowfall of the season was a record-setting one. The day’s 1.8 inches shattered the old record of 1 inch set way back in 1894, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Dayton’s earliest measurable snow occurred Oct. 18, according to NWS. It’s average first measurable...
OrthoCincy Welcomes Three New Doctors with Tri-State Ties
See bios for all three doctors. Shankar Narayanan, Benjamin Valley and Scott Jolson. Photos provided. (Edgewood, Ky.) - OrthoCincy Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine is proud to announce the arrival of three new doctors to the OrthoCincy Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine team of physicians. Shankar Narayanan, MD is a St. Xavier...
Reports of a crash with injuries at Ferguson Road and Queen City Avenue in Westwood
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries at Ferguson Road and Queen City Avenue in Westwood. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have...
Reports of a crash with entrapment at Dixie Highway and Symmes Road in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Reports of a crash with entrapment at Dixie Highway and Symmes Road in Fairfield. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have...
If you live in Kentucky and you also love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kentucky that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
Reports of a crash with injuries on state Route 48 in Lebanon
LEBANON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on state Route 48 in Lebanon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
New Costco opens Wednesday in Butler County
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A new Costco store will open on Wednesday morning along Interstate 75 in Liberty Township. “This is a big deal. It’s the first one in Butler County. The residents are extremely excited about having a Costco closer to home,” said Liberty Township Trustee President Tom Farrell.
St. Elizabeth Healthcare Honor Run Half Marathon takes place Sunday in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — The St. Elizabeth Healthcare Honor Run Half Marathon will take place Sunday, Nov. 13, underneath the 'Florence Y’All' water tower at Florence Mall. The eighth running of the Honor Run will begin at 7 a.m. with the 13.1-mile half marathon. The 5K and 10K races will begin at 7:45 a.m. as 1,300 participants are expected to participate.
Even More Curious Cincinnati Street Names: The Syphilis Doctor, The Janitor, And The Confederate General
And now, the final part in this series explaining the origins of our city’s street names, from R to Z. Ravogli Avenue (Westwood) Dr. Augustus Ravogli had an important but unusual specialty. He was a syphilologist. In the days before penicillin and other antibiotics became available, Ravogli and his colleagues struggled to find a cure for syphilis, or what the newspapers of the day referred to as the “loathsome disease.” He was also a renowned dermatologist, and served as Italian consul in Cincinnati. His efforts to improve the image of Italian-Americans by condemning organized crime earned him several death threats, purportedly from the Mafia.
Trails, museums, sports venues among things that may be coming to Clermont Co.
Clermont County may soon have more bike trails, museums, sports venues and industrial centers to attract new global companies to southwest Ohio.
