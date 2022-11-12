ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Thomas, KY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

linknky.com

NKU basketball pulls away from UC-Clermont for season’s first win

The game stayed close for the first 15 minutes but once Northern Kentucky’s defense got going, the Norse pulled away from the University of Cincinnati-Clermont Cougars for an 89-49 victory to even the season record at 1-1. The Cougars are members of the United States Collegiate Athletic Association Division...
WLWT 5

Bearcats back in AP Top 25 after improving record to 8-2

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bearcats are back in the Associated Press Top 25 poll after their win over East Carolina on Friday night. Cincinnati is ranked No. 22 in the AP poll and is No. 21 in the AFCA Coaches Poll following the latest rankings release. Cincinnati won their...
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

Dayton snowfall breaks 128-year-old record

Dayton’s first snowfall of the season was a record-setting one. The day’s 1.8 inches shattered the old record of 1 inch set way back in 1894, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Dayton’s earliest measurable snow occurred Oct. 18, according to NWS. It’s average first measurable...
DAYTON, OH
eaglecountryonline.com

OrthoCincy Welcomes Three New Doctors with Tri-State Ties

See bios for all three doctors. Shankar Narayanan, Benjamin Valley and Scott Jolson. Photos provided. (Edgewood, Ky.) - OrthoCincy Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine is proud to announce the arrival of three new doctors to the OrthoCincy Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine team of physicians. Shankar Narayanan, MD is a St. Xavier...
EDGEWOOD, KY
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on state Route 48 in Lebanon

LEBANON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on state Route 48 in Lebanon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
LEBANON, OH
Fox 19

New Costco opens Wednesday in Butler County

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A new Costco store will open on Wednesday morning along Interstate 75 in Liberty Township. “This is a big deal. It’s the first one in Butler County. The residents are extremely excited about having a Costco closer to home,” said Liberty Township Trustee President Tom Farrell.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

St. Elizabeth Healthcare Honor Run Half Marathon takes place Sunday in Florence

FLORENCE, Ky. — The St. Elizabeth Healthcare Honor Run Half Marathon will take place Sunday, Nov. 13, underneath the 'Florence Y’All' water tower at Florence Mall. The eighth running of the Honor Run will begin at 7 a.m. with the 13.1-mile half marathon. The 5K and 10K races will begin at 7:45 a.m. as 1,300 participants are expected to participate.
FLORENCE, KY
cincinnatimagazine.com

Even More Curious Cincinnati Street Names: The Syphilis Doctor, The Janitor, And The Confederate General

And now, the final part in this series explaining the origins of our city’s street names, from R to Z. Ravogli Avenue (Westwood) Dr. Augustus Ravogli had an important but unusual specialty. He was a syphilologist. In the days before penicillin and other antibiotics became available, Ravogli and his colleagues struggled to find a cure for syphilis, or what the newspapers of the day referred to as the “loathsome disease.” He was also a renowned dermatologist, and served as Italian consul in Cincinnati. His efforts to improve the image of Italian-Americans by condemning organized crime earned him several death threats, purportedly from the Mafia.
CINCINNATI, OH

