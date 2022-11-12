Read full article on original website
NMU Football head coach Kyle Nystrom resigns
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Kyle Nystrom has resigned as Northern Michigan University’s head football coach, effective immediately, according to NMU Athletic Director Rick Comley. Comley said the team was notified early Monday afternoon of the decision. Nystrom’s squad completed the 2022 season last Saturday (Nov. 12) with a 33-11 victory at Lake Erie College to put the team’s record at 4-7 overall and 1-5 in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.
Flyers sneak past Huskie men’s basketball 71-67
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - - Michigan Tech men’s basketball fell 71-67 to Lewis University Saturday afternoon in the GLIAC/GLVC Crossover Tournament at SDC Gymnasium. The Flyers vaulted to a 30-16 first-half lead and held off the Huskies late to win the first game of the regular season for both teams.
NMU Football Wins Big in Season Finale
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University Football team finished off the regular season with a 33-11 win over the Lake Erie College Storm. The Wildcats finished the season with a record of 4-7 (1-5 GLIAC). The three and out by the Storm, and they punted it away. Faced...
Thousand gets her first win as NMU Women’s Basketball Coach
LIBERTY, Mo. (WLUC) - In the first game under new head coach Casey Thousand, the NMU women’s basketball team led wire-to-wire in the 2022-23 season opener, picking up a 77-59 win over Lewis at William Jewell. Sophomore guard Mackenzie Holzwart posted a career-best 21 points, Kayla Tierney added 17 points on 5-6 shooting from 3-point territory, and Makaylee Kuhn and Ana Rhude had double-doubles for an all-around effort from the ‘Cats. Head coach Casey Thousand picked up her first win guiding the ‘Cats in her first attempt.
Superiorland Ski Club holds annual ski swap
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) -Every year Superiorland Ski Club holds a ski swap as a fundraiser. On Saturday, Superiorland hosted the swap in the Marquette Township Hall. People brought used skiing equipment to be sold again to new owners. Superiorland Ski Club President, Jeni Kilpela, says the swap is not...
Superior Hills Elementary gets a new flag and sings to veterans
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Friday morning, Superior Hills Elementary held a ceremony for its new flag. The flag was delivered to the school by four veterans. The students showed their appreciation by singing a song. Also, the school’s music teacher organized this event. Trisha Vickers said her main reason for doing this is to thank the veterans for their service.
Annual UPAWS holiday store opens in Marquette mall
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter (UPAWS) opened its annual holiday store on Friday in the Westwood Mall. From t-shirts to pet-safe candles, the UPAWS store has a little bit of everything. All merchandise is purchased from local small businesses to give back to the community.
Marquette restaurant holds 3rd annual Giving Tree program
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s the season for giving and Jeffrey’s Restaurant is making sure no one goes without this Christmas. The restaurant is doing its third annual giving tree program. The program connects people willing to donate with people in need to make sure every child gets...
Yooper Designz hosts annual ‘Deer Day Make and Take!’ event
GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - One Gladstone business is holding an event Tuesday for those looking for something to do while their loved ones are out hunting. Yooper Designz is hosting its annual ‘Deer Day Make and Take!’ event. It will have hot cider, snacks and a sign you can paint and stencil. The event is returning for the first time since COVID-19 began.
Community says goodbye to Alger County 4H leaders
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Alger County community members met at a Munising coffee shop Sunday to show their gratitude to two 4H leaders who are moving. Rob and Liz Wiener have been instrumental in the Alger County 4H club for the past six years. The couple is moving to Rockford, Illinois to pursue a new career opportunity.
Gwinn VFW holds Veterans Day Open House
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Friday was Veterans Day. To celebrate, the Gwinn VFW held an open house for veterans and the public. There was food, karaoke, drinks and free can koozies for vets. The event was a chance for the public to meet veterans and show their appreciation for their...
New private practice counseling office opens in Ishpeming
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Downtown Ishpeming has a new private counseling practice, and its now open to take adult patients. Paul Olson, LMSW, CAADC has opened his practice in the Gossard Building in downtown Ishpeming. He has been a licensed master’s level social worker for over 14 years and is now providing services for adults (21 years old and older) with mild to moderate mental health or substance abuse disorders.
Retired chef shows you how to make easy pickles
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... it’s beginning to (feel) a lot like Christmas, and it looks like the snow is here to stay: a perfect time to get involved in a book club. That’s what the hosts of UMT say, anyway. You can join the...
Marquette theater group brings community together for murder mystery event
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Masonic Arts, Theatre, and Innovation Company held a murder mystery event Sunday evening. The interactive dinner was themed around the musicals “Little Shop of Horrors” and “Rocky Horror Picture Show”. The appetizers and desserts provided gave attendees an immersive experience while they attempted to uncover the murderer.
Lingering lake effect snow tonight and tomorrow
Lake effect snow along the north and northwest wind belts will continue to accumulate snow for the U.P. tonight and tomorrow. Those near Lake Superior will see more but snow bands at times could stretch further south in counties like Delta and Dickinson. Snow will taper off a bit on Sunday but still stick around in some areas. We could see a break from the snow on Monday but isolated bouts of snow are possible throughout next week.
Smarty’s Saloon to hold annual ‘Friends Helping Friends’ Thanksgiving Dinner
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Smarty’s Saloon is holding its third annual ‘Friends Helping Friends’ Thanksgiving Dinner this year. The event will take place at the Ishpeming Elks Lodge from 11:30 am until 2 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24. The dinner is free and open to the public....
Ladies Christmas shopping party to benefit Cancer Care of Marquette Co.
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Lynn Bartanen, a member of Ladies of Christ the King, and Sandy Tarvainen, patient care coordinator for Cancer Care of Marquette County, explained the Ladies’ Christmas shopping party has been an ongoing event for over 10 years. On Friday, November 18, Christ the King Lutheran...
Fire damages Iron Mountain home
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - An Iron Mountain home has heavy damage after a fire broke out Friday night. The Iron Mountain Fire Department says it responded at 9:14 p.m. Friday to the report of a possible structure fire at 607 Kent Street. No one was home at the time...
