WLUC
Bjorklund Powers NMU to Century Mark in Season-Opening Victory
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University men’s basketball team started the season clicking on the offensive end, reaching the century mark in the opener behind 38 points from senior guard Max Bjorklund in a 100-93 win over McKendree on Saturday. After a first half that saw NMU ahead 54-44 and 24 points from Bjorklund, the Bearcats hung tight, closing the game to as little as two points in the second half. The Wildcats stood their ground, hitting free throws and halting runs with drives to the basket late for the 100-93 win. The 38 points from Max Bjorklund is the second-best mark in his career, as he continues right where he left off to end last season. He also paced the ‘Cats with seven rebounds in the contest.
WLUC
Huskies’ basketball tame Bearcats 77-67
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech bounced back with a 77-67 win over McKendree University Sunday afternoon, supported by freshman Dan Gherezgher, who scored 27 points in the GLVC/GLIAC Crossover Tournament game at SDC Gymnasium. Gherezgher shot 9-for-12 from the floor and made all six free throw attempts to lead the Huskies to a 1-1 non-conference record.
WLUC
Flyers sneak past Huskie men’s basketball 71-67
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - - Michigan Tech men’s basketball fell 71-67 to Lewis University Saturday afternoon in the GLIAC/GLVC Crossover Tournament at SDC Gymnasium. The Flyers vaulted to a 30-16 first-half lead and held off the Huskies late to win the first game of the regular season for both teams.
WLUC
NMU Women’s Soccer blanked by Maryville in NCAA Opener
ALLENDALE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University women’s soccer team fell to the Maryville Saints 1-0 in the NCAA Tournament on Friday in Allendale, Michigan, ending their season at 13-4-5. After a scoreless first half in which NMU led in shots 5-2, the Saints came out clicking in the second half, getting the game’s lone goal in the 55th minute and proceeding to lock down defensively, as the Wildcats could not capitalize on their few chances down the stretch.The Maryville Saints advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament and will face the Grand Valley State Lakers on Sunday.”It’s a tough and unlucky result for our group,” Coach Jon Sandoval said. “Regardless of the outcome today, I am beyond proud of this team. They have persevered and battled from the very first day. Our players got to experience the national tournament for the first time and they will be motivated to get back next year. This year’s graduating class contributed so much to the success of the program. Their impact will not be soon forgotten, we wish them the absolute best in the future.”
WLUC
Huskies football ends season with 35-30 loss to Cardinals
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Derrick Hinton Jr. caught 13 passes for 203 yards and one touchdown to help Saginaw Valley State over Michigan Tech 35-30 Saturday afternoon at Randall Wickes Memorial Stadium. The Huskies finished fifth in the GLIAC Standings with a 2-4 record, 4-7 overall. The Cardinals closed the fall 3-3, 8-3 overall.
WLUC
NMU Football Wins Big in Season Finale
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University Football team finished off the regular season with a 33-11 win over the Lake Erie College Storm. The Wildcats finished the season with a record of 4-7 (1-5 GLIAC). The three and out by the Storm, and they punted it away. Faced...
WLUC
Superiorland Ski Club holds annual ski swap
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) -Every year Superiorland Ski Club holds a ski swap as a fundraiser. On Saturday, Superiorland hosted the swap in the Marquette Township Hall. People brought used skiing equipment to be sold again to new owners. Superiorland Ski Club President, Jeni Kilpela, says the swap is not...
WLUC
Superiorland Ski Club to host ski swap Saturday
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Superiorland Ski Club is getting ready to host its annual ski swap Saturday in Marquette Township. The ski swap is a chance for skiers to sell old equipment and clothing while picking out new gear for winter sports. Members of the ski club say...
WLUC
Marquette restaurant holds 3rd annual Giving Tree program
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s the season for giving and Jeffrey’s Restaurant is making sure no one goes without this Christmas. The restaurant is doing its third annual giving tree program. The program connects people willing to donate with people in need to make sure every child gets...
WLUC
Upper Michigan Today’s ‘All Booked Up’ meets Tuesday
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan Today’s new book club ‘All Booked Up’ will hold its first meeting Tuesday, Nov. 15. The public is invited to attend the conversation about the book “This Time Tomorrow” by Emma Straub. The event will be held at The Courtyard’s Home of Second Line T-Boys and Tapas on 1110 Champion Street in Marquette at 11 a.m. in partnership with Peter White Public Library.
WLUC
‘It’s fantastic’: Brits and Brews event held at Marquette brewery
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - People gathered at Ore Dock Brewing Company and listened to classic rock music while also raising money for local charities. Artists like Chris Valenti and The Knockabouts played mid-60s rock music on Saturday. Ore Dock Brewing Company also provided a specialty British ale for people to purchase at the event. The organizer of the event Dave Stensaas said it is exciting to see all the hard planning come together.
WLUC
Marquette County Sheriff and West Branch Sportsman’s club talk deer hunting safety
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - As opening day Nov. 15 gets closer, hunters going out into the woods should practice weapon safety and proper planning. Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt expressed how gun safety is important. “Never point the gun at anyone, you treat each gun as if loaded, you know...
WLUC
Superior Hills Elementary gets a new flag and sings to veterans
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Friday morning, Superior Hills Elementary held a ceremony for its new flag. The flag was delivered to the school by four veterans. The students showed their appreciation by singing a song. Also, the school’s music teacher organized this event. Trisha Vickers said her main reason for doing this is to thank the veterans for their service.
WLUC
Retired chef shows you how to make easy pickles
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... it’s beginning to (feel) a lot like Christmas, and it looks like the snow is here to stay: a perfect time to get involved in a book club. That’s what the hosts of UMT say, anyway. You can join the...
WLUC
Annual UPAWS holiday store opens in Marquette mall
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter (UPAWS) opened its annual holiday store on Friday in the Westwood Mall. From t-shirts to pet-safe candles, the UPAWS store has a little bit of everything. All merchandise is purchased from local small businesses to give back to the community.
WLUC
Community says goodbye to Alger County 4H leaders
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Alger County community members met at a Munising coffee shop Sunday to show their gratitude to two 4H leaders who are moving. Rob and Liz Wiener have been instrumental in the Alger County 4H club for the past six years. The couple is moving to Rockford, Illinois to pursue a new career opportunity.
WLUC
Ladies Christmas shopping party to benefit Cancer Care of Marquette Co.
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Lynn Bartanen, a member of Ladies of Christ the King, and Sandy Tarvainen, patient care coordinator for Cancer Care of Marquette County, explained the Ladies’ Christmas shopping party has been an ongoing event for over 10 years. On Friday, November 18, Christ the King Lutheran...
WLUC
Marquette theater group brings community together for murder mystery event
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Masonic Arts, Theatre, and Innovation Company held a murder mystery event Sunday evening. The interactive dinner was themed around the musicals “Little Shop of Horrors” and “Rocky Horror Picture Show”. The appetizers and desserts provided gave attendees an immersive experience while they attempted to uncover the murderer.
WLUC
Gwinn VFW holds Veterans Day Open House
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Friday was Veterans Day. To celebrate, the Gwinn VFW held an open house for veterans and the public. There was food, karaoke, drinks and free can koozies for vets. The event was a chance for the public to meet veterans and show their appreciation for their...
WLUC
Smarty’s Saloon to hold annual ‘Friends Helping Friends’ Thanksgiving Dinner
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Smarty’s Saloon is holding its third annual ‘Friends Helping Friends’ Thanksgiving Dinner this year. The event will take place at the Ishpeming Elks Lodge from 11:30 am until 2 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24. The dinner is free and open to the public....
