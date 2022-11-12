ALLENDALE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University women’s soccer team fell to the Maryville Saints 1-0 in the NCAA Tournament on Friday in Allendale, Michigan, ending their season at 13-4-5. After a scoreless first half in which NMU led in shots 5-2, the Saints came out clicking in the second half, getting the game’s lone goal in the 55th minute and proceeding to lock down defensively, as the Wildcats could not capitalize on their few chances down the stretch.The Maryville Saints advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament and will face the Grand Valley State Lakers on Sunday.”It’s a tough and unlucky result for our group,” Coach Jon Sandoval said. “Regardless of the outcome today, I am beyond proud of this team. They have persevered and battled from the very first day. Our players got to experience the national tournament for the first time and they will be motivated to get back next year. This year’s graduating class contributed so much to the success of the program. Their impact will not be soon forgotten, we wish them the absolute best in the future.”

MARQUETTE, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO