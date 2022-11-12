ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saraland, AL

AL.com

Rewinding Alabama’s 65-55 road win over South Alabama

No. 18 Alabama led throughout in its first road game of the year, rolling past South Alabama 65-55 on Tuesday night at the Mitchell Center in Mobile. Freshman Brandon Miller scored 19 points for the Crimson Tide, which is now 3-0. Isaiah Moore scored a game-high 20 to lead the Jaguars, who fall to 1-2.
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

Latest 2022 bowl projections for South Alabama, Troy

With two weeks left in the regular season, there are still several possibilities regarding postseason destinations for South Alabama and Troy. The Jaguars and Trojans are both 8-2 overall and 5-1 in Sun Belt Conference play, though Troy holds the head-to-head tiebreaker and the inside track for a berth in the Dec. 3 league championship game. South Alabama is still mathematically alive to win the West Division, but the Trojans would have to lose at least once for that to happen.
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

New College Football Rankings released, Alabama moves up

The latest version of the College Football Playoff rankings didn’t change too much at the top. Georgia remained the top-ranked team while Alabama checked in at No. 8 when the full top-25 was announced Tuesday night. Alabama (8-2) is the second-highest ranked two-loss team behind No. 6 LSU, one...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

2022 Iron Bowl kickoff time, TV announced

The 2022 Iron Bowl will pit Alabama and Auburn in a familiar time slot. The game on Nov. 26 will kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT in Bryant-Denny Stadium. It will air live on CBS for the eighth straight season. The last Iron Bowl that didn’t land that prime SEC...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Alabama moves up in Associated Press basketball poll

Alabama men’s basketball moved up in Monday’s Associated Press poll, the first one since the regular season began. The Tide rose to No. 18 in Monday’s poll after being ranked No. 20 in the preseason poll. Two teams in the preseason top 20, Tennessee and Villanova, lost games last week and fell below the Tide.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Bowl game projections for Alabama after road win over Ole Miss

Alabama played an unfamiliar role Saturday: spoiler. Eliminated from SEC West contention minutes before it took the field in Oxford, the Tide played an Ole Miss team that was still alive in the division race. It was the first game Alabama had played since the 2010 Iron Bowl in which its national title hopes were effectively gone but its opponent’s were not.
OXFORD, MS
AL.com

Birmingham area football games to watch in Playoff Round 3

THOMPSON (9-3) AT HOOVER (11-1) Last week: Thompson beat Vestavia Hills 21-12 and Hoover beat Hewitt-Trussville 28-11. The skinny: Hoover leads the series Hoover leads the series 24-7, but Thompson has won five of the past seven meetings. Hoover won the Week 10 contest 9-0. It’s the sixth straight year...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Alabama moves up in AP, coaches polls after win

After reaching a seven-year low in the AFCA coaches poll last week, Alabama rose three spots to return to the top 10 in Sunday’s poll. The Tide was ranked No. 8 in the coaches poll after Saturday’s win over Ole Miss, which fell from No. 9 in the coaches poll to No. 14. Alabama’s upward movement was also aided by a pair of top-10 teams in Oregon and UCLA both losing Saturday.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

USFL reveals season 2 details for Birmingham

The United States Football League will be back in Birmingham next spring for its second season, though, unlike the inaugural season, not all eight teams will be headquartered in the city, according to Fox Sports, the league’s majority owners. The defending-champion Birmingham Stallions, of course, will make the city...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Another freeze warning for Alabama for Sunday night

Get ready for another cold night tonight. The National Weather Service has issued another freeze warning for some central Alabama counties. It will go into effect Sunday night and last into Monday morning. Temperatures will be cold statewide -- freeze warning or not. Lows are expected to dip into the...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

