Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
An Alabama Woman Helps Catch Thieves at Dick's Sporting Goods That Recently Used Her Stolen Debit Card, Find Out HowZack LoveDaphne, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Baldwin County Boss Babes to host 2022 Holiday MarketAna KimberBaldwin County, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Head to Wales West RV Park Pumpkin Patch Express and Scary Night Train for some Halloween funAna KimberSilverhill, AL
Related
Rewinding Alabama’s 65-55 road win over South Alabama
No. 18 Alabama led throughout in its first road game of the year, rolling past South Alabama 65-55 on Tuesday night at the Mitchell Center in Mobile. Freshman Brandon Miller scored 19 points for the Crimson Tide, which is now 3-0. Isaiah Moore scored a game-high 20 to lead the Jaguars, who fall to 1-2.
Alabama basketball stays unbeaten with 65-55 win at South Alabama
Alabama’s first road game of the young basketball season wasn’t always pretty, but the Crimson Tide was able to grind out a 65-55 victory at South Alabama on Tuesday night in Mobile. Alabama (3-0) never trailed, leading by 10 at halftime and by as many as 20 in...
Alabama WR commit Ryan Williams has 34 touchdowns, ‘limitless’ potential
Saraland head coach Jeff Kelly describes wide receiver Ryan Williams’ potential as simply “limitless.”. The sophomore Alabama commit accounted for 6 total touchdowns in the Spartans’ 56-31 victory at Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa on Friday in the second round of the Class 6A playoffs and now has 34 touchdowns for the season.
Latest 2022 bowl projections for South Alabama, Troy
With two weeks left in the regular season, there are still several possibilities regarding postseason destinations for South Alabama and Troy. The Jaguars and Trojans are both 8-2 overall and 5-1 in Sun Belt Conference play, though Troy holds the head-to-head tiebreaker and the inside track for a berth in the Dec. 3 league championship game. South Alabama is still mathematically alive to win the West Division, but the Trojans would have to lose at least once for that to happen.
What TV channel is the Alabama-South Alabama game tonight? Live stream, how to watch online, time
South Alabama hosts No. 18 Alabama on Tuesday, Nov. 15. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV (free trial). The Jaguars (1-1) take on the Crimson Tide (2-0) following a Mid-American Conference football game between Toledo and Bowling Green. Alabama is 3-1 against the Jaguars all-time, and this will...
Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin apologizes to Jaxson Dart’s mom for officiating vs. Alabama
Lane Kiffin was treading carefully. On Monday, during his weekly press conference, the Ole Miss coach was asked about the officiating in the 30-24 loss to Alabama on Saturday, especially in terms of the way it impacted quarterback Jaxson Dart. Kiffin said he spoke with Dart’s mother and apologized to...
New College Football Rankings released, Alabama moves up
The latest version of the College Football Playoff rankings didn’t change too much at the top. Georgia remained the top-ranked team while Alabama checked in at No. 8 when the full top-25 was announced Tuesday night. Alabama (8-2) is the second-highest ranked two-loss team behind No. 6 LSU, one...
‘You saw the game.’ Saban offers his review of CB play at Ole Miss
Things started quite poorly for the Alabama defense on Saturday afternoon at Ole Miss. The first snap went for a 20-yard pass to Jonathan Mingo on a play that left starting cornerback Eli Ricks injured on the field. The LSU transfer’s third start in a Crimson Tide jersey lasted all...
5-time state champion baseball coach Talley Haines steps down at Mobile Christian
One of Alabama’s most successful baseball coaches during the last decade has stepped down. Mobile Christian’s Talley Haines told AL.com Tuesday morning he has resigned as the school’s athletic director and head baseball coach. Haines led the Leopards to five state titles in 11 years at the school, including the last two Class 4A titles.
2022 Iron Bowl kickoff time, TV announced
The 2022 Iron Bowl will pit Alabama and Auburn in a familiar time slot. The game on Nov. 26 will kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT in Bryant-Denny Stadium. It will air live on CBS for the eighth straight season. The last Iron Bowl that didn’t land that prime SEC...
Alabama moves up in Associated Press basketball poll
Alabama men’s basketball moved up in Monday’s Associated Press poll, the first one since the regular season began. The Tide rose to No. 18 in Monday’s poll after being ranked No. 20 in the preseason poll. Two teams in the preseason top 20, Tennessee and Villanova, lost games last week and fell below the Tide.
Bowl game projections for Alabama after road win over Ole Miss
Alabama played an unfamiliar role Saturday: spoiler. Eliminated from SEC West contention minutes before it took the field in Oxford, the Tide played an Ole Miss team that was still alive in the division race. It was the first game Alabama had played since the 2010 Iron Bowl in which its national title hopes were effectively gone but its opponent’s were not.
Birmingham area football games to watch in Playoff Round 3
THOMPSON (9-3) AT HOOVER (11-1) Last week: Thompson beat Vestavia Hills 21-12 and Hoover beat Hewitt-Trussville 28-11. The skinny: Hoover leads the series Hoover leads the series 24-7, but Thompson has won five of the past seven meetings. Hoover won the Week 10 contest 9-0. It’s the sixth straight year...
Alabama moves up in AP, coaches polls after win
After reaching a seven-year low in the AFCA coaches poll last week, Alabama rose three spots to return to the top 10 in Sunday’s poll. The Tide was ranked No. 8 in the coaches poll after Saturday’s win over Ole Miss, which fell from No. 9 in the coaches poll to No. 14. Alabama’s upward movement was also aided by a pair of top-10 teams in Oregon and UCLA both losing Saturday.
USFL reveals season 2 details for Birmingham
The United States Football League will be back in Birmingham next spring for its second season, though, unlike the inaugural season, not all eight teams will be headquartered in the city, according to Fox Sports, the league’s majority owners. The defending-champion Birmingham Stallions, of course, will make the city...
Another freeze warning for Alabama for Sunday night
Get ready for another cold night tonight. The National Weather Service has issued another freeze warning for some central Alabama counties. It will go into effect Sunday night and last into Monday morning. Temperatures will be cold statewide -- freeze warning or not. Lows are expected to dip into the...
Comeback Town: Hoover council president says Magic City Classic ‘deserves our collective support’
David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is John Lyda. I have always wanted to attend a Magic City Classic football game between the Alabama A&M Bulldogs and the Alabama State Hornets, the state of Alabama’s two largest historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs).
Woodfin proposal to keep Magic City Classic at Legion Field approved by council committee
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin’s proposal to keep the Magic City Classic at Legion Field in Birmingham for at least the next four years will be presented to the city council on Nov. 29. The proposal calls for the annual football rivalry’s historically Black institutions—Alabama State and Alabama A&M—to each...
Vestavia Hills United Methodist, others ask to disaffiliate from denomination: update on split
Vestavia Hills United Methodist Church and 10 other congregations in North Alabama voted Sunday to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church and most are planning to join a new conservative movement, according to church leaders. The 11 that voted Sunday brings the total to about 86 congregations in the North...
Squatters on Alabama school property defy judge’s order to leave as power cut to trailer
Squatters living in a trailer on the property of an Alabama middle school are defying a judge’s order to leave as school district officials cut electricity to the trailer and police arrived on the scene, according to a report. Barry Yonker and Rodney Lott are supposed to be out...
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
204K+
Followers
62K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0