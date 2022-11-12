Read full article on original website
CLASS 6A: NO. 5 HARTSELLE (12-0) AT NO. 7 MOUNTAIN BROOK (10-2) Last week: Hartselle beat visiting No. 8 Center Point 36-26. Mountain Brook won 37-6 at Gadsden City. The skinny: Hartselle is in the quarterfinals for the first time since 2012, the season after its Class 5A state title. … This is the Tigers’ first road game of these playoffs. … Hartselle is one of eight remaining undefeated teams among all classifications. … Tigers quarterback Jack Smith, who will play baseball at Arkansas, has passed for 2,229 yards and 19 touchdowns with six interceptions and he has run for 547 yards and 13 TDs. Seven of his passing TDs went to Izayah Fletcher. Ri Fletcher has rushed for 1,236 yards and 20 touchdowns. He had three scoring runs against Center Point. … Mountain Brook advanced to the semifinals the past two seasons, losing both times to the eventual state champion – Clay-Chalkville in 2021 and Pinson Valley in 2020. …. Cole Gamble had four touchdown runs against Gadsden City. … The Spartans’ losses were 7A No. 1 Hoover (26-14) and fellow 6A quarterfinalist Gardendale (29-28). … Hartselle is 3-5 all-time in the quarterfinals. Mountain Brook is 7-7. … This is the first meeting between the teams.
The announcement of the name of Huntsville’s MLS NEXT Pro soccer team resembled a rocket launch fitting of the city’s NASA heritage. The crowd of more than 1,200 at the Von Braun Center’s Mars Music Hall last Wednesday counted down as they watched a video reveal the name Huntsville City Football Club, the team’s crest and blue, white and gold colors.
The Michigan State Spartans host the No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats on Tuesday, Nov. 15. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV (free trial). Michigan State went 12-3 at home a season ago while going 23-13 overall. The Spartans gave up 69.0 points per game while committing 17.2 fouls last season.
RAINSVILLE, Ala.-- Rainsville First Baptist Church proudly announces the addition of Max Grizzard as Associate Pastor and Pastor to Students and Families effective November 9, 2022. David O. Cofield serves as the Pastor of Rainsville First Baptist Church. Grizzard has served on staff at Ponderosa Student Ministries for 22 years,...
The Hartselle school board interviewed all six finalists for the vacant superintendent position this past week, and it began the process with Arab City Superintendent Johnny Berry, a former principal at Decatur High, and Florence Middle School Principal Kevin Wieseman, a former principal at Huntsville’s Lee High School. During...
MOORES MILL, Ala. (WAFF) - The woman killed in a crash on Moores Mill Rd. on Monday morning has been identified. According to ALEA, Kristin E. Masterski of Hazel Green was killed Monday morning in a crash near Eakins Rd, four miles north of Huntsville. Masterski’s 2021 Ford Explorer collided...
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple vehicles were involved in a wreck on South Memorial Parkway near Drake Avenue on Monday evening. According to Don Webster with HEMSI, one person was transported with non-life-threatening injuries. This story will be updated once further information is released.
A produce driver making a delivery to Sewanee Elementary School was busted by a Franklin County, Tennessee, school resource officer based on the suspected smell of marijuana as the truck passed by last week, authorities there said. When school resource officer Josh Alexander was welcoming students Thursday morning at the...
After living in Alabama for a little over three years, I have to admit something people may not like. Every city in this state isn't the best destination someone would want to visit. Miles and miles of roads and fields aren't the best things that attract visitors you know?. I...
Authorities confirm one person was killed in a crash involving an 18-wheeler on Moores Mill Road and Eakin Road.
ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — Two armed suspects who were being sought in the Ohatchee community of Calhoun County Monday have now been caught, police report. According to the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office, there was a large police presence along Hwy. 77 at the Calhoun/Etowah county line Monday morning. Police reported that the two suspects are […]
How Democratic ‘discouragement’ allowed GOP to flex its muscle in Mobile, Madison counties
Republicans continued their dominance in Alabama by squashing any surprises and swamping Democrats in competitive contests in two of the state’s largest counties. Mobile and Madison counties standout because they trail only Jefferson County -- the state’s largest Democratic stronghold – in population size. But neither county has a Democrat in charge of a countywide office, and Tuesday’s election results suggest that Republicans have little reason to sweat.
Burger chain Whataburger will host a groundbreaking for its newest location in Scottsboro on Thursday.
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - What used to house Huntsville’s largest cotton mill is now home to some of the area’s best restaurants and hang out spots — including Turbo Coffee. In 2015, the coffee shop started with humble beginnings in the back of Greasy Hands...
One person has died following an officer-involved shooting in Madison. One person has died following an officer-involved shooting in Madison. Influenza hitting the South hard: TN among states …. The latest flu report from the CDC shows Southeastern and South-Central states are seeing the highest levels of flu activity. Bodycam...
A Hazel Green woman has been identified as the lone fatality in a wreck Monday morning on Moores Mill Road, near Eakins Road, in Madison County. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 43-year-old Kristin E. Masterski was driving a Ford Explorer and collided head-on with a Hino truck about 10:50 a.m. Monday.
On November 15, 1989, a destructive F-4 tornado tore through Madison County. Around 4:30 p.m., the tornado touched down on Madkin Mountain on Redstone Arsenal, southwest of Huntsville. The storm struck during the start of rush hour and moved across two major highways. A total of 21 people died and 463 people were injured. Nineteen […]
MOORES MILL, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed Monday morning in a crash on Moores Mill Rd. According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI), one person was killed Monday morning in a crash near Eakins Rd. The crash occurred around 11 a.m. Monday morning on...
Visitation with Guthrie's family is set for November 20, from 2 - 4 p.m. at the Albertville Fine Arts Center. The funeral service will immediately follow, starting at 4 p.m.
