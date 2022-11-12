CLASS 6A: NO. 5 HARTSELLE (12-0) AT NO. 7 MOUNTAIN BROOK (10-2) Last week: Hartselle beat visiting No. 8 Center Point 36-26. Mountain Brook won 37-6 at Gadsden City. The skinny: Hartselle is in the quarterfinals for the first time since 2012, the season after its Class 5A state title. … This is the Tigers’ first road game of these playoffs. … Hartselle is one of eight remaining undefeated teams among all classifications. … Tigers quarterback Jack Smith, who will play baseball at Arkansas, has passed for 2,229 yards and 19 touchdowns with six interceptions and he has run for 547 yards and 13 TDs. Seven of his passing TDs went to Izayah Fletcher. Ri Fletcher has rushed for 1,236 yards and 20 touchdowns. He had three scoring runs against Center Point. … Mountain Brook advanced to the semifinals the past two seasons, losing both times to the eventual state champion – Clay-Chalkville in 2021 and Pinson Valley in 2020. …. Cole Gamble had four touchdown runs against Gadsden City. … The Spartans’ losses were 7A No. 1 Hoover (26-14) and fellow 6A quarterfinalist Gardendale (29-28). … Hartselle is 3-5 all-time in the quarterfinals. Mountain Brook is 7-7. … This is the first meeting between the teams.

HUNTSVILLE, AL ・ 19 HOURS AGO