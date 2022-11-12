ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sylvania, AL

AL.com

5 quarterfinal playoff games to watch in the Huntsville area

CLASS 6A: NO. 5 HARTSELLE (12-0) AT NO. 7 MOUNTAIN BROOK (10-2) Last week: Hartselle beat visiting No. 8 Center Point 36-26. Mountain Brook won 37-6 at Gadsden City. The skinny: Hartselle is in the quarterfinals for the first time since 2012, the season after its Class 5A state title. … This is the Tigers’ first road game of these playoffs. … Hartselle is one of eight remaining undefeated teams among all classifications. … Tigers quarterback Jack Smith, who will play baseball at Arkansas, has passed for 2,229 yards and 19 touchdowns with six interceptions and he has run for 547 yards and 13 TDs. Seven of his passing TDs went to Izayah Fletcher. Ri Fletcher has rushed for 1,236 yards and 20 touchdowns. He had three scoring runs against Center Point. … Mountain Brook advanced to the semifinals the past two seasons, losing both times to the eventual state champion – Clay-Chalkville in 2021 and Pinson Valley in 2020. …. Cole Gamble had four touchdown runs against Gadsden City. … The Spartans’ losses were 7A No. 1 Hoover (26-14) and fellow 6A quarterfinalist Gardendale (29-28). … Hartselle is 3-5 all-time in the quarterfinals. Mountain Brook is 7-7. … This is the first meeting between the teams.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
southerntorch.com

Grizzard Joins Ministry team at RFB

RAINSVILLE, Ala.-- Rainsville First Baptist Church proudly announces the addition of Max Grizzard as Associate Pastor and Pastor to Students and Families effective November 9, 2022. David O. Cofield serves as the Pastor of Rainsville First Baptist Church. Grizzard has served on staff at Ponderosa Student Ministries for 22 years,...
RAINSVILLE, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Superintendent finalists interviewed for vacant position

The Hartselle school board interviewed all six finalists for the vacant superintendent position this past week, and it began the process with Arab City Superintendent Johnny Berry, a former principal at Decatur High, and Florence Middle School Principal Kevin Wieseman, a former principal at Huntsville’s Lee High School. During...
HARTSELLE, AL
WAFF

Woman killed in crash on Moores Mill Road identified

MOORES MILL, Ala. (WAFF) - The woman killed in a crash on Moores Mill Rd. on Monday morning has been identified. According to ALEA, Kristin E. Mastersski of Hazel Green was killed Monday morning in a crash near Eakins Rd, four miles north of Huntsville. Masterski’s 2021 Ford Explorer collided...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
CBS 42

2 armed suspects captured in Calhoun County

ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — Two armed suspects who were being sought in the Ohatchee community of Calhoun County Monday have now been caught, police report. According to the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office, there was a large police presence along Hwy. 77 at the Calhoun/Etowah county line Monday morning. Police reported that the two suspects are […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
AL.com

How Democratic ‘discouragement’ allowed GOP to flex its muscle in Mobile, Madison counties

Republicans continued their dominance in Alabama by squashing any surprises and swamping Democrats in competitive contests in two of the state’s largest counties. Mobile and Madison counties standout because they trail only Jefferson County -- the state’s largest Democratic stronghold – in population size. But neither county has a Democrat in charge of a countywide office, and Tuesday’s election results suggest that Republicans have little reason to sweat.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Turbo Coffee: Huntsville’s newest spot for coffee

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - What used to house Huntsville’s largest cotton mill is now home to some of the area’s best restaurants and hang out spots — including Turbo Coffee. In 2015, the coffee shop started with humble beginnings in the back of Greasy Hands...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WKRN

1 dead in officer-involved shooting in Madison

One person has died following an officer-involved shooting in Madison. One person has died following an officer-involved shooting in Madison. Influenza hitting the South hard: TN among states …. The latest flu report from the CDC shows Southeastern and South-Central states are seeing the highest levels of flu activity. Bodycam...
MADISON, AL
WHNT News 19

Remembering the Airport Road Tornado

On November 15, 1989, a destructive F-4 tornado tore through Madison County. Around 4:30 p.m., the tornado touched down on Madkin Mountain on Redstone Arsenal, southwest of Huntsville. The storm struck during the start of rush hour and moved across two major highways. A total of 21 people died and 463 people were injured. Nineteen […]
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WAFF

One dead in crash on Moores Mill Road

MOORES MILL, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed Monday morning in a crash on Moores Mill Rd. According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI), one person was killed Monday morning in a crash near Eakins Rd. The crash occurred around 11 a.m. Monday morning on...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

AL.com

