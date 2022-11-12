Read full article on original website
KFDA
Stream second round playoffs for high school football
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TPSN will host livestreams of the second round of high school football playoffs this week. You can listen to the West Plains vs Hirschi game at 6:30 p.m. here. Friday, November 18. You can listen to the Tascosa vs Centennial game at 2:00 p.m. here. You...
KFDA
Two area teams punched their ticket to the Volleyball State Semifinals
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - High school volleyball will be coming to an end this week as the semifinals and finals will take place this weekend in Garland at the Curtis Culwell Center. We have two teams in the area that are still in the run for a championship title. Bushland...
KFDA
GOAT of the Week: Hudson Scribner
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -Being a Pampa Harvester is all about tradition and hard work, and that is what Hudson Scribner lives by. Being part of the football team is just one of the many things that he does. “I’m a fourth generation Harvester. Everyone in my family has played here,...
Want To Be That Neighbor? How Many Chickens Are Legal In Amarillo
There are many benefits to having backyard chickens. I know this. I've flirted with the idea. They eat bugs, produce eggs, and taste pretty good when mixed with eleven herbs and spices. Also, have you seen the price of eggs lately?. But before you go fowl...find out how many chickens...
It’s Time to Release the Rage Amarillo With New Business
It may not be a brand new concept, but it is a more recent concept to Amarillo. It's a place to release some steam—a place to go to let out all the rage. Have you ever heard of a rage room? Have you taken your rage out in a rage room?
Abandoned Airfields in the Texas Panhandle Hold Stories of Days Past
The Texas Panhandle holds so much history in the top 28 counties of Texas. It's amazing what these Texas Plains have seen. Things that once were an important piece of our towns no longer exist except in fading memories and pictures. One of those historical memories includes the number of...
Wait….. Amarillo Could Have Had a Passenger Train?
Having never been on a train ride in my life, the idea to pay a fee and be able to hop on a train to wherever that train leads is such as a foreign one. I mean seriously the trains we have in Amarillo you can’t even get near. In the early 2000s however, having a commercial railway became a vague possibility for Amarillo.
A Strong Case For Why This Is The Most Dangerous Lake In Amarillo
From time to time, Lawrence Lake pops up in the headlines. It has for quite some time. That's the reason why Lawrence Lake has what you might call a somewhat "nefarious" reputation. So what is it that makes Lawrence Lake the most dangerous lake in Amarillo, TX?. The Issues With...
KFDA
New in Amarillo: New shopping locations bringing more to the community
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Two stores in Amarillo are moving and upgrading to provide a luxury shopping experience and more than a grocery store. The new women’s Dillards in the Westgate mall recently opened its doors. The store has 158,400 square feet of space and over 50 new brands...
kgncnewsnow.com
New Stores In Amarillo
Two new stores are coming into and upgrading in Amarillo. The new Womens Dillards has recently opened its doors and has 158-thousand-400 square feet of space with over 50 new brands of shoes, skincare, and luxury clothing. Dillards officials say the expansion is noticeable when you walk into the store....
abc7amarillo.com
Explosion levels detached garage, 'shakes entire neighborhood'; Victim burned
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A late night explosion leveled a detached residential garage, sending a man to the hospital with burns. The Amarillo Fire Department said the explosion happened just before 10:30 p.m. in the 3100 block of South Monroe Street. The man who lives there was working on...
abc7amarillo.com
Winter weather advisory issued for Texas, Oklahoma panhandles
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Our first accumulating snow of the season is on its way to start off the work week. A powerful low pressure system will go just south of the Oklahoma and Texas panhandles. However, the wrap around moisture will give us several inches of snow. With...
KFDA
Amarillo Fire Department responded to overnight explosion
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Fire Department responded to an explosion last night near SW 31st Ave and S Monroe Street. According to the report, at around 10:30 p.m. last night, Amarillo Fire Department was dispatched near SW 31st Ave and S Monroe Street on reports of an explosion. When...
abc7amarillo.com
Amarillo firefighters battle cold, flames during early morning fire at unoccupied home
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo firefighters battled the cold and flames during an early morning fire. Firefighters were dispatched around 3:15 a.m. to 309 Park Avenue. The first crew on scene found an unoccupied house with flames shooting through the back roof. It took about 45 minutes to get...
Top 5 Underrated Amarillo Restaurants
When going out for a meal, franchise restaurants can be a bit boring, and some of Amarillo's more well-known spots can be a bit too expensive. It's always the best feeling when you are left full and satisfied at a reasonable price. Oftentimes, it's the small, local, and relatively unknown food spots that'll leave you with this ecstatic feeling.
KFDA
Canyon police responded to the area of 6th Ave, area now open
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Canyon police responded to the area 6th Ave on a possible Welfare check. Officials say the area is now open. More information will be given once available.
KFDA
WTAMU to host Women’s Business Leadership Event
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M college of business is set to host the Women’s Business Leadership Event. The free event will be held on Nov. 15, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m., at Legacy Hall inside the Jack B. Kelley Student Center on the WT campus.
KFDA
Laura W. Bush Institute hosting “Lunch and Learn: Keep Calm and Merry On”, registration required
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) will host, “Lunch & Learn: Keep Calm and Merry On.”. The event is from noon to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at the Amarillo National Bank Skyline...
Amarillo Fire Department responds to Friday morning fire in east Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released information on a Friday morning fire in east Amarillo. According to a news release from the Amarillo Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to a fire in the 3900 block of SE 11th around 5:56 a.m. Friday. When officials arrived, they found a single-story home […]
Get Ready Amarillo a New Chick is Moving into Our City
As Amarillo continues to grow, new businesses will open up and give us a chance to try something new. One of those new businesses just happens to be a new restaurant. This is a type of restaurant we really haven't had before in the city. So who's the new chick...
