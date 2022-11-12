ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

KFDA

Stream second round playoffs for high school football

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TPSN will host livestreams of the second round of high school football playoffs this week. You can listen to the West Plains vs Hirschi game at 6:30 p.m. here. Friday, November 18. You can listen to the Tascosa vs Centennial game at 2:00 p.m. here. You...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

GOAT of the Week: Hudson Scribner

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -Being a Pampa Harvester is all about tradition and hard work, and that is what Hudson Scribner lives by. Being part of the football team is just one of the many things that he does. “I’m a fourth generation Harvester. Everyone in my family has played here,...
PAMPA, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

Wait….. Amarillo Could Have Had a Passenger Train?

Having never been on a train ride in my life, the idea to pay a fee and be able to hop on a train to wherever that train leads is such as a foreign one. I mean seriously the trains we have in Amarillo you can’t even get near. In the early 2000s however, having a commercial railway became a vague possibility for Amarillo.
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

New Stores In Amarillo

Two new stores are coming into and upgrading in Amarillo. The new Womens Dillards has recently opened its doors and has 158-thousand-400 square feet of space with over 50 new brands of shoes, skincare, and luxury clothing. Dillards officials say the expansion is noticeable when you walk into the store....
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Winter weather advisory issued for Texas, Oklahoma panhandles

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Our first accumulating snow of the season is on its way to start off the work week. A powerful low pressure system will go just south of the Oklahoma and Texas panhandles. However, the wrap around moisture will give us several inches of snow. With...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Amarillo Fire Department responded to overnight explosion

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Fire Department responded to an explosion last night near SW 31st Ave and S Monroe Street. According to the report, at around 10:30 p.m. last night, Amarillo Fire Department was dispatched near SW 31st Ave and S Monroe Street on reports of an explosion. When...
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

Top 5 Underrated Amarillo Restaurants

When going out for a meal, franchise restaurants can be a bit boring, and some of Amarillo's more well-known spots can be a bit too expensive. It's always the best feeling when you are left full and satisfied at a reasonable price. Oftentimes, it's the small, local, and relatively unknown food spots that'll leave you with this ecstatic feeling.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

WTAMU to host Women’s Business Leadership Event

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M college of business is set to host the Women’s Business Leadership Event. The free event will be held on Nov. 15, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m., at Legacy Hall inside the Jack B. Kelley Student Center on the WT campus.
AMARILLO, TX

