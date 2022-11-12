ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, TX

ketk.com

East Carolina looks for bounce-back win over Houston

Houston and East Carolina already are bowl-eligible, but there is still plenty to be decided when the teams meet Saturday in an American Athletic Conference game in Greenville, N.C. The Pirates (6-4, 3-3 AAC) will head home after a 27-25, close-but-no-cigar loss at Cincinnati on Friday that snapped their three-game...
GREENVILLE, NC
cohaitungchi.com

15 Best Weekend Getaways From Houston

Are you looking for amazing weekend getaways from Houston, Texas? If yes, then you have come to the right place. In this article, we will be sharing some of the best places where you can take short trips from Houston. Houston is a popular place to visit in Texas with...
HOUSTON, TX
lavacacountytoday.com

Local artist hits homerun with new mural wall

Local artist Bob Barrera introduced a splash of color to downtown Hallettsville with a mural dedicated to the Houston Astros and their latest World Series Championship on the wall of his soon-to-be studio last week. Barrera said the mural is the first artwork to be displayed to drivers heading south...
HALLETTSVILLE, TX
papercitymag.com

Kelvin Sampson’s Most Talented Houston Team Ever is Already Leaving a Big Mark — Winning by 38 Points Per Game and Letting a Hall of Fame Level Coach Demand Even More

Tramon Mark can create plenty of offense for Houston. (Photo by Ben Solomon/NCAA Photos via Getty Images. Tramon Mark gets the ball at the top of the key, with plenty of time to go to work. The entire lane is his, cleared out to give him all the room he could ever need. Oral Roberts has absolutely no chance of stopping Mark, the most gifted drive creator on what just may be the single most talented roster Kelvin Sampson’s ever had in a lifetime of coaching.
HOUSTON, TX
92.9 NIN

18-Wheeler Hanging Off of Bridge After Crash In Houston

KHOU is reporting that a crash this morning involving an 18-wheeler and a box truck resulted in the closure of westbound lanes on Grand Parkway in Spring, Texas. Shortly before 9:00 am this morning, witnesses say that a box truck went over the overpass at Grand Parkway and S.H. 99, followed by the 18-wheeler, which was left dangling over the side of the overpass.
SPRING, TX
CW33

Report: This place serves the best burrito in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — Burritos are awesome. There are so delicious and versatile. You can have them for breakfast, lunch, dinner or dessert. And in Texas, they’re especially delicious with Texas’ wide range of diverse food locations, but which place serves the best burrito in Texas?. According to...
TEXAS STATE
Thrillist

These Houston Restaurants Have Thanksgiving Dinner Covered

Maybe you like spending all day worrying about a dry turkey or whether or not any of your guests have a tree nut allergy. The world, however, is thankfully well past the days when you are expected to do everything yourself around the holidays. This year, preparing your Thanksgiving dinner can be as easy as clicking a button to book a table on Resy, or clicking another button on Toast to order some candied yams that you will most definitely try to pass off as your own at the Friendsgiving table. All of this to say, don’t cook, just click, because these Houston restaurants have this year’s Turkey Day covered.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Review: Gary Clark Jr. vs. Paul Wall in concert, who won? Texas

HOUSTON - 10 years ago, Gary Clark Jr. released his debut album "Blak and Blu" and in one of the tracks, "Bright Lights," he sings "you're gonna know my name by the end of the night." Well, after Red Bull SoundClash at 713 Music Hall, if the crowd didn’t know him then, no one would forget him now.
HOUSTON, TX
eastcoasttraveller.com

Where Are the Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Texas?

Mama Jack's Road House Cafe is a place where you can enjoy a hearty meal. They offer delicious home-cooked food, including cinnamon rolls and pancakes. They also have a great selection of coffee. The prices are moderate, and the service is excellent. If you're in Kountze, Texas, you'll want to check out Mama Jack's Road House Cafe.
HOUSTON, TX
kwhi.com

HOUSTON MAN ARRESTED EARLY MONDAY MORNING

A Houston man was arrested early Monday morning. Brenham Police report that early Monday morning at 12:50, Cpl. Armando Guerra effected a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 1100 block of Highway 290 West for a license plate violation. Cpl. Guerra made contact with the driver, Xavier Lamon Jones, 25 of Houston, and observed burnt marijuana cigarettes in plain view as well as the odor of burnt marijuana. Cpl. Guerra further observed a pistol in Jones’ right front pocket. A probable cause of the vehicle was conducted, which yielded approximately 10 grams of marijuana as well as the pistol, which was a 9mm Springfield. Jones was taken into custody for Possession of Marijuana, less than 2 oz and Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon, and transported to the Washington County Jail.
HOUSTON, TX

