ketk.com
East Carolina looks for bounce-back win over Houston
Houston and East Carolina already are bowl-eligible, but there is still plenty to be decided when the teams meet Saturday in an American Athletic Conference game in Greenville, N.C. The Pirates (6-4, 3-3 AAC) will head home after a 27-25, close-but-no-cigar loss at Cincinnati on Friday that snapped their three-game...
No. 3 Houston cruises into clash with Oral Roberts
No. 3 Houston will look to continue its dominating play on both ends of the court when it hosts Oral
Big Wins Earn HBCU Basketball Bigger Respect This Season
If early performances are any indication of how competitive HBCU basketball will be this season, then we should be in for a treat. The post Big Wins Earn HBCU Basketball Bigger Respect This Season appeared first on NewsOne.
cohaitungchi.com
15 Best Weekend Getaways From Houston
Are you looking for amazing weekend getaways from Houston, Texas? If yes, then you have come to the right place. In this article, we will be sharing some of the best places where you can take short trips from Houston. Houston is a popular place to visit in Texas with...
lavacacountytoday.com
Local artist hits homerun with new mural wall
Local artist Bob Barrera introduced a splash of color to downtown Hallettsville with a mural dedicated to the Houston Astros and their latest World Series Championship on the wall of his soon-to-be studio last week. Barrera said the mural is the first artwork to be displayed to drivers heading south...
papercitymag.com
Kelvin Sampson’s Most Talented Houston Team Ever is Already Leaving a Big Mark — Winning by 38 Points Per Game and Letting a Hall of Fame Level Coach Demand Even More
Tramon Mark can create plenty of offense for Houston. (Photo by Ben Solomon/NCAA Photos via Getty Images. Tramon Mark gets the ball at the top of the key, with plenty of time to go to work. The entire lane is his, cleared out to give him all the room he could ever need. Oral Roberts has absolutely no chance of stopping Mark, the most gifted drive creator on what just may be the single most talented roster Kelvin Sampson’s ever had in a lifetime of coaching.
18-Wheeler Hanging Off of Bridge After Crash In Houston
KHOU is reporting that a crash this morning involving an 18-wheeler and a box truck resulted in the closure of westbound lanes on Grand Parkway in Spring, Texas. Shortly before 9:00 am this morning, witnesses say that a box truck went over the overpass at Grand Parkway and S.H. 99, followed by the 18-wheeler, which was left dangling over the side of the overpass.
Report: This place serves the best burrito in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Burritos are awesome. There are so delicious and versatile. You can have them for breakfast, lunch, dinner or dessert. And in Texas, they’re especially delicious with Texas’ wide range of diverse food locations, but which place serves the best burrito in Texas?. According to...
Eater
Golf Legend Tiger Woods Is Launching a Massive Putting Complex in Katy This December
Tiger Woods is bringing his footprint and golfing legacy to Katy this December. The golf champion and his team are slated to open the fifth location of Popstroke, a Florida-born golf and entertainment complex, at 23110 Grand Circle Boulevard in early December, according to a spokesperson. The two-story complex will...
fox26houston.com
World Series wager: Joe's Deli in Houston wins bet, local school gets check
A Philadelphia deli made a World Series wager with a Houston deli. Houston ended up winning the World Series and the bet. FOX 26's Nate Griffin was live at Joe's Deli to talk to them about their victory. Stevenson Middle School was presented with a check for $500.
houstononthecheap.com
Best deals on road trip getaways from Houston – Explore 20 weekend destinations in Texas!
What’s better than a road trip getaway from Houston – finding the right deals on road trip getaways from Houston! Read on below to find the best deals on accommodation in Galveston, Texas Hill Country, Austin, San Antonio, and even Dallas!. Thanksgiving week is right around the corner...
Thrillist
These Houston Restaurants Have Thanksgiving Dinner Covered
Maybe you like spending all day worrying about a dry turkey or whether or not any of your guests have a tree nut allergy. The world, however, is thankfully well past the days when you are expected to do everything yourself around the holidays. This year, preparing your Thanksgiving dinner can be as easy as clicking a button to book a table on Resy, or clicking another button on Toast to order some candied yams that you will most definitely try to pass off as your own at the Friendsgiving table. All of this to say, don’t cook, just click, because these Houston restaurants have this year’s Turkey Day covered.
houstonfoodfinder.com
Where To Get Thanksgiving Pies & Other Holiday Desserts In Houston For 2022
Give thanks for local food journalism articles like this one for only $25, and we’ll send you a gift! Click here for details. Business owners who would like to advertise can email us. Houston Food Finder is proud to be partially reader supported. Complete your Thanksgiving table with handcrafted...
fox26houston.com
Review: Gary Clark Jr. vs. Paul Wall in concert, who won? Texas
HOUSTON - 10 years ago, Gary Clark Jr. released his debut album "Blak and Blu" and in one of the tracks, "Bright Lights," he sings "you're gonna know my name by the end of the night." Well, after Red Bull SoundClash at 713 Music Hall, if the crowd didn’t know him then, no one would forget him now.
Houston one of 3 Texas cities on list of 100 best cities in the world
HOUSTON — Houston has been named one of the world’s best cities, according to a 2023 World’s Best Cities Report. Space City landed at No. 42 on the list of 100 top cities. It's the highest-ranking of three Texas cities to make the cut. “Houston has been...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Where Are the Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Texas?
Mama Jack's Road House Cafe is a place where you can enjoy a hearty meal. They offer delicious home-cooked food, including cinnamon rolls and pancakes. They also have a great selection of coffee. The prices are moderate, and the service is excellent. If you're in Kountze, Texas, you'll want to check out Mama Jack's Road House Cafe.
fox26houston.com
Body found during search for missing dad, Ridge Cole, Texas Equusearch confirms
HOUSTON - Authorities have confirmed in the search for a missing father in the Texas Medical Center, a body was found, but it's unclear if it is tied to them just yet. PREVIOUS: Missing Ridge Cole, 28, last seen in Houston near Brays Bayou, Texas Medical Center. Details are still...
KPRC 2 anchors Christine Noël and Lauren Freeman announce their departures
Lauren Freeman is retiring while Christine Noël might be headed back to Colorado.
kwhi.com
HOUSTON MAN ARRESTED EARLY MONDAY MORNING
A Houston man was arrested early Monday morning. Brenham Police report that early Monday morning at 12:50, Cpl. Armando Guerra effected a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 1100 block of Highway 290 West for a license plate violation. Cpl. Guerra made contact with the driver, Xavier Lamon Jones, 25 of Houston, and observed burnt marijuana cigarettes in plain view as well as the odor of burnt marijuana. Cpl. Guerra further observed a pistol in Jones’ right front pocket. A probable cause of the vehicle was conducted, which yielded approximately 10 grams of marijuana as well as the pistol, which was a 9mm Springfield. Jones was taken into custody for Possession of Marijuana, less than 2 oz and Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon, and transported to the Washington County Jail.
This $12.5 million Houston Tudor mansion is Robin Hood's haven
The charming Tudor home just west of Houston's Memorial Park is full of antique details.
