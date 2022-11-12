Albemarle man last seen headed to Food Lion found safe

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. -- A Senior Alert issued for a 78-year-old Albemarle County man with dementia last seen Friday evening headed to the grocery store has been cancelled after he was found safe.

Lawrence Thomas was last seen around 5 p.m. in the 700 block of Secretary Sands Road, according to officials with Albemarle County Police.

Police said Thomas was last seen headed toward the Scottsville Food Lion.

“The missing senior suffers from a cognitive impairment and the disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety as determined by the investigating agency,” troopers said.

Albemarle County Police posted on Facebook at 6:55 p.m. Saturday that Thomas had been "found safe."

Thanks to all who SHARED on social media to SPREAD the WORD!