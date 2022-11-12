ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albemarle County, VA

Albemarle man last seen headed to Food Lion found safe

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wbRQ3_0j89VcOq00

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. -- A Senior Alert issued for a 78-year-old Albemarle County man with dementia last seen Friday evening headed to the grocery store has been cancelled after he was found safe.

Lawrence Thomas was last seen around 5 p.m. in the 700 block of Secretary Sands Road, according to officials with Albemarle County Police.

Police said Thomas was last seen headed toward the Scottsville Food Lion.

“The missing senior suffers from a cognitive impairment and the disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety as determined by the investigating agency,” troopers said.

Albemarle County Police posted on Facebook at 6:55 p.m. Saturday that Thomas had been "found safe."

Thanks to all who SHARED on social media to SPREAD the WORD!

Comments / 5

Related
cbs19news

UPDATE: Police report the shooting suspect is in custody

UPDATE 1 p.m.: The University of Virginia Board of Visitors is holding a special meeting Monday in response to the weekend shooting on Grounds. According to a release, the purpose of the meeting is to get an emergency management briefing regarding the incident. UPDATE: The University of Virginia Police Department...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WRIC TV

Midlothian Cook Out shooting suspect arrested

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department announced Monday that it made an arrest in connection to a shooting at the Cook Out on Midlothian Turnpike in July. According to police, 23-year-old Jose Hernandez of Richmond was arrested on Nov. 8 and charged with reckless handling...
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
Travel Maven

This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in Virginia

An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. Virginia is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Daily Meal. They put together a list of some of the best and most sought-after buffets in the country and Charlotteville's Michie Tavern made the list. Keep reading to learn more.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Waynesboro man arrested in early morning assault

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - A 31-year-old Waynesboro man was arrested on four felony charges and one misdemeanor for an assault during the early morning hours of Nov. 13. According to a press release from the department, Waynesboro officers responded to Augusta Health Sunday to speak with a 32-year-old female victim.
WAYNESBORO, VA
wfxrtv.com

Community reacts to fatal shooting at Lynchburg restaurant

Members of the community are grieving after a shooting at Iron & Ale in Lynchburg left one dead Friday night. Community reacts to fatal shooting at Lynchburg restaurant. Members of the community are grieving after a shooting at Iron & Ale in Lynchburg left one dead Friday night. Furry Friends:...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Franklin News Post

GoFundMe started for University of Virginia shooting victim surpasses goal in 8 hours

A GoFundMe fundraiser has been started for University of Virginia shooting victim Lavel “Tyler” Davis Jr.’s funeral and memorial. Football players Devin Chandler, D’Sean Perry and Davis Jr. were killed Sunday night after returning from a class field trip to see a play in Washington, D.C. Davis Jr. died at the University of Virginia Medical Center. University officials declined to identify two injured students but said one was in good condition and the other in critical condition.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Man dies after shooting at Lynchburg restaurant Friday night

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: A man was shot dead and a suspect is still at large after fleeing on foot. Lynchburg Police responded at around 9:15 p.m. for a report of shots fired. Other callers reported a man had been shot. Citizens, along with first responders, tried to apply life saving measures to the victim.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

57K+
Followers
10K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtvr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy