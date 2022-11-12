ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Fleury posts 72nd career shutout, Wild edge Kraken 1-0

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uZFdK_0j89VYoo00

SEATTLE (AP) — Marc-Andre Fleury made NHL history and all he could do was smile at what it meant.

“I think it just means I’m old, maybe,” Fleury said after getting a shutout against the 28th different team, the most by any goalie in NHL history. “I have been playing for a while, I guess.”

Fleury posted the 72nd regular season shutout of his career and made Mats Zuccarrello’s goal late in the first period stand up as the Minnesota Wild snapped Seattle’s five-game win streak with a 1-0 win over the Kraken on Friday night.

Fleury had been tied with Ed Belfour, Dominik Hasek, Martin Brodeur and Tomas Vokoun, all of which shut out 27 teams in their careers. The only teams Fleury hasn’t shut out at this point: Columbus, St. Louis, Vegas and ... Minnesota.

Fleury made 28 saves and was excellent in the third period as Seattle pushed for an equalizer, getting his first shutout in his 22nd regular season game with the Wild. Fleury made three stops in the closing seconds on Oliver Bjorkstrand and Yanni Gourde.

“Just seems like when we play them at home or here it’s boring a bit and not too much action both sides,” Fleury said. “We played a little defensive and didn’t give them much. It’s good. It gives us a chance to win every night when we do that.”

Fleury had four shutouts last season with Chicago before being traded to Minnesota.

Zuccarello scored his sixth of the season at 18:19 of the first period, finding open space in the slot and beating Seattle goalie Martin Jones.

Jones made 20 saves in another strong performance for Seattle. His stop on Mason Shaw’s short-handed breakaway attempt early in the third period kept Seattle’s deficit at just one but the Kraken couldn’t find a tying goal.

“We couldn’t find a way to get one in behind so it’s that kind of night,” Seattle coach Dave Hakstol said. “You got to find a dirty one, a greasy one somewhere and we weren’t able to do that tonight.”

The Kraken saw their longest win streak in the two seasons of the franchise come to an end. Part of that win streak was a 4-0 win in Minnesota last week where Seattle got the better of Fleury.

He wasn’t going to let that happen again. Fleury has allowed one goal or fewer in three of his last four starts after giving up 24 goals combined in his first seven of the season.

“He admitted he was trying to do a little bit too much instead of just do his job. We all did. When we get back to doing your job, committing to that, like he has, it gives a give us a chance to win every night,” Minnesota coach Dean Evason said.

Minnesota’s goal came late in the first period when Jon Merrill’s cross-ice pass ricocheted off the side boards and slid onto the stick of Zuccarello unmarked in the slot. His wrist shot beat Jones.

It was Merrill’s first point of the season in his 10th game. Kirill Kaprizov also got an assist on the play, giving him 16 points in 14 games.

NOTES: Seattle played its first game since D Jamie Oleksiak landed on injured reserve with a lower body injury. Cale Fleury moved into the lineup for the first time this season, while Gustav Olofsson was recalled from Coachella Valley. ... Minnesota forward Jordan Greenway had a setback as he continues to recover from an upper-body injury suffered last month, Evason said after morning skate. Greenway played on Tuesday in Los Angeles, but it was just his second appearance of the season and first since Oct. 20. Evason said Greenway, “may need a little more time rehabbing to get back.” ... Seattle D Adam Larsson skated in his 700th career game.

Wild: Minnesota returns home to host San Jose on Sunday.

Kraken: Seattle hosts Winnipeg on Sunday.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Meier puts Sharks ahead to stay in 5-2 win over Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Timo Meier broke a tie on a power play with 2:47 remaining and the San Jose Sharks beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-2 on Tuesday night. In winning their third straight to close out a four-game road trip, the Sharks handed Vegas its second consecutive home loss after it had won nine straight, including six on the road. It marked the fifth time in six meetings the road team won in what’s been an intense rivalry since Vegas entered the NHL in 2017. It was just the second time the Sharks ever beat Vegas in regulation during the regular season. And with the Sharks’ regression the past couple of seasons, and Vegas’ domination of the series, some have insinuated the rivalry has simmered.
SAN JOSE, CA
The Associated Press

Riverboat Ron knocks off another unbeaten team

Ron Rivera and Washington are making a habit of shocking undefeated teams. For the second time in three seasons Rivera took a Washington team with a losing record on the road to hand an undefeated team its first loss of the season. The Commanders, who entered the game with a 4-5 record, went to Philadelphia and handed the Eagles their first loss following an 8-0 start with a 32-21 victory Monday night. The victory came two years after Rivera lead a 4-7 Washington team to an 23-17 victory at 11-0 Pittsburgh.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

Peterson sparks Southern Cal to 59-57 victory over Vermont

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Drew Peterson scored 15 of his 20 points in the second half and Southern Cal rallied to beat Vermont 59-57 on Tuesday night. Peterson made just 1 of 7 shots in the first half and the Trojans (2-1) trailed 27-22 at intermission. But the senior came out after the break and hit 5 of 7 shots from the floor, all five of his free throws and took over down the stretch. Peterson’s layup tied the game at 30 with 13:44 left to play. From there the lead changed hands nine times until Peterson sank four straight free throws to give the Trojans a 46-44 lead with 4:43 remaining. Vermont (1-3) tied the game at 49 on a 3-pointer by Nick Fiorillo with 3:01 left, but Peterson answered with a layup and a three-point play and the Trojans stayed in front.
BURLINGTON, VT
The Associated Press

Kings race past Nets 153-121 for 4th straight win

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Terence Davis scored 31 points and sparked a big second-quarter run that helped the Sacramento Kings race past the New Jersey Nets 153-121 on Tuesday night for their fourth straight win. Kevin Huerter had 19 points and Domantas Sabonis added 17 as the Kings had their highest-scoring game in nearly 30 years. Sacramento has won seven of nine following an 0-4 start to coach Mike Brown’s first season. Kevin Durant scored 27 points to lead Brooklyn but the Nets had no answers defensively against Sacramento. The 153 points allowed were the most ever in a regulation game in Nets history. The game was highly anticipated in Sacramento with the Kings getting a rare chance to play on national television. They made the most of their opportunity with a dominant performance fueled by the 27-4 second-quarter run.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
565K+
Post
588M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy