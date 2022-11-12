Read full article on original website
UNK men's hoops wins home opener over Manhattan Christian
KEARNEY. Neb. — Press release courtesy of UNK Athletics:. Super senior forward Darrian Nebeker scored 24 points, one shy of his career-high, and Nebraska Kearney sunk 10 second half three pointers to fly by Manhattan Christian (Kan.) College, 89-54, Tuesday night at the Health & Sports Center. This was...
UNK set to face Concordia-St. Paul in NCAA Central Region opening round
KEARNEY, Neb. — The Nebraska-Kearney Volleyball team has earned their 23rd-straight NCAA DII Tournament bid, landing the No. 7 seed in the Central Region. UNK is set to face No. 2 Concordia-St. Paul in the opening round. The Lopers lost to the Golden Bears in five sets during last year's tournament.
UNK hosts World Affairs Conference in hopes to cross physical, invisible lines
KEARNEY, Neb. — According to organizers at UNK's World Affairs Conference, around 6% of Nebraska's population is not U.S.-born. Over the last two days, participants had the opportunity to hear from keynote speakers and guest lecturers, in hopes of “crossing the line.”. This so-called line can be physical,...
Guinness Book of World Records confirms new record set by a Nebraska man
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - With the confirmation from the Guinness Book of World Records, Duane Hansen of Syracuse, NE is now the new record holder for completing the longest journey by a pumpkin boat. In late August, Fox 42 reported a story about Hansen attempting the world record. Hansen initially...
Farming Today with KRVN: November 15, 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. — Alex Voichoskie with KRVN has a look at agriculture headlines. - 2023 Cattlemen’s Ball of Nebraska to be held near Pender, hosted by Weborg family. - Ted McKinney: Mexico can’t afford to ban U.S. GMO corn. - Fischer to submit legislation to expand national...
NTV's Grow: November 13, 2022
Nebraska has a new governor, and for the first time in decades, voters elect a farmer to lead the state. We will visit with Governor Elect Jim Pillen and learn more about what he says his vision is. Plus 20 years after the ethanol boom, why farmers say they can't...
Mental Health Awareness: Holidays
AXTELL, Neb. — We're almost halfway through November, and with Thanksgiving next week many are working to finalize their holiday plans. Licensed Clinical Psychologist and UNK Psychology Professor Krista Fritson spoke with NTV about holidays and how they can impact your mental health.
UPDATE: Power restored after Hastings, Juniata outage
HASTINGS, Neb. — Many people in the Hastings area woke up without power Monday morning. Hastings Utility said the power outages affected customers in both Hastings and Juniata. Crews were dispatched to bring back power. Officials said to report any outages by going to the City of Hastings website.
Learning Curve: Bright Futures addresses needs of young kids
KEARNEY, Neb. — Bright Futures Preschool at Kearney Public Schools serves primarily three and four-year-old's, but they also have programs to help younger kids. NTV's Carol Staab tells us about the toddler program at the preschool and how they address the needs of young kids and their families.
Nebraska Extension: Thanksgiving meal prep
Before you start on your Thanksgiving meal prep, Nebraska Extension has some advice to keep that feast safe to eat. Nancy Frecks has some turkey tips. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) recommends thawing the turkey in the refrigerator. It takes about 24 hours for every 4-5 pounds of turkey, not including the day you cook it. A 20-24 pound turkey would take 5-6 days to thaw. Check out Turkey 101 for faster thawing options.
The next step after majority of Nebraskans voted "For" the Voter ID initiative
KEARNEY, Neb. — Following a vote on Election Day, Nebraska’s state constitution is going to be amended to require a valid photo ID for everyone to vote going forward. Over 65% of Nebraskan voters voted in favor of the Voter ID (432) initiative, and that’s around 427,657 people. Since the early days of the initiative, opinions were divided.
Hall County unofficial election results
HALL COUNTY, Neb. — The unofficial results of the general election in Hall County were released on Monday. Election Commissioner Tracy Overstreet emphasized that these include the counting of the provisional ballots, as well as an additional review of more than 4,000 write-in votes cast in the Grand Island Public Schools Ward A school board race.
Grand Island Police investigating Sonic robbery
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island Police are investigating yet another robbery. The most recent one occurred around 10:15 p.m. Monday at Sonic Drive In, 2117 South Locust St. Capt. Jim Duering says an unknown person wearing a camouflage mask entered the restaurant’s building and pointed a handgun at an employee.
Elwood woman facing charges for murder plot pleads not guilty
LEXINGTON, Neb. — An Elwood woman accused in an attempted murder plot has pled not guilty. According to Dawson County District Court records, Valerie Miller, 39, pled not guilty Monday to two counts of attempted first-degree murder. Court documents said Miller allegedly offered an undercover officer money to have...
Pet Doc: Stelfonta
KEARNEY, Neb. — There is a new way to treat Mast Cell Tumors in dogs and the Hilltop Pet Clinic said it is a game changer for our pets. Dr. Brandon Beebout said Stelfonta is a non-surgical approach to another cancer that the Hilltop Pet Clinic sees, mast cell tumors, or MCTs. These tumors can be cutaneous or subcutaneous, which can definitely get into internal organs. MCT’s look like a little circular raised area, which can sometimes be just under the skin in the subcu, but they can be cutaneous as well.
Hastings City Council approves zoning for horse racetrack, casino
HASTINGS, Neb. — The Hastings City Council has voted 6-2 to approve zoning for a horse racetrack and casino. HASTINGS PLANNING COMMISSION APPROVES NEXT STEP FOR 'RACINO'. This comes after a vote failed for the "racino" in March. At that time, Mayor Corey Stutte said the city would continue to look into other possible locations as the majority of the community was not opposed to the racino, just the location.
Defense questions how Hall County inmate was able to escape jail custody
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A corrections officer testified he was fired after he failed to shackle an inmate with a violent history who had been taken to the hospital. However it's not jail employees on trial but Tyler Manka, a man accused of escape and kidnapping. Two corrections officers...
