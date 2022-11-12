Read full article on original website
Colorado witness says low-flying cigar-shaped object was 'transparent'Roger MarshFort Collins, CO
Colorado witness describes silent 'translucent craft' moving overheadRoger MarshLoveland, CO
The haunted hotel that inspired Stephen King´s, The ShiningSara BEstes Park, CO
Freddy's Frozen Custard breaks ground!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Prep Rally Honor Roll (11/15/22)
DENVER — It's time for the best of the best!. The 9NEWS Prep Rally Honor Roll is back with our top plays from high school sports last week. Check out the top plays the 9Preps team captured, then vote for your favorite!. In addition to voting in the poll...
Champions crowned at state volleyball
DENVER — On the most exciting night of the year, five champions were crowned at the 2022 girls volleyball state championships. Class 5A was dominated by Valor Christian. They completed their perfect 29-0 season with a 3-0 sweep over Rock Canyon to capture the state title. Thompson Valley swept...
Getting a little too “rowdy”
School spirit might have gone too far during the homecoming football game. The Maverick football team lost their Oct. 29 game to Colorado State University-Pueblo (CSUP) in a hard-fought 28-33 showing. After CSUP iced the game with a fourth quarter touchdown, tensions flared. The CSUP sideline instigated a verbal altercation...
Simpson leads Colorado to 78-66 upset of No. 11 Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — KJ Simpson had 23 points and 10 rebounds to lead Colorado to an 78-66 upset victory over No. 11 Tennessee on Sunday. Tristan de Silva added 14 points for the Buffaloes, who shot 25.4% from the field, compared with the Volunteers' 43.5%. Josiah-Jordan James and Tyreke...
Colorado snow totals: Here's how much fell around the state
COLORADO, USA — It might still be autumn, but it feels like winter across most of Colorado. While frigid temperatures sit over the state, an overnight storm dropped more than 4 inches of snow across parts of the Denver metro area. The highest snow totals reported Tuesday morning were...
F-16 Fighting Falcons will fly over Colorado for Veterans Day
AURORA, Colo. — The Colorado Air National Guard will fly a formation of F-16 Fighting Falcons on Friday to commemorate Veterans Day. The 140th Wing will launch the jets from Buckley Space Force Base in Aurora around 10:30 a.m. Friday. The flyovers will arrive in Fruita at 11 a.m....
Gadget play helps Titans rally to beat Broncos, 17-10 as injury-ravaged Denver offense sputters in second half
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — As his offensive linemen took turns walking into the locker room with injuries, Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson tried to will his otherwise inept offense down the field for a tying score. He picked up a fourth-and-5 with his legs. He outwrestled a much bigger Titan defender...
Immersive Nutcracker coming to Denver
DENVER — The creators of the blockbuster Immersive Van Gogh exhibition are opening a new Christmas experience in 11 cities. "The Immersive Nutcracker, A Winter Miracle" opens this week in Denver, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Nashville, Las Vegas, Phoenix and San Antonio, after having its world premiere in Toronto in 2021.
This $2.1 Million Fort Collins Home is Hiding an Indoor Pool
Living in Northern Colorado is excellent. However, not being close to the Old Town vibe of Fort Collins is something I miss a bit as it is a jaunt to drive up there to have dinner. It would be nice to live in the middle of it all. This home...
Person killed at construction site in northern Colorado
WINDSOR, Colo. — Police are investigating after a person was killed in an accident at a construction site in northern Colorado Tuesday afternoon. The Windsor Police Department said the accident happened around 3:45 p.m. at a construction site in the area of Crystal Creek Drive and Rumley Creek Drive. The person was run over by a large piece of construction equipment and killed, police said.
Geologists remember 1882 earthquake known as Colorado's Big One
GOLDEN, Colorado — The strongest earthquake to ever hit Colorado occurred on November 7, 1882. Geologists today, refer to it as Colorado's Big One. The headline in the Rocky Mountain News – Terra Totters, a perceptible earthquake shock felt in the city. “It knocked out power here in...
El Pollo Loco makes grand return to Colorado with first location
DENVER — The first El Pollo Loco restaurant to operate in Colorado in more than a decade officially opens its doors Tuesday. The fire-grilled chicken chain opens its first Colorado restaurant at 4698 Peoria St. in Denver on Tuesday, Nov. 15. El Pollo Loco began construction on the restaurant...
Boebert holds slight lead over Frisch in District 3 race
The last new drop came in on Friday and hasn’t changed over the weekend, but Boebert’s lead tightened slightly in the last two counts to 1,122. Carly Moore reports. Boebert holds slight lead over Frisch in District …. The last new drop came in on Friday and hasn’t...
35 years later: Remembering the Stapleton Airport crash of Flight 1713
DENVER — Joseph Pietrafeso spent more than 40 years working for Continental and United Airlines, some of that at the old Stapleton Airport in Denver, and one particular day sticks out in his mind: Nov. 15, 1987. It was snowing, with freezing temperatures, when Pietrafeso, who now lives in...
Foreigner to bring farewell tour to Colorado
DENVER — The end is in sight for Foreigner. The band behind "I Want To Know What Love Is," "Cold As Ice," "Hot Blooded" and "Juke Box Hero" announced a farewell tour on Monday. The final final tour is set to kick off July 6, 2023, in Atlanta. The...
Hundreds Of Elk Rolling Through A Big Field In Larimer County
There is a massive elk population throughout the state of Colorado and whether you've been here for 20 years or 20 days, you know - or should have a pretty good idea - that Colorado is a pretty "wild" place in more ways than one. One of my first memories...
Saad, Binnington help Blues hold off Avalanche 3-2
DENVER — Brandon Saad scored a quirky goal in the second period to break a tie, Jordan Binnington stopped 45 shots and the St. Louis Blues weathered a late 6-on-3 situation to beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 on Monday night. Robert Thomas and Jordan Kyrou also scored for the...
Meteorologist Explains Why Denver Colorado Smells Weird Before a Snowstorm
Some people in Denver have noticed that the Mile High City smells kind of "off" right before it snows. Chris Bianchi, Meteorologist, at 9 News must have gotten this question quite a bit because he took to TikTok to explain what is going on. Why does it smell so bad...
Colorado road conditions: Icy morning commute in Denver
DENVER — A blast of frigid temperatures and a round of overnight snow have created a mess on the roads across parts of Colorado. Light snow began falling late Monday night over portions of the Front Range and Denver metro area, as well as in the foothills and mountains.
This Colorado city ranks as one of the worst in US for potholes
A new study by QuoteWizard revealed that Colorado ranks as the 18th worst state in the United States for potholes.
