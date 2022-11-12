ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

9NEWS

Prep Rally Honor Roll (11/15/22)

DENVER — It's time for the best of the best!. The 9NEWS Prep Rally Honor Roll is back with our top plays from high school sports last week. Check out the top plays the 9Preps team captured, then vote for your favorite!. In addition to voting in the poll...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Champions crowned at state volleyball

DENVER — On the most exciting night of the year, five champions were crowned at the 2022 girls volleyball state championships. Class 5A was dominated by Valor Christian. They completed their perfect 29-0 season with a 3-0 sweep over Rock Canyon to capture the state title. Thompson Valley swept...
DENVER, CO
thecrite.com

Getting a little too “rowdy”

School spirit might have gone too far during the homecoming football game. The Maverick football team lost their Oct. 29 game to Colorado State University-Pueblo (CSUP) in a hard-fought 28-33 showing. After CSUP iced the game with a fourth quarter touchdown, tensions flared. The CSUP sideline instigated a verbal altercation...
FORT COLLINS, CO
9NEWS

Simpson leads Colorado to 78-66 upset of No. 11 Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — KJ Simpson had 23 points and 10 rebounds to lead Colorado to an 78-66 upset victory over No. 11 Tennessee on Sunday. Tristan de Silva added 14 points for the Buffaloes, who shot 25.4% from the field, compared with the Volunteers' 43.5%. Josiah-Jordan James and Tyreke...
KNOXVILLE, TN
9NEWS

Immersive Nutcracker coming to Denver

DENVER — The creators of the blockbuster Immersive Van Gogh exhibition are opening a new Christmas experience in 11 cities. "The Immersive Nutcracker, A Winter Miracle" opens this week in Denver, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Nashville, Las Vegas, Phoenix and San Antonio, after having its world premiere in Toronto in 2021.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Person killed at construction site in northern Colorado

WINDSOR, Colo. — Police are investigating after a person was killed in an accident at a construction site in northern Colorado Tuesday afternoon. The Windsor Police Department said the accident happened around 3:45 p.m. at a construction site in the area of Crystal Creek Drive and Rumley Creek Drive. The person was run over by a large piece of construction equipment and killed, police said.
WINDSOR, CO
9News

Geologists remember 1882 earthquake known as Colorado's Big One

GOLDEN, Colorado — The strongest earthquake to ever hit Colorado occurred on November 7, 1882. Geologists today, refer to it as Colorado's Big One. The headline in the Rocky Mountain News – Terra Totters, a perceptible earthquake shock felt in the city. “It knocked out power here in...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

El Pollo Loco makes grand return to Colorado with first location

DENVER — The first El Pollo Loco restaurant to operate in Colorado in more than a decade officially opens its doors Tuesday. The fire-grilled chicken chain opens its first Colorado restaurant at 4698 Peoria St. in Denver on Tuesday, Nov. 15. El Pollo Loco began construction on the restaurant...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Boebert holds slight lead over Frisch in District 3 race

The last new drop came in on Friday and hasn’t changed over the weekend, but Boebert’s lead tightened slightly in the last two counts to 1,122. Carly Moore reports. Boebert holds slight lead over Frisch in District …. The last new drop came in on Friday and hasn’t...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Foreigner to bring farewell tour to Colorado

DENVER — The end is in sight for Foreigner. The band behind "I Want To Know What Love Is," "Cold As Ice," "Hot Blooded" and "Juke Box Hero" announced a farewell tour on Monday. The final final tour is set to kick off July 6, 2023, in Atlanta. The...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Saad, Binnington help Blues hold off Avalanche 3-2

DENVER — Brandon Saad scored a quirky goal in the second period to break a tie, Jordan Binnington stopped 45 shots and the St. Louis Blues weathered a late 6-on-3 situation to beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 on Monday night. Robert Thomas and Jordan Kyrou also scored for the...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Colorado road conditions: Icy morning commute in Denver

DENVER — A blast of frigid temperatures and a round of overnight snow have created a mess on the roads across parts of Colorado. Light snow began falling late Monday night over portions of the Front Range and Denver metro area, as well as in the foothills and mountains.
DENVER, CO
