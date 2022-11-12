ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wdiy.org

What a Shapiro Administration Could Mean for Environmental Issues

Environmental advocates are cheering Democrat Josh Shapiro’s election to the governor’s office. StateImpact Pennsylvania’s Rachel McDevitt reports Shapiro plans to increase clean energy production while growing jobs. Read the full story at: https://stateimpact.npr.org/pennsylvania/2022/11/14/josh-shapiro-could-set-new-tone-with-legislature-on-climate-ex-dep-sec-says/. (Original air-date: 11/14/22)
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wdiy.org

Citizens Groups Commend New State Electoral Maps for Fairer Distribution of Power

Pennsylvania citizen groups are celebrating what will likely be the first evenly divided House of Representatives in more than a decade. As WITF’s Sam Dunklau reports, they’re giving newly-drawn state political maps part of the credit. Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/11/11/the-balance-of-power-is-shifting-in-the-pa-house-citizen-groups-say-thats-good-for-democracy/. (Original air-date: 11/14/22)
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wdiy.org

Doug Mastriano Concedes Election Loss to Josh Shapiro

Republican state Senator Doug Mastriano has conceded the race for Pennsylvania governor to Democrat Josh Shapiro. WITF’s Sam Dunklau reports. Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/11/13/doug-mastriano-concedes-he-lost-the-election-to-josh-shapiro/. (Original air-date: 11/14/22)
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

