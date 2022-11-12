Read full article on original website
Related
wdiy.org
What a Shapiro Administration Could Mean for Environmental Issues
Environmental advocates are cheering Democrat Josh Shapiro’s election to the governor’s office. StateImpact Pennsylvania’s Rachel McDevitt reports Shapiro plans to increase clean energy production while growing jobs. Read the full story at: https://stateimpact.npr.org/pennsylvania/2022/11/14/josh-shapiro-could-set-new-tone-with-legislature-on-climate-ex-dep-sec-says/. (Original air-date: 11/14/22)
wdiy.org
Citizens Groups Commend New State Electoral Maps for Fairer Distribution of Power
Pennsylvania citizen groups are celebrating what will likely be the first evenly divided House of Representatives in more than a decade. As WITF’s Sam Dunklau reports, they’re giving newly-drawn state political maps part of the credit. Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/11/11/the-balance-of-power-is-shifting-in-the-pa-house-citizen-groups-say-thats-good-for-democracy/. (Original air-date: 11/14/22)
wdiy.org
Doug Mastriano Concedes Election Loss to Josh Shapiro
Republican state Senator Doug Mastriano has conceded the race for Pennsylvania governor to Democrat Josh Shapiro. WITF’s Sam Dunklau reports. Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/11/13/doug-mastriano-concedes-he-lost-the-election-to-josh-shapiro/. (Original air-date: 11/14/22)
wdiy.org
LVHN Awarded $1 Million to Purchase New Imaging Device for Use in Spinal Surgeries | WDIY Local News
A million dollars in state funding is coming to an area health network for technology to assist with spinal surgeries. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more. Lehigh Valley Health Network recently announced that State Sen. Pat Browne has secured $1 million for the purchase of a new Medtronic O-Arm imaging device for Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg.
Comments / 0