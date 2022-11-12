Level 4 Football: Kimberly, West De Pere & Shiocton punch tickets to state
(WFRV) – In a jam-packed state semifinal Friday across the state, three Northeast Wisconsin teams punched their tickets to state championship games at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
Nine area teams smattered the Level 4 playoff games Friday, with all-local matchups in Divisions 1 and 2 highlighting the slate.
Click the video above for highlights and reaction, and check out the results below.
Division 1:
Kimberly 42, Bay Port 21: Blake Barry scored four touchdowns as Kimberly started pulling away midway through the second quarter. The Papermakers are headed back to state for the first time since 2018 – and every four-year graduating class since 2006 has made it to state at least once during their tenure in the program. Kimberly will face Mukwonago for the Division 1 championship.
Division 2:
West De Pere 26, Kaukauna 7: Najeh Mitchell scored two touchdowns as West De Pere shook off a first half defensive struggle to pull away in Level 4. The Phantoms were facing a rematch from Week 2 of the regular season, when West De Pere beat the Ghosts 43-42 on a two-point conversion in overtime. West De Pere will face Kettle Moraine for the Division 2 championship.
Division 4:
Columbus 32, Freedom 16: Matt Wyngaard led a spirited rally in the second half, but it wasn’t enough for the Irish to knock off top-seeded Columbus.
Catholic Memorial 20, Two Rivers 14: The Raiders nearly mounted the comeback of the season against the three-time defending state champs, erasing a 20-0 deficit in the second half, but a late fourth down conversion attempt failed to seal the result.
Division 5:
Aquinas 44, Kewaunee 19: Mitchell Thompson found Maddix Mueller to cut it to a two-point game at halftime, but the defending Division 5 champions pulled away to advance back to state.
Division 6:
Stratford 20, St. Mary’s Springs 14: The Tigers stunned the state with an upset victory, denying Springs its 28th trip to state under legendary head coach Bob Hyland. It took overtime to do it in a stunning defeat.
Division 7:
Shiocton 21, Cashton 20: The Chiefs advanced to state for the first time since 2013, handing the top-seeded Eagles their first loss of the season. Shiocton will face Regis for the Division 7 championship.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.
Comments / 0