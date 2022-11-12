ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kimberly, WI

Level 4 Football: Kimberly, West De Pere & Shiocton punch tickets to state

By Matt Reynoldson
WFRV Local 5
WFRV Local 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Etc7u_0j89USd500

(WFRV) – In a jam-packed state semifinal Friday across the state, three Northeast Wisconsin teams punched their tickets to state championship games at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.

Nine area teams smattered the Level 4 playoff games Friday, with all-local matchups in Divisions 1 and 2 highlighting the slate.

Click the video above for highlights and reaction, and check out the results below.

Division 1:

Kimberly 42, Bay Port 21: Blake Barry scored four touchdowns as Kimberly started pulling away midway through the second quarter. The Papermakers are headed back to state for the first time since 2018 – and every four-year graduating class since 2006 has made it to state at least once during their tenure in the program. Kimberly will face Mukwonago for the Division 1 championship.

Division 2:

West De Pere 26, Kaukauna 7: Najeh Mitchell scored two touchdowns as West De Pere shook off a first half defensive struggle to pull away in Level 4. The Phantoms were facing a rematch from Week 2 of the regular season, when West De Pere beat the Ghosts 43-42 on a two-point conversion in overtime. West De Pere will face Kettle Moraine for the Division 2 championship.

Division 4:

Columbus 32, Freedom 16: Matt Wyngaard led a spirited rally in the second half, but it wasn’t enough for the Irish to knock off top-seeded Columbus.

Catholic Memorial 20, Two Rivers 14: The Raiders nearly mounted the comeback of the season against the three-time defending state champs, erasing a 20-0 deficit in the second half, but a late fourth down conversion attempt failed to seal the result.

Division 5:

Aquinas 44, Kewaunee 19: Mitchell Thompson found Maddix Mueller to cut it to a two-point game at halftime, but the defending Division 5 champions pulled away to advance back to state.

Division 6:

Stratford 20, St. Mary’s Springs 14: The Tigers stunned the state with an upset victory, denying Springs its 28th trip to state under legendary head coach Bob Hyland. It took overtime to do it in a stunning defeat.

Division 7:

Shiocton 21, Cashton 20: The Chiefs advanced to state for the first time since 2013, handing the top-seeded Eagles their first loss of the season. Shiocton will face Regis for the Division 7 championship.

