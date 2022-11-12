Bishop Heelan’s DeLeon signs NLI to wrestle at Nebraska

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- One local high school wrestler won’t be far from Siouxland when he begins college next year.

Bishop Heelan senior Ethan DeLeon signed his National Letter of Intent (NLI) to take his talents to the University of Nebraska. He visited the school and says he loved the coaches, teammates, and resources for student-athletes.

He says he’s been a Husker fan since he was a kid, but he couldn’t have made this dream come true without some help along the way.

“The coaches especially mean a lot to me. They put a lot of time in with me, especially this preseason coming in and working out. I’m very thankful for them for sure,” DeLeon said.

