Teen charged in fatal shooting near NYC high school was in ‘wrong place at wrong time’: sister

The teen charged in connection to the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old outside a Queens high school was in “the wrong place at the wrong time,” his sister told The Post Friday.

Raly Michel, also 18, was charged with criminal possession of a firearm after Mark Greene was gunned down outside North Queens Community High School in Kew Gardens Hills Thursday.

Michel was found by police at 152th Street and Union Turnpike, about three blocks away from the scene, carrying a loaded 9mm semiautomatic pistol containing one magazine with five loaded rounds, according to a criminal complaint against him.

A detective initially confronted Michel after noticing a firearm-shaped “bugle” in his pocket, the complaint said.

Michel, who according to his defense attorney has no criminal history, was ordered held on $30,000 bail at his Friday night arraignment at Queens criminal court.

His sister, Anaika, who attended the hearing with her mother, insisted in an interview with The Post that her brother wasn’t connected to the murder.

Mark Greene was fatally gunned down outside North Queens Community High School in Kew Gardens Hills. Stephen Yang

“He happened to be at the wrong place at the wrong time … he was not involved at all. He was at the wrong place,” she said.

“I’m so sorry for the family that lost their loved one … but they said my brother was not involved in the shooting,” Anaika said.

Local resident Ricardo Espinoza said he saw a teenager “put a gun in the pocket of his sweatshirt” and run from the corner after Greene was shot three or four times.

Police believe the shooting may have been gang-related. Stephen Yang

Michel told his sister he was not involved in the shooting. Stephen Yang

Police believe the shooting may be gang-related. A second person of interest was arrested, but no one has been charged with the killing.

Anaika said she isn’t sure how her brother may have acquired the alleged firearm.

“He’s not in a gang…he’s always home,” she said. “He’s a loving, kind person. He just got affiliated with the wrong friends – that’s all. He’s an immigrant from Haiti, and we came for the best but he got to be in the wrong crowd.”

Michel is due back in court Nov. 15.