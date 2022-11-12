ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Vanover scores 19, Oral Roberts knocks off John Brown 95-62

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Connor Vanover’s 19 points helped Oral Roberts defeat John Brown 95-62 on Friday night.

Vanover had eight rebounds and eight blocks for the Golden Eagles (1-1). Issac McBride scored 19 points while going 8 of 12 (3 for 5 from distance). Max Abmas recorded 18 points, which included four 3-pointers.

John Brown (0-1) was led in scoring by Payton Guiot, who finished with 18 points and eight rebounds. DJ Ellis added 15 points and Tyren Collins had 10 points and six rebounds.

Oral Roberts visits Houston on Monday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ocolly.com

Trojan horse: What Iowa State said following its loss to OSU

Here is what Iowa State coach Matt Campbell and the Cyclones had to say following the 14-20 loss against Oklahoma State on Saturday. Campbell on OSU quarterback Spencer Sanders coming into the game:. “You get a guy that's a veteran, you get a guy that's very confident and he made...
AMES, IA
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Highest Point in Oklahoma

Sitting just above Texas, Oklahoma is one of the flattest states in the United States. Its capital is Oklahoma City, which is also the largest city in the state, closely followed by Tulsa. In fact, two-thirds of the state’s population resides within the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metropolitan districts. Oklahoma is full of vast prairies, forests (in the eastern part of the state), and yes, even mountains. But, just how high is the highest point in Oklahoma?
OKLAHOMA STATE
publicradiotulsa.org

Early snow for Tulsa?

A strong upper level storm system will move into the Southern Plains on Monday. Areas of rain will spread into the area Monday morning, likely transitioning to snow in some areas Monday afternoon and evening. Although specific snow amounts are somewhat uncertain, there remains the potential for a swath of accumulating snow across portions of eastern Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas, especially in the higher elevations of northwest Arkansas.
TULSA, OK
city-sentinel.com

Paycom official bashed state voters over GOP victory

In an election-night tweet, a top official at Paycom suggested voters living outside Oklahoma City and Tulsa are retrograde thinkers holding the state back. A.J. Griffin, director of government and community affairs for Paycom, issued the tweet after Governor Kevin Stitt, a Republican, easily won reelection without carrying Oklahoma and Tulsa counties.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
kfdi.com

Former Oklahoma fire captain sentenced on bank robbery charges

A former fire captain in Tulsa, Oklahoma is headed to prison for robbing two banks and staging his own disappearance. Jerry Brown was sentenced to more than four years in prison, and he will have to pay 260-thousand-dollars in restitution. Brown pleaded guilty to robbing banks in Skiatook and Sperry, Oklahoma in 2020.
TULSA, OK
kjrh.com

Route 66's Hi-Way Cafe shoots for world record

VINITA, Okla. — If you search the Guinness Book of World Records for Oklahoma, you'll find the tallest water tower, the longest marathon hug, and the most people playing Monopoly simultaneously among the many listings for our state. This week the Hi-way Cafe along Route 66 in Vinita has been hard at work, adding to that.
VINITA, OK
KRMG

Police say homeowner shot man outside south Tulsa home

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating a shooting in south Tulsa Monday morning. Police said a homeowner shot a man after he heard noises outside of his home near East 81st Street and South Harvard Avenue. Police said they were called to the house just after 3 a.m....
TULSA, OK
anadisgoi.com

Darci Lynne cancels stop at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. – Due to unforeseen circumstances, Darci Lynne is canceling the shows at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa that were scheduled for March 10 & 11, 2023. All tickets purchased for the "My Lips Are Sealed (Except When They’re Not)" National Tour will be automatically refunded to the original form of payment. Please allow 5-7 business days for the refund to appear on your account.
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Pursuit Suspect Crashes On IDL In Tulsa

Tulsa Police said a chase suspect pursued by officers on Saturday crashed near Downtown Tulsa on the IDL. The crash happened in the westbound lanes of I-244 at about 3 p.m. near the Detroit exit. TPD said the 31-year-old male driver took his girlfriend's car and it was spotted at...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Child hit by car in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a child is in the hospital after she was hit by a car Thursday evening in north Tulsa. Officers were called to East 32nd Street North and North Garrison Avenue around 6 p.m., where they said an elementary-aged girl was hit by an elderly woman driving northbound on Garrison.
TULSA, OK
oklahomawatch.org

Analysis: How Rural Voters Again Propelled Stitt to Victory

Widespread support from rural voters and a decisive margin in metropolitan Tulsa propelled incumbent Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt to victory over Democrat Joy Hofmeister in Tuesday’s general election. Stitt received 63.2% of votes in counties outside of the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metropolitan statistical areas, according to state election...
OKLAHOMA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Two hospitalized after crash in Jenks

JENKS, Okla. — Two men were hospitalized after a car crash in Jenks on Saturday, according to the Jenks Police Department (JPD). JPD said it was a head-on collision near the area of 101st and Elwood. Two men in their late 30s were were hospitalized after the crash. JPD...
JENKS, OK
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
565K+
Post
588M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy