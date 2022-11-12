Read full article on original website
nativenewsonline.net
That Indian Princess Costume is Not Honoring Native Culture
Guest Opinion. Systemic racism comes in many forms, and one way it is popularly seen is in undignified, mass-produced Halloween Indian costumes. This blatant disregard for Indigenous peoples and their (very different) cultures is disrespectful and offensive. Wearing of these costumes is a sign of the overall acceptance of cultural...
6 popular Black authors co-write teen romance 'Whiteout'
NEW YORK — (AP) — Dhonielle Clayton is not just a bestselling author of young adult fiction. She's an organizer, a former teacher and a founder of the grassroots publishing movement We Need Diverse Books. She's also the kind of friend who can convince five of her well-known peers to collaborate on a single novel, and then come back for another.
‘Descendant’ reviews: Netflix documentary is ‘essential cinema’ and ‘validation of a history so many tried to bury’
Documentary filmmaker Margaret Brown (“The Order of Myths,” “The Great Invisible”) returns to her hometown of Mobile, Alabama to document the search for and discovery of The Clotilda, the last known ship to arrive in the United States, illegally carrying enslaved Africans in 1860. After a century of secrecy and speculation, the 2019 discovery of the ship turns attention toward the descendant community of Africatown and presents a moving portrait of a community actively grappling with and fighting to preserve their heritage while examining what justice looks like today.
Book award finalists are 'debut novelists' in name only
In the minds and official records of the publishing community, Sarah Thankham Mathews is a first-time author. Her novel “All This Could Be Different” has been widely praised as a promising start for the 31-year-old Indian American, whose narrative about a young immigrant's personal and professional conflicts is a finalist for the National Book Awards. But for Mathews and fellow nominees Tess Gunty and Alejandro Varela, the debuts that brought them recognition and acclaim are far from their initial efforts. Like countless other authors, the three finalists had written for years before the public was able to see their...
Beware The Crown’s blurring of fact and fiction in this age of dangerous untruths
Thirty years ago, the present king tried to usurp his mother, the Queen. He sought to conspire with the then prime minister, John Major, after an opinion poll hostile to the monarch appeared in the Sunday Times. Like all the scenes in Netflix’s The Crown, this is claimed to have been “inspired by real events”.
'Subjects of Desire' director Jennifer Holness discusses new documentary about Black women, beauty
"There is a greater value placed on Black women that look a certain way," director Jennifer Holness said. "And it's not just in the white community, it's in our community,"
Elizabeth Price review – carpet-focused show is a rich weave of politics and passion
To enter Elizabeth Price’s exhibition Underfoot you must first walk up a concrete spiral staircase, like a thread wound around a spool. Once you reach the top, Price’s new film clicks into being. Inverted black-and-white images of Glasgow’s Mitchell Library pop up, its reading rooms and desks juxtaposed on a split screen. The whites in the images glow like an X-ray, making any furniture that catches the light hum with the spirit of all who have touched it. You feel these spaces throng with potential energy, all the work there is left to do.
wanderingeducators.com
Film Blue: A Stunning Work of Sociological Fiction and a Must-Read in Book Clubs and College Classes
As a child of the 80s, I hum Prince, Howard Jones, Michael Jackson, and Duran Duran songs while I’m cooking, can instantly remember the smell of the ditto machine, pegged my jeans, wore Out of Africa-inspired outfits, devoured John Hughes movies, and couldn’t wait to get Back to the Future. And, as with probably any teen who grew up in rural America, I longed for New York City, London, LA, or Tokyo—the lights, activities, enormous libraries, culture, theatre, museums, diversity, and more restaurants than the few our small town sported.
geeksaroundglobe.com
What are PDF Books? A List of Historical Fiction Books to Read on PDF Drive!
Did you know there are specific books you can only read on a computer and not buy as paper-printed books? These are pdf books or digital books. PDF books usually come in PDF format. You should download them to your computer if you want to read them. If you love reading historical fiction novels, here is a list of the best free downloadable PDF books about historical fiction that you can read and download using PDFDrive!
The Book Report: New fiction and nonfiction (Nov. 13)
Washington Post book critic Ron Charles offers his picks from this month's fiction and non-fiction titles, including works by Barbara Kingsolver and Booker Prize-winner Shehan Karunatilaka, and a biography of rock 'n' roll legend Chuck Berry.
EXCLUSIVE: Michelle Obama reads from her forthcoming book 'The Light We Carry'
In a new book, the former first lady focuses on how she's dealt with difficult situations in her life. You can listen to her talk about a couple of these times in exclusive excepts provided to NPR.
crimereads.com
From Literature Professor to Crime Novelist
In my literature classes, I often asked students to investigate literary texts for their representation of contemporary social issues. What, for example, does Franz Kafka’s The Trial say about the absurdity of life and the legal system in the early twentieth century? Or, how does a natural disaster reveal a crisis of the social order in Heinrich von Kleist’s 1807 “The Earthquake in Chile”? This probing of human truths is an exercise often applied to literary fiction, but less so to genre. And yet, crime, like other examples of literature, holds a magnifying glass to the vices and virtues of the human condition.
