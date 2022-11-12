BLAIRSVILLE — “I’ve been going to work every day for 50 years. And now it’s time to say it’s enough.”. Blairsville Borough Manager Michael Baker on Tuesday evening announced he will retire Dec. 23 after almost one and one-half years serving as both the borough manager and manager of Blairsville Municipal Authority. His public service tenure has included decades of service in the Indiana County coroner’s office, almost six years on the Indiana County board of commissioners and a year-and-a-half stint as township manager of North Fayette Township in Allegheny County.

BLAIRSVILLE, PA ・ 8 HOURS AGO