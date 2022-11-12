Read full article on original website
KPVI Newschannel 6
Army seeks $70,000 in kettles, gained $38,000 at kickoff
Some 275 supporters of The Salvation Army of Indiana County gathered Tuesday morning at Ed Fry Arena in Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex to kick off the 2022 Red Kettle Campaign. The campaign has a goal in mind — $70,000, up nearly 10 percent from the $63,406 raised in 2021,...
Baker plans retirement from Blairsville post
BLAIRSVILLE — “I’ve been going to work every day for 50 years. And now it’s time to say it’s enough.”. Blairsville Borough Manager Michael Baker on Tuesday evening announced he will retire Dec. 23 after almost one and one-half years serving as both the borough manager and manager of Blairsville Municipal Authority. His public service tenure has included decades of service in the Indiana County coroner’s office, almost six years on the Indiana County board of commissioners and a year-and-a-half stint as township manager of North Fayette Township in Allegheny County.
