Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Eastern Progress
After firing initial salvo, Arizona QB Jayden de Laura downplays matchup with former team
When he was first asked about facing Washington State, his former school, Jayden de Laura nodded his head sternly. It was as if a button had been pushed. “Just watch,” de Laura said. “This game, it’s personal.”. De Laura made those comments in the immediate aftermath of...
allsportstucson.com
Fisch: ‘Epitome of great complimentary football’ in Arizona’s upset of UCLA
You could sense something was brewing at the Rose Bowl Saturday night. For Arizona, it was something special. It scored first … then scored again and by the time you looked had a 14-0 lead on No. 9 UCLA. Was this the night Arizona put everything together to get...
allsportstucson.com
No. 19 Arizona Wildcats rout CSUN behind balanced effort
None of Arizona’s players were in double-figure scoring into the second half Sunday despite scoring 45 points by halftime against Cal State Northridge (CSUN). Jade Loville’s 3-pointer a minute into the the third quarter made her the first Wildcat to eclipse 10 points. She had 11 points at that time, which was actually close the Matadors’ 17 points.
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona softball signs class of five that is ‘heavy on pitching’ for 2023
Pitching, pitching, and more pitching. That’s the main story of Caitlin Lowe’s first class in her head coaching career. Arizona softball signed a class of five on Wednesday, three of whom are pitchers. “We have a really strong pitching class, that’s for sure,” Lowe said. “Heavy on pitching....
Arizona shows Pure Elation Following upset of No. 9 UCLA in Pac-12 After Dark
It’s a great night to be a Wildcat! Arizona Football came into the UCLA game at the Rose Bowl with a 3-6 record and upset the No. 9 UCLA Bruins 34-28. For the past four or five seasons, Brian Jeffries, Lamont Lovett, Dana Cooper, and their Learfield team have had to announce many Arizona Football losses. Together, that group enjoyed just one win last season.
12news.com
Arizona Wildcats basketball takes out Southern | Locked On Wildcats
It wasn't always pretty, bu fueled by Kerr Kriisa and Pelle Larsson Arizona beat Southern. There were some troubling takeaways though.
arizonawildcats.com
F-16 Flyover Scheduled for Saturday at Arizona Stadium
TUCSON, Ariz. — Arizona Athletics will host a military flyover for Saturday's home football game versus Washington State. The 12:00 p.m. MST matchup with the Cougars is the program's annual Military and Veteran Appreciation Game as a pair of F-16 Fighting Falcons from the Air Force's 162 Wing at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base will fly over Arizona Stadium during the national anthem.
KOLD-TV
Why Kari Lake lost the race for Arizona governor
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The 2020 midterm results were not what most people predicted. In a typical off year election, the President’s party usually takes a shellacking. But 2022 was not a typical year, especially the race for Arizona Governor which pitted the Democrat Katie Hobbs against...
University of Arizona removed memorial for Professor Thomas Meixner
Students and staff have been dealing with the grief of losing Professor Thomas Meixner. One student shares how having the memorial removed was hard for him and others in the
KOLD-TV
Thousands of ballots still left to count throughout Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Election crews in both Pima and Maricopa counties say they’ll have all the ballots counted early this week. As of Monday morning, Nov. 14, Pima County workers have a little less than 40,000 votes to count. Meanwhile, in Maricopa County, there are about 95,000 ballots left.
Arizona Daily Wildcat
OPINION: AASA and COBA rightfully call for the resignation of Maribel Alvarez from the University of Arizona
“I am the people. My struggle is yours, your struggle will always be mine. They will never not intersect,” Kai Leigh Harriott declared on Oct.14 at a campus-wide protest at the University of Arizona. The Coalition of Black Students and Allies (COBA) and the African American Student Affairs (AASA)...
travellemming.com
22 Best Day Trips from Tucson (By a Local)
I’m a Tucson local who has spent a lifetime traveling all around my hometown. This guide is a collection of my favorite day trips from Tucson, carefully chosen after years of personal research. These Southern Arizona destinations include outdoor experiences, big-city entertainment, historical sites, and hidden gems. Plus, if...
KTAR.com
Maricopa County to release final ‘big drop’ of votes for Arizona elections
PHOENIX — Arizona’s two most populated counties will release the latest updates on election results Monday evening. As officials continued to tally votes almost a week after polls closed, Maricopa County is expected to release its “last big drop” of around 90,000 votes around 6 p.m., Chairman Bill Gates said at a press conference.
fox10phoenix.com
2 dead in I-10 crash between Phoenix, Tucson
ELOY, Ariz. - Authorities say two people are dead following a crash along Interstate 10 south of Phoenix. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the crash happened along the eastbound lanes of I-10 at milepost 208 near Eloy. Two commercial trucks and a car were involved in the crash.
Two local brothers Take Back Tucson
Two local brothers are on a mission to give back to those who have been in jail, struggling with addiction and experiencing homelessness— something they both are familiar with.
1 Person Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
The Arizona Department of Public Safety reported a single-vehicle crash on Monday. The accident occurred on Interstate 10 at milepost 248, just south of Cortaro Farms Road. The officials reported that the driver had veered off the interstate and into the frontage road.
Chris Clements gets life sentence for killing Arizona teenager
TUCSON, Ariz. — A man convicted in the first of two murder cases in Tucson involving young girls was sentenced Monday to natural life in prison. Christopher Clements also got a 17-year prison term for kidnapping the teenage victim and it will be served consecutively with the life sentence for first-degree murder.
allaboutarizonanews.com
Peoria Business Owner Sentenced to 24 Months for Tax Evasion
Sung Hwan Lee, 64, of Peoria, Arizona, was sentenced on October 26, 2022, by United States District Judge David G. Campbell, to 24 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. Lee previously pleaded guilty to Tax Evasion on March 23, 2022. Lee owns and operates BBB Fashion,...
Arizona Daily Wildcat
Election officials explain why Arizona races have not been called, including 44,000 ‘late early ballots’
Several Arizona political races have yet to be called and it could take several more days, election officials said during a press conference Thursday, Nov. 9, to explain the holdup and what people can expect in the next few days. Pima County Recorder Gabriella Cázares-Kelly and Elections Director Constance Hargrove...
azbex.com
Commercial Real Estate News 11-15-22
1. The Pavilions – a 10.4-acre, 129.7KSF retail center at the SEC of Dobson and Guadalupe roads in Mesa – has been sold to Pavilion Jasleen LLC and Pavilions Banwait LLC for $22M. Seller West Valley Properties was represented by Phoenix Commercial Advisors’ Danny Gardiner and Chad Tiedeman.
Comments / 0