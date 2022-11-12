ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawarden, IA

dakotanewsnow.com

SDSU Men get big win over St. Bonaventure at Sanford Pentagon

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -South Dakota State completed a near double-digit comeback in the second half and rallied to earn a 66-62 victory over St. Bonaventure on Tuesday, Nov. 15, in front over 3,000 fans at the Sanford Pentagon. The Jackrabbits opened the contest with two separate eight-point advantages in the first half, but the Bonnies jumped out to a four-point lead before a Luke Appel bank shot off glass at the buzzer cut the SDSU deficit to 32-30 at halftime. St. Bonaventure bursted out of the locker room for the second half with some momentum. The Bonnies went on a seven-point scoring run in the first four minutes out of the break.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
footballscoop.com

Sioux Falls announces a head coaching change

After six seasons leading the program at Sioux Falls (D-II - SD), Jon Anderson and the program are parting ways. Officially, Anderson decided to step down. He led the team to an 8-3 record this fall, had an identical record last fall, and had won at least 7 games in each of his six season leading the program, including a nine-win campaign in his first season in 2017.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

University of Sioux Falls parts ways with head football coach

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As the 2022 season comes to a close, the University of Sioux Falls announced it will look to appoint a new Head Football Coach as Jon Anderson is stepping down. The University announced in a press release Monday that Anderson is stepping down...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Highschool Basketball Pro

Elk Point, November 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Sioux Falls Christian High School basketball team will have a game with Elk Point-Jefferson High School on November 14, 2022, 14:30:00.
ELK POINT, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Coyote women pass first road test with flying colors

PEORIA, IL (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota got an offensive boost from Alexi Hempe in the first half and clamped down defensively in the second to earn a 71-53 win against Bradley Sunday inside the Renaissance Coliseum. It was the first road game of the season for the Coyotes,...
VERMILLION, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

10pm Sportscast Tuesday, November 15th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The state volleyball tournament starts Thursday at the Premier Center. Coaches from 2 of the top 3 seeds talk about the pros and cons of having it in their home town. The SDSU men beat St. Bonaventure at the Sanford pentagon. The USF women rolled past Presentation, Brenden Begeman will become a Jackrabbit and the final edition of Gridiron Greatness.
BROOKINGS, SD
siouxlandnews.com

SCPD: Roads are extremely slippery in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Police say that the roads in Sioux City are extremely slippery and city plows are currently out spreading sand and salt. Police say since 9:00 a.m Tuesday, they have responded to 20 accidents around the city and remind drivers to slow down in winter weather.
SIOUX CITY, IA
kscj.com

CAR COLLIDES WITH BUS CARRYING WEST STUDENTS

NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED WHEN A CAR STRUCK A CITY BUS JUST BEFORE 3 P.M. CARRYING STUDENTS FROM WEST HIGH AND WEST MIDDLE SCHOOLS. SIOUX CITY SCHOOL OFFICIALS SAY THERE WAS MINOR DAMAGE TO THE BUS AND CAR, AND A SECOND BUS WAS SENT TO TAKE THE STUDENTS HOME. SCHOOL...
SIOUX CITY, IA
KELOLAND TV

KELOLAND meteorologist predicts above average snow amounts this winter

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Despite mostly drought conditions for the past few months, you can expect more snow than average according to one KELOLAND meteorologist. For 19 years, KELOLAND meteorologist Scot Mundt has been predicting snowfall totals for Sioux Falls, Aberdeen, Pierre and Rapid City. Mundt’s prediction for the 2022-23 winter was released at the end of the KELOLAND Live Doppler Winter Special. You can watch the full special in the player above.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
gowatertown.net

Two men killed in I-90 crash west of Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Two people died Friday afternoon in a three-vehicle crash three miles west of Sioux Falls. The Highway Patrol says a pickup was eastbound on Interstate 90 when it rear-ended a Toyota Prius. The pickup driver lost control and the pickup entered the median and continued into the westbound lane where it collided head-on with a westbound pickup pulling a gooseneck trailer.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
98.1 KHAK

A New Farmland Record Set After $2.19 Million Sale In Iowa

Just when we thought farmland prices couldn’t get any higher… they do. A month ago, we saw 55 acres of farmland smash land record prices by going for $26,250 an acre totaling at $1.4 million. The bidding started at $17,000 an acre and rose to $25,000 per acre as three bidders battled it out. The winning bid eventually went to a local farmer.
IOWA STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

Winter storm moving in

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Blizzard Warnings, Winter Storm Warnings, Ice Storm Warnings, and Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for much of the area, which includes Pierre and Aberdeen, through Friday morning. As more moisture moves in Wednesday night, this will change into a wintry mix and...
ABERDEEN, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Centerville man identified in Tuesday’s fatal crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Centerville man has been identified as the person who died last Tuesday night in a two-vehicle crash south of Sioux Falls. According to the Department of Public Safety, around 9:45 p.m., a 2022 Subaru Outback Touring SUV was northbound on I-29 when it left the road, traveled through the median, and crashed into the trailer of a southbound 2015 Freightliner TR semi-truck. The SUV started on fire, and the 69-year-old SUV driver, Jerry Null, had to be extricated from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

