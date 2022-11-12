Read full article on original website
dakotanewsnow.com
USF Women roll past Presentation 93-44 as Fannin scores 17 to lead the way
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The University of Sioux Falls hosted the Presentation College Saints tonight picking up their first win of the season, 93-44. WHAT HAPPENED. · Megan Fannin got the Cougars going with an early three to help send the Cougars to early 18-0 lead. ·...
dakotanewsnow.com
Swatek and Hueser lead Huskies to State 11-B title in senior season for EPJ
ELK POINT, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -There’s one rule for Elk Point-Jefferson football. “Our first point is to be physical. More physical than the other team.” Elk Point-Jefferson Senior Lucas Hueser says. And, on offense and defense, Ben Swatek and Lucas Hueser enforce it. “Ben’s my brother!...
dakotanewsnow.com
SDSU Men get big win over St. Bonaventure at Sanford Pentagon
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -South Dakota State completed a near double-digit comeback in the second half and rallied to earn a 66-62 victory over St. Bonaventure on Tuesday, Nov. 15, in front over 3,000 fans at the Sanford Pentagon. The Jackrabbits opened the contest with two separate eight-point advantages in the first half, but the Bonnies jumped out to a four-point lead before a Luke Appel bank shot off glass at the buzzer cut the SDSU deficit to 32-30 at halftime. St. Bonaventure bursted out of the locker room for the second half with some momentum. The Bonnies went on a seven-point scoring run in the first four minutes out of the break.
footballscoop.com
Sioux Falls announces a head coaching change
After six seasons leading the program at Sioux Falls (D-II - SD), Jon Anderson and the program are parting ways. Officially, Anderson decided to step down. He led the team to an 8-3 record this fall, had an identical record last fall, and had won at least 7 games in each of his six season leading the program, including a nine-win campaign in his first season in 2017.
dakotanewsnow.com
The pros and cons of having the state volleyball tournament in Sioux Falls for local teams
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The State Volleyball Tournaments begin Thursday at the Premier Center in Sioux Falls for all 3 classes which is great. Every coach I’ve talked to over the years wants that to be a permanent thing. Two of the three top seeds will get...
dakotanewsnow.com
University of Sioux Falls parts ways with head football coach
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As the 2022 season comes to a close, the University of Sioux Falls announced it will look to appoint a new Head Football Coach as Jon Anderson is stepping down. The University announced in a press release Monday that Anderson is stepping down...
Elk Point, November 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice
dakotanewsnow.com
Coyote women pass first road test with flying colors
PEORIA, IL (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota got an offensive boost from Alexi Hempe in the first half and clamped down defensively in the second to earn a 71-53 win against Bradley Sunday inside the Renaissance Coliseum. It was the first road game of the season for the Coyotes,...
dakotanewsnow.com
10pm Sportscast Tuesday, November 15th
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The state volleyball tournament starts Thursday at the Premier Center. Coaches from 2 of the top 3 seeds talk about the pros and cons of having it in their home town. The SDSU men beat St. Bonaventure at the Sanford pentagon. The USF women rolled past Presentation, Brenden Begeman will become a Jackrabbit and the final edition of Gridiron Greatness.
dakotanewsnow.com
Foundation for success laid with 11AAA title for two-year old Jefferson football program
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The high school football season came to a close last night with a Jefferson Cavalier program that didn’t even exist three years ago staking their claim as one of the most dominant teams in the 11-triple-A era with the first state title in schoole history.
dakotanewsnow.com
Rapid City’s Simeon Birnbaum takes second in photo finish at Nike Cross Heartland Regional
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Already the top prep distance runner in South Dakota, Simeon Birnbaum has had quite the year. Along with more state titles the Rapid City Stevens’ senior committed to run in college at the University of Oregon and became just the 17th high schooler ever to run a sub four minute mile.
siouxlandnews.com
SCPD: Roads are extremely slippery in Siouxland
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Police say that the roads in Sioux City are extremely slippery and city plows are currently out spreading sand and salt. Police say since 9:00 a.m Tuesday, they have responded to 20 accidents around the city and remind drivers to slow down in winter weather.
kscj.com
CAR COLLIDES WITH BUS CARRYING WEST STUDENTS
NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED WHEN A CAR STRUCK A CITY BUS JUST BEFORE 3 P.M. CARRYING STUDENTS FROM WEST HIGH AND WEST MIDDLE SCHOOLS. SIOUX CITY SCHOOL OFFICIALS SAY THERE WAS MINOR DAMAGE TO THE BUS AND CAR, AND A SECOND BUS WAS SENT TO TAKE THE STUDENTS HOME. SCHOOL...
KELOLAND TV
KELOLAND meteorologist predicts above average snow amounts this winter
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Despite mostly drought conditions for the past few months, you can expect more snow than average according to one KELOLAND meteorologist. For 19 years, KELOLAND meteorologist Scot Mundt has been predicting snowfall totals for Sioux Falls, Aberdeen, Pierre and Rapid City. Mundt’s prediction for the 2022-23 winter was released at the end of the KELOLAND Live Doppler Winter Special. You can watch the full special in the player above.
gowatertown.net
Two men killed in I-90 crash west of Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Two people died Friday afternoon in a three-vehicle crash three miles west of Sioux Falls. The Highway Patrol says a pickup was eastbound on Interstate 90 when it rear-ended a Toyota Prius. The pickup driver lost control and the pickup entered the median and continued into the westbound lane where it collided head-on with a westbound pickup pulling a gooseneck trailer.
A New Farmland Record Set After $2.19 Million Sale In Iowa
Just when we thought farmland prices couldn’t get any higher… they do. A month ago, we saw 55 acres of farmland smash land record prices by going for $26,250 an acre totaling at $1.4 million. The bidding started at $17,000 an acre and rose to $25,000 per acre as three bidders battled it out. The winning bid eventually went to a local farmer.
dakotanewsnow.com
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Busy senior at Elkton High School
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sydney Boersma is great student at Elkton High School, who appreciates what the teachers have done for her. “I think that the teaching staff has pushed me to do my best, and they’ve definitely shaped me into the person that I am today,” said Sydney.
kiwaradio.com
$150,000 Powerball Winner Who Bought Their Ticket In Sheldon Hasn’t Contacted The Lottery Yet
Sheldon, Iowa — If you bought a Powerball ticket on November 3rd, 4th, or 5th from the Sheldon Hy-Vee C-Store and picked the Power Play option, check your ticket. It could be worth $150,000. We received word that weekend that someone who purchased their ticket at the Sheldon Hy-Vee...
dakotanewsnow.com
Winter storm moving in
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Blizzard Warnings, Winter Storm Warnings, Ice Storm Warnings, and Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for much of the area, which includes Pierre and Aberdeen, through Friday morning. As more moisture moves in Wednesday night, this will change into a wintry mix and...
dakotanewsnow.com
Centerville man identified in Tuesday’s fatal crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Centerville man has been identified as the person who died last Tuesday night in a two-vehicle crash south of Sioux Falls. According to the Department of Public Safety, around 9:45 p.m., a 2022 Subaru Outback Touring SUV was northbound on I-29 when it left the road, traveled through the median, and crashed into the trailer of a southbound 2015 Freightliner TR semi-truck. The SUV started on fire, and the 69-year-old SUV driver, Jerry Null, had to be extricated from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.
