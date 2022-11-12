ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

dakotanewsnow.com

10pm Sportscast Tuesday, November 15th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The state volleyball tournament starts Thursday at the Premier Center. Coaches from 2 of the top 3 seeds talk about the pros and cons of having it in their home town. The SDSU men beat St. Bonaventure at the Sanford pentagon. The USF women rolled past Presentation, Brenden Begeman will become a Jackrabbit and the final edition of Gridiron Greatness.
BROOKINGS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

University of Sioux Falls parts ways with head football coach

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As the 2022 season comes to a close, the University of Sioux Falls announced it will look to appoint a new Head Football Coach as Jon Anderson is stepping down. The University announced in a press release Monday that Anderson is stepping down...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

SDSU women edge Mississippi State at Frost Arena

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The 23rd-ranked SDSU women built double-digit leads over Mississippi State only to have the Bulldogs continue to rally and make a great game Monday night at Frost Arena. Myah Selland’s 18 points and 10 rebounds paced the way in a 63-62 win for the Jackrabbits. Haleigh Timmer was the only other player in double figures with 11 points for the (2-1) Jackrabbits. They play the first of 3 games in The Bahamas Saturday against UCLA in the Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament.
BROOKINGS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

SDSU Men get big win over St. Bonaventure at Sanford Pentagon

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -South Dakota State completed a near double-digit comeback in the second half and rallied to earn a 66-62 victory over St. Bonaventure on Tuesday, Nov. 15, in front over 3,000 fans at the Sanford Pentagon. The Jackrabbits opened the contest with two separate eight-point advantages in the first half, but the Bonnies jumped out to a four-point lead before a Luke Appel bank shot off glass at the buzzer cut the SDSU deficit to 32-30 at halftime. St. Bonaventure bursted out of the locker room for the second half with some momentum. The Bonnies went on a seven-point scoring run in the first four minutes out of the break.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Begeman will play his college football at SDSU

SELBY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The State’s all-time leading rusher in 9-man football will be playing his college football for a coach who’s from his hometown. John Stiegelmeier is a Selby native and Brenden Begeman made his commitment official today that the Herreid-Selby Wolverine will be a Jackrabbit.
BROOKINGS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Coyote women pass first road test with flying colors

PEORIA, IL (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota got an offensive boost from Alexi Hempe in the first half and clamped down defensively in the second to earn a 71-53 win against Bradley Sunday inside the Renaissance Coliseum. It was the first road game of the season for the Coyotes,...
VERMILLION, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Thanksgiving meal giveaways seeing increase in demand

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Thanksgiving is right around the corner and different organizations in Sioux Falls are working to make sure everyone can celebrate. Organizations like Feeding South Dakota do an annual Thanksgiving giveaway to help families celebrate with a traditional meal. However, marketing and communications director for...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Early Learner South Dakota to help alleviate childcare crisis

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A new business collaboration, including Early Learner South Dakota, will help alleviate the childcare crisis in South Dakota. Early Learner South Dakota (ELSD) said in a press release they have partnered with the Bipartisan Policy Center and the United States Chamber of Commerce Foundation on a national level; along with the South Dakota Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Elevate Rapid City, The Greater Sioux Falls Area of Commerce, and the John T. Vucurevich Foundation to launch the South Dakota Child Care Business Collaborative.
RAPID CITY, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Professor discusses impact of Native American Heritage month

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - November is notable for the beginning of holiday gatherings, but an Augustana University professor is helping to make the month recognizable for other reasons. Native American Heritage month is also in November and Eagle Butte native Karla Abbott, a professor of nursing students at Augustana, says it is a month that holds critical cultural weight. Abbot is also on Sanford’s ethics committee and brings her perspective on behalf of the Native American community to provide appropriate care. She teaches similar concepts to her nursing students about providing culturally relevant care and how important it is to have representation in health care.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Santa arrives at the Empire Mall on Thursday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Santa will be making his annual return to the Empire Mall this coming Thursday. Mall Marketing and Business Development Director James Payer joined Dakota News Now on Monday morning.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
More flurries, light snow

More flurries, light snow

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We could see a few flurries and light snow showers roll through the region later today. Some parts of the area, especially up to the north, could pick up a quick 1 to 3 inches of fluffy snow. Otherwise, the mostly cloudy and cold conditions will stick around. Highs will be in the 20s and 30s on Tuesday with most of us falling into the 20s for the middle of the week.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

South Dakota officials discuss proposed grocery sales tax removal

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - WNAX reported that Senator Jim Bolin of Canton and Yankton City Manager Amy Leon are concerned for the financial future of South Dakota cities when it comes to Gov. Noem’s promise to remove the grocery sales tax. WNAX reported that Leon told...
YANKTON, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

USF makes coaching change in football program, parting ways with Jon Anderson

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The University of Sioux Falls is making a change in the football program. The team went 8-3 this fall and failed to make the Division II playoffs. In his 6 seasons as head coach of the Cougars they went 40-17 and dominated Augustana winning 4 of 5 Key to the City games. The Cougars now have 28 consecutive winning seasons. They did lose 3 of the final 4 games after a 7-0 start, ending a 3-game skid with a win over Upper Iowa 50-6. Here is the press release issued by the University of Sioux Falls.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

