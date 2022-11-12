Read full article on original website
Related
dakotanewsnow.com
10pm Sportscast Tuesday, November 15th
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The state volleyball tournament starts Thursday at the Premier Center. Coaches from 2 of the top 3 seeds talk about the pros and cons of having it in their home town. The SDSU men beat St. Bonaventure at the Sanford pentagon. The USF women rolled past Presentation, Brenden Begeman will become a Jackrabbit and the final edition of Gridiron Greatness.
dakotanewsnow.com
The pros and cons of having the state volleyball tournament in Sioux Falls for local teams
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The State Volleyball Tournaments begin Thursday at the Premier Center in Sioux Falls for all 3 classes which is great. Every coach I’ve talked to over the years wants that to be a permanent thing. Two of the three top seeds will get...
dakotanewsnow.com
Rapid City’s Simeon Birnbaum takes second in photo finish at Nike Cross Heartland Regional
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Already the top prep distance runner in South Dakota, Simeon Birnbaum has had quite the year. Along with more state titles the Rapid City Stevens’ senior committed to run in college at the University of Oregon and became just the 17th high schooler ever to run a sub four minute mile.
dakotanewsnow.com
University of Sioux Falls parts ways with head football coach
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As the 2022 season comes to a close, the University of Sioux Falls announced it will look to appoint a new Head Football Coach as Jon Anderson is stepping down. The University announced in a press release Monday that Anderson is stepping down...
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls.Business Report: Big changes coming to Sioux Falls Regional Airport, update on construction activity in northwest Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Every Tuesday, you can find the SiouxFalls.Business report on Dakota News Now at 5 p.m. on KSFY. This week, Jodi Schwan stopped by to talk about some big changes that will be coming to the Sioux Falls Regional Airport. She also gave us...
dakotanewsnow.com
SDSU women edge Mississippi State at Frost Arena
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The 23rd-ranked SDSU women built double-digit leads over Mississippi State only to have the Bulldogs continue to rally and make a great game Monday night at Frost Arena. Myah Selland’s 18 points and 10 rebounds paced the way in a 63-62 win for the Jackrabbits. Haleigh Timmer was the only other player in double figures with 11 points for the (2-1) Jackrabbits. They play the first of 3 games in The Bahamas Saturday against UCLA in the Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament.
dakotanewsnow.com
USF Women roll past Presentation 93-44 as Fannin scores 17 to lead the way
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The University of Sioux Falls hosted the Presentation College Saints tonight picking up their first win of the season, 93-44. WHAT HAPPENED. · Megan Fannin got the Cougars going with an early three to help send the Cougars to early 18-0 lead. ·...
dakotanewsnow.com
SDSU Men get big win over St. Bonaventure at Sanford Pentagon
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -South Dakota State completed a near double-digit comeback in the second half and rallied to earn a 66-62 victory over St. Bonaventure on Tuesday, Nov. 15, in front over 3,000 fans at the Sanford Pentagon. The Jackrabbits opened the contest with two separate eight-point advantages in the first half, but the Bonnies jumped out to a four-point lead before a Luke Appel bank shot off glass at the buzzer cut the SDSU deficit to 32-30 at halftime. St. Bonaventure bursted out of the locker room for the second half with some momentum. The Bonnies went on a seven-point scoring run in the first four minutes out of the break.
dakotanewsnow.com
Begeman will play his college football at SDSU
SELBY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The State’s all-time leading rusher in 9-man football will be playing his college football for a coach who’s from his hometown. John Stiegelmeier is a Selby native and Brenden Begeman made his commitment official today that the Herreid-Selby Wolverine will be a Jackrabbit.
dakotanewsnow.com
Coyote women pass first road test with flying colors
PEORIA, IL (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota got an offensive boost from Alexi Hempe in the first half and clamped down defensively in the second to earn a 71-53 win against Bradley Sunday inside the Renaissance Coliseum. It was the first road game of the season for the Coyotes,...
dakotanewsnow.com
Undisputed Missouri Valley Football Conference title the latest goal to be met for SDSU
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After yesterday’s 31-7 victory over Illinois State, South Dakota State made sure that they won’t be sharing the Missouri Valley Football Conference Championship with anyone. Now they can turn their attention to the quest for another undisputed championship. An FCS National Championship!
dakotanewsnow.com
Thanksgiving meal giveaways seeing increase in demand
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Thanksgiving is right around the corner and different organizations in Sioux Falls are working to make sure everyone can celebrate. Organizations like Feeding South Dakota do an annual Thanksgiving giveaway to help families celebrate with a traditional meal. However, marketing and communications director for...
dakotanewsnow.com
Early Learner South Dakota to help alleviate childcare crisis
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A new business collaboration, including Early Learner South Dakota, will help alleviate the childcare crisis in South Dakota. Early Learner South Dakota (ELSD) said in a press release they have partnered with the Bipartisan Policy Center and the United States Chamber of Commerce Foundation on a national level; along with the South Dakota Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Elevate Rapid City, The Greater Sioux Falls Area of Commerce, and the John T. Vucurevich Foundation to launch the South Dakota Child Care Business Collaborative.
dakotanewsnow.com
SDSU claims outright Missouri Valley Football Conference title
GRIDIRON GREATNESS-Season Finale Championship Week! (11-13-22) Top sights, sounds and moments from the week in prep and college football. Cavaliers win first state championship in second year of existence.
dakotanewsnow.com
Professor discusses impact of Native American Heritage month
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - November is notable for the beginning of holiday gatherings, but an Augustana University professor is helping to make the month recognizable for other reasons. Native American Heritage month is also in November and Eagle Butte native Karla Abbott, a professor of nursing students at Augustana, says it is a month that holds critical cultural weight. Abbot is also on Sanford’s ethics committee and brings her perspective on behalf of the Native American community to provide appropriate care. She teaches similar concepts to her nursing students about providing culturally relevant care and how important it is to have representation in health care.
dakotanewsnow.com
Santa arrives at the Empire Mall on Thursday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Santa will be making his annual return to the Empire Mall this coming Thursday. Mall Marketing and Business Development Director James Payer joined Dakota News Now on Monday morning.
dakotanewsnow.com
More flurries, light snow
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We could see a few flurries and light snow showers roll through the region later today. Some parts of the area, especially up to the north, could pick up a quick 1 to 3 inches of fluffy snow. Otherwise, the mostly cloudy and cold conditions will stick around. Highs will be in the 20s and 30s on Tuesday with most of us falling into the 20s for the middle of the week.
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota officials discuss proposed grocery sales tax removal
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - WNAX reported that Senator Jim Bolin of Canton and Yankton City Manager Amy Leon are concerned for the financial future of South Dakota cities when it comes to Gov. Noem’s promise to remove the grocery sales tax. WNAX reported that Leon told...
dakotanewsnow.com
USF makes coaching change in football program, parting ways with Jon Anderson
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The University of Sioux Falls is making a change in the football program. The team went 8-3 this fall and failed to make the Division II playoffs. In his 6 seasons as head coach of the Cougars they went 40-17 and dominated Augustana winning 4 of 5 Key to the City games. The Cougars now have 28 consecutive winning seasons. They did lose 3 of the final 4 games after a 7-0 start, ending a 3-game skid with a win over Upper Iowa 50-6. Here is the press release issued by the University of Sioux Falls.
dakotanewsnow.com
‘Legally Blonde- The Musical’ showing at Washington Pavilion Nov. 15-17
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Broadway production, “Legally Blonde- The Musical,” based on the beloved movie starring Reese Witherspoon, is showing at the Washington Pavillion from Nov. 15 to 17. The show, packed with memorable songs and dynamic dances, follows the transformation of a young...
Comments / 0