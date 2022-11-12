South Carolina has two games remaining in the 2022 regular season after falling to Florida on Saturday in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium by a score of 38-6. Next up on the Gamecocks (6-4, 3-4) schedule is a matchup with Tennessee on Saturday in Williams-Brice Stadium. Kickoff between the Gamecocks and the Volunteers is set for 7 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 22 HOURS AGO