Texas A&M Drops Sixth Straight for First Time in 50 Years
The Aggies added another loss to their disappointing 2022 campaign on Saturday.
Early Betting Line: Wildcats Huge Underdog to Georgia
Week 12 early opening betting lines have been released, and Kentucky is a big underdog to No. 1 Georgia. Circa Sports has pegged the No. 1 Bulldogs as 22-point favorites over the free-falling Wildcats, who will welcome UGA after a 24-21 loss to Vanderbilt. Both teams are 6-4 against the ...
Is there even a redemption arc left for Jimbo Fisher at Texas A&M?
Jimbo Fisher’s Texas A&M Aggies are the first, and only, SEC team up to this point that has failed to achieve bowl eligibility this season. This is the worse than the worst case scenario for Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M Aggies. After losing an unbelievable sixth SEC game...
College football bowl predictions: Bowl eligibility tracker for 2022
College football bowl season is fast approaching as the regular season turns to the month of November with conference and playoff races heating up. In order for a team in the Football Bowl Subdivision to become eligible to play in a bowl game, it needs to win at least six games with a minimum .500 ...
LSU vs. Arkansas prediction, schedule, game time, TV channel, streaming
LSU vs. Arkansas prediction, schedule, game time, TV channel, streamingHow to watchWhen: Sat., Nov. 12 Time: 11 a.m. Central TV: ESPN network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) Odds, point spread, betting linesGame lines are courtesy of SI Sportsbook and may change after publication Point ...
Betting lines for Gamecocks versus Volunteers
South Carolina has two games remaining in the 2022 regular season after falling to Florida on Saturday in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium by a score of 38-6. Next up on the Gamecocks (6-4, 3-4) schedule is a matchup with Tennessee on Saturday in Williams-Brice Stadium. Kickoff between the Gamecocks and the Volunteers is set for 7 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN.
2022 SEC Championship: Georgia football heavily favored over LSU in early line
The Georgia Bulldogs, ranked No. 1 in the polls and in the College Football Playoff rankings and coming off a 45-19 road win over Mississippi State, are set to hit the road again to take on Kentucky, its 11th opponent and eighth Southeastern Conference foe of the season, on Saturday, Nov. 19. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET with CBS televising the game.
Grambling State beats Pac-12, Power Five Colorado at home
Grambling State led Colorado, a Power Five program, from start-to-finish on Friday night. The post Grambling State beats Pac-12, Power Five Colorado at home appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Best Week 11 college football bets
There is a prime opportunity to cash in on some huge bets this weekend
LSU Clinches Spot in SEC Championship Game, Set to Face Georgia
Brian Kelly has done the improbable in his first season at the helm of LSU football. The Tigers are headed to the Southeastern Conference championship game and will take on the Georgia Bulldogs on Dec. 3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Heading into the weekend, LSU was tied for first...
Here's how the SEC standings look after LSU clinched the West division
The conference title game in the SEC is set with two weeks remaining in the regular season. By virtue of Georgia’s win over Mississippi State and LSU’s road victory over Arkansas (in addition to an Alabama win at Ole Miss), the Bulldogs and Tigers will face off in Atlanta on Dec. 3.
College Football Roundup - Pac 12 Falls In Week 11 Action
The Pac 12 had a rough weekend when it comes to its College Football Playoff opportunities
College football top 25 scores from Saturday's biggest games
College football top 25 scores from Week 11 games on SaturdayAll times Eastern and game lines are courtesy of SI Sportsbook Indiana at No. 2 Ohio StateSat., Nov. 12 | 12 p.m. | FoxPoint spread: Ohio State -40FPI pick: Ohio State 98.4%Score: Ohio State 56, Indiana 14 Missouri at No. 5 TennesseeSat., ...
Texas A&M Extends Skid, Loses at Auburn
The Texas A&M Aggies clinched their first losing season since 2008.
LSU vs. Arkansas picks, predictions: Week 11 college football odds, spread, lines
SEC West rivals square off this weekend as LSU goes on the road to Arkansas looking to maintain its position in the division hunt in college football's Week 11 action on Saturday. Suddenly, LSU is the favorite in the SEC West after defeating Alabama last week and moving into pole position in the ...
UConn Upsets Ranked Liberty to Clinch First Bowl Eligibility Since 2015
The Huskies could appear in their first bowl game in seven years.
College Football News
Bowl Eligible Teams, Who's Out, Who's On The Bubble Going Into Week 12
College football bowl bubble 2022: Which teams are bowl eligible, and what does everyone else need to do to get to six wins?. Bowl Eligible Teams, Who’s On The Bubble Going Into Week 12. And now it’s really on. UConn is bowl eligible and Texas A&M isn’t? Duke...
