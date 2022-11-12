Read full article on original website
KU Sports
With Jason Bean's status uncertain and Jalon Daniels 'really, really close,' KU's QB situation has taken another turn
The situation surrounding Kansas football’s quarterback position has taken a new turn. KU coach Lance Leipold said Monday that quarterback Jason Bean, who has started the past four games for the Jayhawks, was somewhat limited during Monday’s practice after coming out of the Texas Tech loss on Saturday and the Oklahoma State win before it.
K-State football moves up in newest AP Poll
TOPEKA (KSNT) – After K-State football dominated in a 31-3 win against Baylor, the Wildcats have moved up four spots on the newest AP Poll. KSU now sits at No. 19 in the poll, a step up from last week’s ranking. Last week, K-State dropped ten spots to No. 23 following its loss to Texas. […]
‘We didn’t respect our opponent’: Wichita State basketball leader vows changes after upset loss
Head coach Isaac Brown and senior Craig Porter shouldered the blame for poor practices that led up to Saturday’s stunning loss.
MHS Announces 2022 Wall of Fame Inductees
MCPHERSON, Kan. – On December 9th, between the girls and boys varsity basketball games against Andover, McPherson High School will induct 12 individuals into the 2022 Wall of Fame at the Roundhouse. MHS will also be hanging State Championship banners, and honoring the following teams: 2021 Girls Tennis, 2022...
Junction City's Justin Aaron will perform in live playoff round of 'The Voice'
Justin Aaron of Junction City has advanced into the live round of "The Voice" on NBC. Aaron said there are four contestants on each team for a total of 16 contestants. "In the live playoffs, which happen Monday, every act gets to sing a song and after they sing the voting lines are open," he told JC Post. "Everyone go out and download 'The Voice' official app."
EHS Suessical Play Review
A quick review from a non-journalist but avid fan of the theatre. The El Dorado High School kids did an amazing job with, what in my opinion has always been a sub-par musical. I have seen a few productions of Suessical through the years now and have honestly never enjoyed it very much. The energy and talent that this group possesses elevates this musical to amazing heights.
Wichita family hospitalized after Andover driver fails to yield on highway
BUTLER CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita family was hospitalized after an Andover driver failed to yield at a posted sign on a Kansas highway. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13, emergency crews were called to the area of milepost 21 on Kansas Highway 254 with reports of an injury crash.
Two reported hurt in West 12th Avenue crash
Two injuries are reported after a crash Monday morning near the Emporia State University campus. First responders were called to the 1400 block of West 12th Avenue around 8:40 a.m. That location is between entrances to the ESU campus. The injuries do not appear to be serious at this point....
Wintry conditions in Wichita's forecast
A wintry mix possible today, less than an inch of accumulation is expected. Steve gets the KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from KSN Meteorologist Warren Sears.
Wichita breaks daily snowfall record
The Wichita area did not see much snow Monday, but it was enough to break the daily snowfall record for November 14. In Wichita, the National Weather Service recorded 4-tenths of an inch of accumulation, beating the old record of 3-tenths, set back in 1929. Russell ended up setting a...
Airman dies following head-on crash in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The 190th Air Refueling Wing of the Kansas Air National Guard has confirmed that an airman died over the weekend in a Jefferson County car crash. Staff Sgt. Cheyanne Branson died in a head-on vehicle collision near Jefferson County on Saturday, Nov. 12. According to the 190th Air Refueling Wing, Staff […]
5 people injured in Butler County crash
Five people were injured in a Butler County crash Sunday afternoon.
WEATHER: Winter weather advisory issued for Chase County on Monday
The chance of light accumulating snowfall west and southwest of Emporia on Monday has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a winter weather advisory. The advisory is for Chase County from 9 am to 6 pm Monday. Up to two inches of snow is expected. Snow is expected to...
K-10 reopens to traffic between Johnson County and Lawrence
Construction complete: K-10 highway reopens to traffic between Johnson County and Lawrence after being under construction since July.
Large water line project will disrupt Topeka intersection
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Traffic near 8th Street and Quincy Street will be impacted starting Nov. 20 due to a large, multi-purpose water line and the street project. According to the City of Topeka, during the first phase: The city will fully close northbound Quincy at the intersection. The project will fully close 8th Street est […]
WEATHER: Timelines for precipitation and weather advisories adjusted ahead of areas first accumulating snowfall Monday evening
Accumulation projections have not changed, however, the timeline for the listening area’s first accumulating snowfall, and a pair of area advisories have been slightly adjusted. TV-13 meteorologist Jeremy Goodwin says rainfall is expected to begin in the early evening hours around 5:30 pm and should begin to change over...
What’s New in Butler County?
A new hair salon opened up in Andover Nov. 4 with a motto of ‘Hair care for every kid.’ Specializing in kids cuts, this salon goes above and beyond for your little ones. Kids Cuts, located at 324 W Central Ave is putting a new spin on hair salons in the community. They’re specifically geared towards and decorated for kids 17 years and younger. With salon seats in shapes like unicorn and cars, video games to play while in the chair, a play corner in the waiting area, cartoons on the TV and a patient staff, your young ones are bound to love their visit.
Two taken to hospital after semi caught between 2 I-70 bridges
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A semi-truck drove off the roadway and down in between two bridges on I-70 early Monday morning, Nov. 14. The crash happened just after 3:15 a.m. just west of Topeka near Dover. Shawnee Co. Fire District #4 and multiple other agencies were called to assist with...
