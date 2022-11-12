A new hair salon opened up in Andover Nov. 4 with a motto of ‘Hair care for every kid.’ Specializing in kids cuts, this salon goes above and beyond for your little ones. Kids Cuts, located at 324 W Central Ave is putting a new spin on hair salons in the community. They’re specifically geared towards and decorated for kids 17 years and younger. With salon seats in shapes like unicorn and cars, video games to play while in the chair, a play corner in the waiting area, cartoons on the TV and a patient staff, your young ones are bound to love their visit.

BUTLER COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO