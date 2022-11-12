ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ironton Tribune

OHSAA Football Playoffs Regional Championship Pairings

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio High School Athletic Association released the football regional final playoff pairings and neutral sites Sunday afternoon. Division I, II, III and V will play on Friday, while Division IV, VI and VII will play on Saturday. All games kick off at 7 p.m. A...
Ironton Tribune

Yost files suit against Family Dollar

COLUMBUS — Just days after his office sued Dollar General, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost filed suit Monday against Virginia-based Family Dollar for also allegedly advertising goods at one price on shelves and charging another price, usually higher, at the checkout counter. “We’re looking not just for reimbursement, but...
