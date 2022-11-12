ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Hubert Davis rips lackluster Tar Heels

After a lackluster opening win over UNC-Wilmington, North Carolina coach Hubert Davis blamed his team’s performance on nerves and rust. After UNC repeated the sluggish performance against Charleston, he questioned his team’s toughness, calling them “soft” in the locker room. “They all were soft,” he said....
CHAPEL HILL, NC

