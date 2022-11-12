Read full article on original website
Related
ECU football’s latest bowl projections after Week 11
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — With just two weeks left in the regular season, it’s time to check out the latest bowl projections for the East Carolina University football team. The Pirates are bowl eligible for the second straight season. ECU is 6-4 overall and 3-3 in American Athletic Conference play this season. They’re set to […]
Report: UC Guard to Miss Significant Time due to Injury
The guard was primed for a big final season in Clifton.
Wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. transfers to Withrow High School
2026 wide receiver Chris Henry Jr., son of the late Bengals wide receiver Chris Henry, has enrolled at Withrow High School.
Cincinnati youth football coach says teams are 'playing in war zones'
In October, bullets fired near the College Hill Recreation Center killed Trojans Black coach Jermaine Knox after practice in front of players.
Mount Olive Tribune
Southern Wayne football coach dismissed
DUDLEY — Southern Wayne administrators have reportedly dismissed Frank Coston as head varsity football coach. The decision occurred last Tuesday. Coston guided the Saints to a 3-7 record, including a season-ending victory over county rival Charles B. Aycock. The five-point triumph snapped a 41-game skid in conference play. Since...
WITN
Former Farmville Central star Smith named to Wooden Award Preseason watch list
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - NC State sophomore, and former Farmville Central star, Terquavion Smith named to the John Wooden Award preseason top 50 watch list. Smith is averaging 22.5 points per game so far this season. The Wooden Award goes to the MVP of men’s college basketball. Do you...
Dayton Flyers climb in AP Top 25 poll after 2 wins last week
DAYTON — The Dayton Flyers are moving up in the latest Associated Press Top 25 basketball rankings released Monday. >>No. 24 Dayton knocks out SMU for their second win of season. UD advances up three spots from No. 24 to No. 21. They were ranked No. 24 in the...
eaglecountryonline.com
OrthoCincy Welcomes Three New Doctors with Tri-State Ties
See bios for all three doctors. Shankar Narayanan, Benjamin Valley and Scott Jolson. Photos provided. (Edgewood, Ky.) - OrthoCincy Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine is proud to announce the arrival of three new doctors to the OrthoCincy Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine team of physicians. Shankar Narayanan, MD is a St. Xavier...
Longtime local meteorologist is retiring
Michael Lewis has reached many people and left a lasting legacy at the National Weather Service Northern Indiana office.
4 Great Burger Places in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you also love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kentucky that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
dayton.com
Dayton snowfall breaks 128-year-old record
Dayton’s first snowfall of the season was a record-setting one. The day’s 1.8 inches shattered the old record of 1 inch set way back in 1894, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Dayton’s earliest measurable snow occurred Oct. 18, according to NWS. It’s average first measurable...
dayton.com
Dayton connections you can find on TV this season
With the 2022-2023 TV season in full swing, you don’t have to search far to find a few Dayton connections. Here are five faces and shows to keep on your radar right now. Luke Grimes - “Yellowstone” (Paramount Network) Dayton native Luke Grimes, a Dayton Christian High...
wvxu.org
Pureval marks first year as Cincinnati mayor with a challenge: 'We have to redesign the city'
Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval credits federal stimulus for funding many of his policy initiatives during his first year in office. Pureval gave his first State of the City Address Tuesday night in an auditorium at historic Union Terminal, announcing new efforts on local gun regulation and land use reform. In...
earnthenecklace.com
Phillip Williams Leaving WITN: Where Is the North Carolina Meteorologist Going?
Phillip Williams spent a decade bringing all the latest weather updates to Eastern North Carolina residents. Now the meteorologist is stepping back from his decades-long career for a different trajectory. Phillip Williams announced he is leaving WITN-TV in November 2022. Viewers naturally had questions since the announcement. They want to know if it is retirement for Williams and where he is going next. They especially hope he will be staying in North Carolina. Find out what Phillip Williams said about his departure from WITN-TV here.
WKRC
Iconic Cincinnati hotel at risk of foreclosure
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - The hotel that is part of Cincinnati's iconic Carew Tower complex is the subject of a foreclosure complaint after other assets of the property faced a similar fate last year. Wells Fargo Bank, in conjunction with Wilmington Trust, filed a foreclosure complaint Nov. 7 against...
These are the casinos with the loosest slots
The I-Team used state data to rank 32 gambling venues on their payout rates for slot machines in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. Spoiler alert: Playing the loosest slots might require a full tank of gas.
WLWT 5
'Not unexpected': Cincinnati Zoo says hippos Fiona and Tucker have been breeding
CINCINNATI — Months after a baby hippo was born at the Cincinnati Zoo, there's been some new developments at Hippo Cove. Officials with the Cincinnati Zoo posted to member Facebook pages saying hippos Fiona and Tucker have been breeding. "They are not related and this was expected to happen...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati weather: Soaking rain ushers in chance for accumulating snow
CINCINNATI — Get ready for weather whiplash this weekend! So long perfect 70 degree weather. It's almost time to break out the thick winter coats. Big changes start early Friday morning with rain arriving for the morning rush. The steadier, heavier rain will be focused from the metro and east.
WLWT 5
Reports of a robbery with injuries on Ridge Avenue in Oakley
CINCINNATI — Reports of a robbery with injuries on Ridge Avenue in Oakley. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
spectrumnews1.com
New bridge project aims to reconnect Black neighborhoods
CINCINNATI — There have been many instances throughout U.S. history where railroads and highways have divided neighborhoods and displaced residents. That's what happened in Cincinnati nearly 60 years with the creation of the Brent Spence Bridge. But with a new bridge project in the works, city leaders said they vow to help correct that wrong.
Comments / 1