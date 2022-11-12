Read full article on original website
Gov. Greg Abbott calls for investigation into Harris County elections after 'widespread problems'
HOUSTON — Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday called for an investigation into the “widespread problems with Harris County's elections Tuesday.”. His office said in a release that voters in Harris County were frustrated by confusion and delays including missing keys, insufficient paper ballots in Republican precincts, staffing problems, and more.
