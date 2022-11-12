Read full article on original website
Pantry run by volunteers opens in Monroe
Community Hygiene Pantry, based in Bradford County, opened a new pantry Sunday in Brodheadsville. “With soaring inflation, the cost of basic staples from gas to groceries has increased for everyone,” said Liz Terwilliger of Warren Center, one of the organization’s main organizers. “This includes personal care products. A recent survey of area stores taken by our volunteers indicated in the past year the costs of generic toilet paper, infant and adult diapers and feminine products have increased substantially.”
New $1.4 Million Truck at Friendship Fire Company in Danville
DANVILLE – A Danville fire department is celebrating their new $1.4 million fire truck. Friendship Fire Company held a housing ceremony last Saturday afternoon, they received the new aerial truck at the end of September. The fire company says it spent the last few years raising money, and also...
Scranton Tomorrow wants your used coffee pods
SCRANTON, Pa. — Coffee pods have become a convenient way for many of us to start our day with a cup of joe or as a pick-me-up in the afternoon, but what do you do with it once you use it?. "Most people think that even if they put...
Scranton native serves communityby filling cavities – and gaps in dental workforce
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. To become a dentist, Dr. Caitlin McCarthy reluctantly left her family and native Northeast Pennsylvania community, devoting four years to a dental school in Philadelphia and one year to residency training in the Lehigh Valley. Her heart, however, remained in Scranton.
Winterfest headed to Bloomburg Fairgrounds
Bloomsburg, Pa. — Winterfest is coming back the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds later this month, with more than 150 vendors, horse-drawn carriage rides, and plenty of holiday activities for the kids. The event, which includes free admission and parking, will take place from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 25-26 in the Industrial Building. Warm up inside at the cafe area while enjoying some delicious goodies from a variety of food...
Unemployed workers receive assistance in finding jobs
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It is often unexpected when someone finds themselves out of work or even when employers desperately need to fill a job. A local workforce center’s mission is to help people get back on their feet and keep local businesses fully staffed. Finding yourself unemployed can be scary and oftentimes, it’s […]
Chick-fil-A Continues at Former Golden Corral Location in Pennsylvania
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Lebtown and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Winter Weather Advisory in NEPA Tues pm- Wed am.
The National Weather Service at Binghamton has issued a Winter Weather Advisory from 4pm today until 9am tomorrow. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 AM EST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 5 inches and ice accumulations up...
The Unsolved: Jolene Lakey's family still searching
The Lakey family from Scranton lost their best hope for answers in Jolene's disappearance. Jolene Lakey, age 11, disappeared while walking back to her Scranton home in 1986. For decades, her family has hoped for a break in the case. But new information may mean Jolene's case will never be solved.
Bethlehem’s Sayre Mansion to Be Featured on ‘Ghost Hunters’
A South Bethlehem landmark will soon be in the limelight thanks to a popular TV series whose stars explore paranormal activity at well-known locations throughout the U.S. The city’s Sayre Mansion–which was built in 1858 by industrialist Robert Sayre–will be explored by the team from “Ghost Hunters” on Saturday, Nov. 19 at 9 p.m. on the Travel Channel, the owners of the mansion announced on its Facebook page over the weekend.
15 Best Things to Do in Schuylkill County, PA
Schuylkill County is in the middle eastern region of Pennsylvania. Established in 1811, the county was named Schuylkill, which comes from the Dutch term that means "hidden stream." It is home to 143,049 people, according to the 2020 census. The area is mountainous, with the Mahantango, Broad, Sharp, and Second...
New York Kids Jealous Of Pennsylvania Kids’ Bologna
I grew up on bologna. My siblings and I brought our lunch to school. Having the school-prepared lunch was a rarity. Once in a while, I would get a nickel or a dime for a bag of Wise potato chips or my favorite - Neopolitan ice cream square. Bologna Every...
Welcoming winter in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A white snowy hill is a welcomed sight for snowboarders, but not a common sight in a parking lot in November, especially an unseasonably warm November. But Kraken Board Sports brought the winter season early to a parking lot in Luzerne County. "The rain last...
Lane restriction set for I-81 in Lackawanna County
LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Monday, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced there will be a lane restriction on Interstate 81 this week in Lackawanna County. According to PennDOT, due to concrete deck patching work, there will be a lane restriction on I-81 northbound from Exit 191B (the North Scranton Expressway) to Exit 194 (Clarks […]
Home destroyed after fire in Tamaqua
TAMAQUA, Pa. — A fire destroyed a home in Schuylkill County Monday morning. A home along Orwigsburg Street in Tamaqua caught fire around 10 a.m. The house is destroyed, leaving four people without a place to stay. Neighboring homes were also damaged by the fire. Officials believe a malfunctioning...
Couple charged for allegedly moving and abandoning pets
Williamsport, Pa. — Neighbors at an apartment building in Williamsport heard a cat meowing for a at least a month inside a vacant apartment, according to Shawn McMonigle, humane police officer for SPCA. The previous tenants, William LaBarge, 42, and Jennifer LaBarge, 41, had moved out of 727 W. Fourth Street by early October to a new address in Catawissa, according to the affidavit. McMonigle spoke to the property manager...
String of break-ins at laundromats
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — State police in Northumberland County are investigating after an overnight string of burglaries involving Pennsylvania skill games. Officials say multiple laundromats, including The Laundry Room of Sunbury and The Laundry Room of Lewisburg, were hit between Sunday and early Monday morning. The game of skill...
Car hits two homes in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — Two homes were damaged when a car went out of control in Scranton overnight. It happened around midnight on the 300 block of Maple Street. A car ran off the road, hitting the porch of one home and the side of another. A parked vehicle was also damaged.
Two women charged with buying guns for gang member
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging two women who they say bought five handguns and gave them to an alleged gang member. According to the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office, in August 2022 officers were alerted to a possible straw purchase of a Taurus and Ruger 9mm pistols by The Cabin Armory […]
PSP investigating hacks on Walmart accounts
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating two separate hacks where multiple items were purchased through a victim’s Walmart accounts. According to Pennsylvania State Police, in Schuylkill County, troopers were told of a theft where an unknown suspect accessed the victim’s Walmart account. PSP says the hacker was able to place an order through the […]
