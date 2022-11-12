ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KAGS

Injured Milam deputy to be released from rehab Wednesday, Nov. 16

TEXAS, USA — Deputy Sam Ferguson IV is set to be released from medical care after being shot while answering a mental health call near Rockdale. According to a Facebook post from Mike Clore of the Milam County Sherriff's office, Deputy Ferguson is set to be released from the rehabilitation facility at noon on Wednesday, Nov. 16.
MILAM COUNTY, TX
KAGS

Rockdale ISD Veterans Day program cancelled

ROCKDALE, Texas — Rockdale ISD announced Monday, Nov. 8 that their district-wide Veterans day program that was schedule to take place on Friday, Nov. 11 will be cancelled. The cancellation is due to a high number of illnesses including strep and flu reportedly circulating amongst Rockdale students. Instead of...
ROCKDALE, TX
KAGS

KAGS

Bryan College Station, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
557K+
Views
ABOUT

Bryan and College Station local news

 https://www.kagstv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy