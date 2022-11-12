Read full article on original website
Voice of America
Russia's War on Ukraine Tears Rift at G20 Bali Summit
BALI, INDONESIA — Leaders of the Group of 20 (G-20) of the world’s largest economies began talks on Tuesday on the island of Bali, Indonesia, marred by divisions caused by the war in Ukraine. Leaders are set to issue a statement in which “most” members will strongly condemn...
Voice of America
Biden: ‘No Need for Cold War’ after Meeting with Xi
American President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping met in person for about three hours Monday in Bali, Indonesia. The two leaders said they would try to improve the country’s relations amid rising economic and security tensions. Biden told Xi that the two of them share responsibility, “to...
Voice of America
Biden Meets with China's Xi, Discusses Taiwan, Trade, Rights
Washington — U.S. President Joe Biden said Monday that he does not believe China's leaders plan an "imminent" attack on Taiwan, but he said Washington remains committed to maintaining peace in the Taiwan Strait. Biden, speaking at a news conference after a 3½-hour meeting with China's President Xi Jinping...
Voice of America
As World Leaders Gather for APEC Summit, Thailand Seeks to Boost International Relations
Bangkok — Thailand is aiming to boost its economic and political ties with nearly two dozen nations, as world leaders gather for the APEC Summit later this week in Bangkok. But observers say with geopolitical tensions at a high between the United States and China, and Russia’s war in Ukraine, Thailand is looking out for its own benefit during the event.
Voice of America
US Eyes APEC to Boost Commercial Ties, Despite Biden’s Absence
Bangkok, Thailand — The United States is hoping to boost commercial ties with countries attending the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit this week, where 21 economies representing nearly half of global trade will discuss efforts to promote trade and sign investment deals. This is the first time officials...
Voice of America
Russia Launches Barrage of Airstrikes Across Ukraine
Russia launched waves of airstrikes on Ukraine Tuesday, targeting 10 regions, including the capital of Kyiv, in a military rebuke to Ukrainians reveling in one of their biggest wartime successes, last week’s takeover of the key southern city of Kherson. The airstrikes rocked Ukraine from east to west, hitting...
Voice of America
Biden: Poland Explosion 'Unlikely' Fired from Russia
BALI, INDONESIA — Leaders of NATO and the Group of Seven met for an emergency meeting Wednesday morning local time on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Bali to discuss the explosion in eastern Poland that Warsaw has attributed to a Russian-made missile, potentially marking a significant escalation in Russia's war on Ukraine.
Putin Faces Mounting Opposition to War From Mothers of Russian Soldiers
Many are voicing their dissatisfaction with Vladimir Putin's partial mobilization order.
Voice of America
Australian Leader Meets Chinese President at G20 Summit in Indonesia
Sydney — Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese met China’s President Xi Jinping at the G-20 international summit in Bali, Indonesia. The Canberra government is hoping China will end economic sanctions after years of diplomatic tensions. Albanese’s meeting with Xi on Tuesday is the first time an Australian leader...
Voice of America
US, NATO Investigating Reports of Deadly Russian Missile Strike in Poland
U.S. President Joe Biden said it was unlikely that a missile that struck Poland on Tuesday was fired from Russia, adding: "I'm going to make sure we figure out exactly what happened." Biden, who is in Bali, Indonesia, for a meeting of the Group of 20 largest economies, came from...
Voice of America
Russian FM Appears in Video After Reports of Hospital Visit in Bali
Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, the highest-ranking Russian official attending the G-20 summit in Indonesia, has appeared in a video wearing shorts and a T-shirt to prove he is healthy after media reports said he had been hospitalized upon arriving in Bali for the gathering. In response to the Monday reports,...
Voice of America
Zelenskyy Visits Ukrainian Troops in Kherson
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed troops in the newly liberated Ukrainian city of Kherson Monday and said Ukraine is "ready for peace. Peace for all our country." Zelenskyy’s appearance in Kherson came just days after Russian troops retreated from the southeastern city, one of the war's biggest losses for Russian...
Voice of America
Through US Midterms, Europeans See Democracy Reaffirmed — But for How Long?
Paris — The U.S. midterm elections have been closely followed overseas — especially in Europe, where analysts say some of America’s closest and oldest allies are relieved that U.S. democracy held the course. But many are unsure for how long — and some are calling for a stronger and more independent Europe as a result.
Voice of America
How Does North Korea Pay for Its Many Missile Tests?
North Korea’s missile tests are raising questions about its weapons program: How does the poor country pay for so many tests?. Some experts say each North Korean launch could cost $2 million to $10 million. But others say there is no way to estimate the cost. They say North Korea likely builds weapons at a much lower cost than other countries because of free labor and possible Chinese and Russian support.
Voice of America
CIA Chief Meets Putin's Spy Chief, Warns Against Nuclear Weapons
LONDON/WASHINGTON — U.S. Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns is in Turkey to deliver a message to President Vladimir Putin's foreign spy chief about the consequences of a potential Russian use of nuclear weapons, a White House spokesperson said. In the first known high-level face-to-face U.S.-Russian contact since Putin's...
Voice of America
Ending Ukraine War 'Best Thing' to Mend World Economy: Yellen
Nusa Dua, Indonesia — U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen heaped pressure on Russia on Monday ahead of the G-20 summit in Indonesia, saying the best way to end world economic tumult was to stop the Ukraine war. "Ending Russia's war is a moral imperative and the single best thing...
Voice of America
Latest Developments in Ukraine: Nov. 14
For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia's war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 11:40 p.m.: The airport is in ruins, littered with twisted hulks of destroyed tanks and aircraft. On the edge of town, there is a mass burial site with unidentified human remains. On the main square, people are asking soldiers for autographs and posing with them for photos. Maryan Kushnir of RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service found that a day in newly liberated Kherson is filled with contrasts. Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty has this report.
Voice of America
US Imposes Sanctions on Military Procurement Network Aiding Russia
Washington — The United States on Monday targeted Russian military's supply chains, imposing sanctions on 14 individuals and 28 entities that it said were part of a transnational network that procures technology to support Moscow in its invasion of Ukraine. The U.S. Treasury also designated family members of Russian...
Voice of America
Turkey Trying to Persuade Russia to Renew UN Grain Deal
Seeking a boost in upcoming elections, the Turkish president wants to show he can help avert rising world food prices. Dorian Jones reports.
Voice of America
Pakistan ‘Indefinitely’ Halts Afghan Trade via Key Border Point
Islamabad — Pakistan is pressing Afghanistan’s ruling Taliban government to hand over a suspected killer of a Pakistani security guard before it reopens a busy southwestern border crossing between the two countries. Pakistani authorities blocked all movement across the Chaman terminal in Baluchistan province on Sunday, immediately after...
