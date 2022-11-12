ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where to watch 2022 FIFA World Cup in the San Diego area

 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RsyCq_0j89OpoE00

SAN DIEGO — The most popular sport in the world is holding its biggest tournament, the FIFA World Cup, in Qatar this year.

Soccer fans have a chance to represent and support their country’s team in the nearly month-long event that starts Nov. 20 and lasts until Dec. 18.

Topgolf announces plans for second San Diego location

Can’t make it to Qatar? No worries, because in the San Diego area there are number of locations where fans will be able to congregate for watch parties to enjoy the beautiful game:

  • barleymash: The lively Gaslamp Quarter restaurant and bar, located at 600 Fifth Ave #6916, will be showing all three U.S. matches on Nov. 21, 25 and 29.
  • Park 101 : Lounge, dine and drink at the multi-level complex in Carlsbad which will be opening early for the 8 a.m. games and offering $13 World Cup specialty cocktails. The restaurant’s address is 3040 Carlsbad Boulevard.
  • The Smoking Gun: Also in the Gaslamp, this urban street food restaurant, located at 555 Market Street, will be opening its doors at 10 a.m. to watch all the U.S. matches. Coffee and bagels can be purchased right next door at Spill the Beans as well.
  • Miss B’s Coconut Club : Want to watch a match by the beach? Located at 3704 Mission Boulevard in Mission Beach, Miss B’s Coconut Club will be offering brunch as the games go on from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Mavericks Beach Club: Watch all the U.S. and Brazil games at this Pacific Beach party spot, featuring 38 big screen televisions. For the Brazil matches, the bar and grill, located at 860 Garnet Ave, will open at 11 a.m. on Nov. 24 and 8 a.m. on Nov. 28 and Dec. 2.
  • Sandbar: Take in ocean views from the Skydeck and eat the Mission Beach restaurant’s award-winning fish tacos while cheering on the U.S. at 718 Ventura Place.
  • Dirtybirds: With locations in the College Area, Liberty Station and Pacific Beach, the bar and grill will be offering deals on certain drinks and food during World Cup games.
  • Novo Brazil Brewing Company : If you’re team Mexico, you can watch all of their matches at Novo Brazil Brewing Company’s locations in Chula Vista, Otay Ranch and its brand-new spots in Imperial Beach.
  • The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park : San Diego Symphony’s public bayfront park and event venue will be showing two games on their giant LED screens — U.S. vs. England on Nov. 25 at 10:30 a.m. and Mexico vs. Argentina on Nov. 26 at 10:30 a.m. Both events will be free of charge.
