St. Thomas Aquinas thumps Coconut Creek behind Hezekiah Harris lead

By Joe Frisaro
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 4 days ago

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA – At St. Thomas Aquinas, all the focus is on No. 4 – as in a four-peat.

The nationally-ranked Raiders took a convincing first step towards their fourth-straight state title on Friday night with a resounding, 59-14, victory at home over Coconut Creek.

The top-seed in Class 3M-Region 3, St. Thomas scored quickly and often against a competitive Coconut Creek squad that was seeded eighth.

St. Thomas now awaits the winner of fourth-seed Atlantic (Delray Beach) and fifth-seed Plantation in a game that will be played on Monday.

Florida High School Football Playoff Brackets

In improving to 10-0, St. Thomas was led by senior quarterback Hezekiah Harris, who threw for four touchdowns and rushed for another.

Receiver Chance Robinson caught two touchdown passes. Conrad Hussey had a 90-plus yard kickoff return for a touchdown, and the Raiders were able to keep the clock running midway through the third quarter.

The 59 points are a season-high for the Raiders, who have outscored their opponents, 404-97, this year.

If Friday is any indication, St. Thomas again is the team to beat in Class 3M.

Senior quarterback Hezekiah Harris was a force for St. Thomas Aquinas in their 59-14 playoff win over Coconut Creek, throwing for four touchdowns and rushing for another.

Photo by Joe Frisaro

With all the success the school has enjoyed, the Raiders’ mission is clear – win that fourth straight state title.

“That’s a big motivation,” Harris said. “We’ve talked about it every day since the spring. Every day, that’s our goal. We remind ourselves every day. Every practice, every game, is a state championship practice. We keep that mindset in every game.”

St. Thomas jumped out to a 14-point lead in the first quarter on Harris’ 54-yard touchdown pass to Robinson and 22-yard pass to Jaylen Bonelli.

On the first score, Robinson simply outran the defense and St. Thomas never looked back.

The Bonelli catch was one of the most athletic grabs you will see. Harris lobbed the ball to the corner of the end zone, and Bonelli out-jumped the defensive back while being able to stay in bounds while falling down.

“That play, there was a free rusher, so I knew [the defender] was coming,” Harris said. “I’m going to take a shot. I like my guy, Jaylen, on the DB right there. I put it up there for him. I’m watching on the ground.”

Knocked down on the play, Harris celebrated while on the ground.

Still, Coconut Creek responded, and made it 14-7 on Nimari Brantley’s 1-yard run.

But on the final play of the first quarter, Hussey returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown.

In the second quarter, Harris scored on a 5-yard run, making it 28-7.

“Hezekiah is a great leader,” St. Thomas coach Roger Harriott said. “He’s a very humble human being. He’s a selfless person, and he likes to give the credit to where it belongs – his offensive line, his receivers, and his running backs. That’s why I truly believe things go his way. He’s blessed and we’re fortunate to have him as a leader on our team.”

Coconut Creek’s second touchdown came on a long pass play that covered 63 yards, with Dashawn McEachern hooking up with Davari Morris.

The fact Coconut Creek had its moments in the first half didn’t surprise Harriott.

“This group is extremely competitive, from the first seed to the eighth seed, as you can see,” Harriott said. “Coconut Creek has had a very good season. The scoreboard is not indicative at all of their talent. They’re a special group of guys. They’re a young team, so I’m sure they’re going to make a run back next year.”

But St. Thomas simply had too many weapons, including kicker, Nicholas Romero, who booted a 29-yard field goal.

Before halftime, Harris connected with Robinson on a 5-yard pass play, giving the Raiders a 38-14 lead at halftime.

In the second half, St. Thomas received the ball first, and scored on Xavier Terrell’s 47-yard touchdown run. Harris’ final touchdown pass of the night was a 29-yard strike to James Madison.

As the clock ran down, the St. Thomas reserves saw action. Backup quarterback Jackson Grier got into the scoring act by throwing a long touchdown pass to Ethan Shawn.

Still, for the Raiders, the night belonged to the seniors.

“The playoff season is called the ‘Senior Season’ ,” Harriott said. “This is the time for the seniors to take ownership of our program, and we’re grateful, because we’re moving into the Thanksgiving Season.”

Harriott noted that the calendar is moving towards the holiday season, and the state playoffs are the “Senior Season.”

“We look as these particular opportunities as a blessed holiday,” Harriott said. “Our guys are receptive to it, so they’re grateful to give their best effort for their family and each other. It’s a great time of the year for the United States.”

As a senior, Harris embraces the time for the senior leaders to step up.

“The seniors, those are the oldest guys,” Harris said. “Those are the guys who have to step up, and teach the young guys how to go. That’s how we’ve been able to keep that three-peat right now, and we’re looking for that four-peat this season. We hope to keep that streak going. I feel like tonight, that was a big first step.”

