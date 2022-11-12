Corrigan-Camden defeats Garrison 28-7 in Round 1 of playoffs
HENDERSON, Texas ( KETK ) — The Corrigan-Camden Bulldogs are headed to Round 2 of the 2A Division I playoffs after their win over Garrison on Friday night.SPOTLIGHT GAME: Kilgore takes down Little Cypress Mauriceville
The final score was: 28-7.
Click above to watch game highlights.
