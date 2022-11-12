ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corrigan, TX

Corrigan-Camden defeats Garrison 28-7 in Round 1 of playoffs

KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KIA9U_0j89NnFn00

HENDERSON, Texas ( KETK ) — The Corrigan-Camden Bulldogs are headed to Round 2 of the 2A Division I playoffs after their win over Garrison on Friday night.

SPOTLIGHT GAME: Kilgore takes down Little Cypress Mauriceville

The final score was: 28-7.

Click above to watch game highlights.

