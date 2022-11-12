Play of the Night: Mount Vernon’s Brylon Bolin dives for tipped interception
MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KETK) — The Mount Vernon defense was lights out Friday night in their opening-round playoff win against Tatum, and the Play of the Night defined the Tigers' effort.
When the Eagles threw the ball to the endzone, it got batted into the air, and Mount Vernon’s Brylon Bolin dove to make the interception.
He earned play of the night, and the Tigers earned a 42-6 win.
