CAJON VALLEY SCHOOL BOARD CHAIR TAMARA OTERO LOSING REELECTION; TWO OTHER SEATS FILLED BY CANDIDATES RUNNING UNOPPOSED

Close Races: Leads Holding for Levin, Blakespear, Maienschein, Measure C
With fewer than 80,000 votes left to count in San Diego County and 176,000 in Orange County, seven close races showed little change on Monday but only one has been called. In the 49th Congressional District, incumbent Democrat Mike Levin held his lead at 52.5% to Republican challenger Brian Maryott’s 47.5%.
kusi.com
San Diego voters split on Measure B, the Trash Tax
SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The ballot measure that would take a step toward repealing “The People’s Ordinance” trash collection model in the city of San Diego remained in limbo Tuesday, with updated returns showing the result too close to call. Opponents of the measure were leading...
eastcountymagazine.org
La Mesa City Council race
DILLARD TAKES LEAD IN LA MESA CITY COUNCIL RACE; LOTHIAN AND AFSHAN ARE CLOSE BEHIND IN TIGHT BATTLE FOR TWO SEATS. Support community news in the public interest! As nonprofit news, we rely on donations from the public to fund our reporting -- not special interests. Please donate to sustain East County Magazine's local reporting and/or wildfire alerts at https://www.eastcountymedia.org/donate to help us keep people safe and informed across our region.
Mayor Gloria announces new proposal to repair San Diego's crumbling roads
SAN DIEGO — Mayor Todd Gloria announced Tuesday a new proposal to fix San Diego's streets. He introduced updates to rules governing street excavation that will hold utilities to higher repair standards. It's a major update to the city's Street Preservation Ordinance, which governs the rules utilities must follow...
Martinez’s lead prompts Hemmerling to concede in San Diego County sheriff race
Undersheriff Kelly Anne Martinez is in position to become the first female San Diego County sheriff after Republican John Hemmerling conceded to his Democratic opponent, Hemmerling's team confirmed to FOX 5 Monday.
chulavistatoday.com
Chula Vistans voted "yes" on Measure K under unofficial election results
A majority of Chula Vista voters have chosen to modify the city charter under Measure K, the San Diego County Registrar of Voters reported in the most recent update to the unofficial general election results. During the November general election, voters were asked to answer “yes” or “No” to the...
Daily Aztec
Midterm Election Results in California
Nov. 8 marked Election Day for the Golden State, which saw its usual blue wave as Gavin Newsom was reelected as governor of California for the third time in a row. In addition, Alex Padilla kept his place in the U.S. Senate. Voter turnout in San Diego was 45.9%, compared to 33.5% in the state of California. Padilla won the vote by 59.8%.
KPBS
Key California races could determine which party controls Congress
With millions of ballots left to count in California, the results of last Tuesday's midterm election could shift the balance of power in the House of Representatives. While the state is a Democratic stronghold, UC San Diego political science professor Thad Kousser said Republicans can still edge out a few wins.
San Diego Latinos could soon be responsible for replacing the first Latina Democratic mayors
SAN DIEGO — San Diego's South Bay area had a solid democratic hold in recent years, especially in cities with predominantly Latino populations, according to reports. However, with what the early polling results have shown, far– analysts said these cities could soon replace the first Latina democratic mayors who have made history with republican or independent mayoral candidates.
eastcountymagazine.org
JAMUL-DULZURA PLANNING GROUP HOLDS VIRTUAL MEETING TONIGHT TO VOTE ON PROPOSED HOTEL AND EVENT CENTER
November 14, 2022 (Jamul) – The Jamul-Dulzura Community Planning Group will hold a special virtual meeting tonight at 7:30 p.m. The group will her a presentation by a subcommittee and vote on the proposed Jamul Casino Hotel and Event Center expansion project, which includes a 16-story hotel, new event center, multi-purpose/bingo hall and 6-story parking structure, and related infrastructure.
eastcountymagazine.org
CAL FIRE: BURN PERMIT SUSPENSION LIFTED IN SAN DIEGO COUNTY
November 15, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) -- Effective yesterday, the burn permit suspension in San Diego County has been lifted. CAL FIRE / San Diego County Fire Chief Tony Mecham is formally canceling the burn permit suspension and advises that those possessing current and valid agricultural and residential burn permits can now resume burning on permissible burn days.
californiaexaminer.net
Chula Vista High School Senior Stabbed To Death At Party
After midnight on Saturday, police were called to a party on Rigley Street due to reports of a brawl. When officers came, Castillo had been stabbed many times. CVPD said that despite their best efforts, the man died from his wounds before he could be taken to a hospital. A...
eastcountymagazine.org
EAST COUNTY ROUNDUP: LOCAL AND STATEWIDE NEWS
November 13, 2022 (San Diego) -- East County Roundup highlights top stories of interest to East County and San Diego's inland regions, published in other media. This week's round-up stories include:. LOCAL. Uptick in flu cases prompts hospitals to put up overflow tents in parking lots to ease ER burden...
Nearly 48K UC system grad students, employees expected to strike
Up to 48,000 employees in the statewide University of California system are expected to go on strike beginning Monday morning.
San Diego-based parking company settles discrimination allegations
A San Diego-based subsidiary for a national parking garage company has agreed to pay $320,000 to resolve allegations of race and gender-based hiring discrimination.
No Room to Rest — Series Part 1: La Jolla meeting on homelessness illustrates urgency of a 'wicked problem'
This new La Jolla Light series looks at homelessness in La Jolla, explores the complicated factors that contribute to it and highlights the various viewpoints about potential solutions.
eastcountymagazine.org
PROJECT WILDLIFE CELEBRATES 50 YEARS
November 15, 2022 (San Diego) - This fall, San Diego Humane Society is celebrating Project Wildlife’s 50th anniversary. For five decades, this essential program has served as our region’s safety net for wild animals in need. Since its founding, Project Wildlife has rescued and cared for hundreds of thousands of injured, orphaned or sick animals, and has transformed into one of the largest wildlife rehabilitation programs in the country.
chulavistatoday.com
USC study: Cost of rent in San Diego will increase within the next two years
The cost of living in San Diego will reportedly be increasing in the incoming years. According to a USC Casden Economics Forecast this week, it is projected that rent within San Diego County will become even more expensive than it is currently. By October 2024, the rent in San Diego...
eastcountymagazine.org
RADIO MUSIC HOST AND JOURNALIST TAYARI HOWARD HONORED IN LEMON GROVE AFTER BRAIN CANCER DIAGNOSIS
Photo: Shane Harris, President of the People's Association of Justice Advocates, Tayari Howard, and Mayor Racquel Vasquez raise gold shovel to plant tree in Howard’s honor. November 13, 2022 (Lemon Grove) – Community leaders and elected officials gathered at Treganza Heritage Park in Lemon Grove last month to honor Tayari Howard, founder of Legacy Media Publishing, Promotions and Production. The award-winning broadcaster, legendary smooth jazz radio voice and host of the “Music for Lovers” program was and activist recently diagnosed with brain cancer.
San Diego budget troubles loom as pandemic aid dries up, pension costs rise and state mandates kick in
The city is facing more than $360 million in deficits over the next five years, despite annual revenue projected to surpass $2 billion for the first time.
