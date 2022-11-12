ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Cajon, CA

CAJON VALLEY SCHOOL BOARD CHAIR TAMARA OTERO LOSING REELECTION; TWO OTHER SEATS FILLED BY CANDIDATES RUNNING UNOPPOSED

 4 days ago
kusi.com

San Diego voters split on Measure B, the Trash Tax

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The ballot measure that would take a step toward repealing “The People’s Ordinance” trash collection model in the city of San Diego remained in limbo Tuesday, with updated returns showing the result too close to call. Opponents of the measure were leading...
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

La Mesa City Council race

DILLARD TAKES LEAD IN LA MESA CITY COUNCIL RACE; LOTHIAN AND AFSHAN ARE CLOSE BEHIND IN TIGHT BATTLE FOR TWO SEATS. Support community news in the public interest! As nonprofit news, we rely on donations from the public to fund our reporting -- not special interests. Please donate to sustain East County Magazine's local reporting and/or wildfire alerts at https://www.eastcountymedia.org/donate to help us keep people safe and informed across our region.
LA MESA, CA
Daily Aztec

Midterm Election Results in California

Nov. 8 marked Election Day for the Golden State, which saw its usual blue wave as Gavin Newsom was reelected as governor of California for the third time in a row. In addition, Alex Padilla kept his place in the U.S. Senate. Voter turnout in San Diego was 45.9%, compared to 33.5% in the state of California. Padilla won the vote by 59.8%.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KPBS

Key California races could determine which party controls Congress

With millions of ballots left to count in California, the results of last Tuesday's midterm election could shift the balance of power in the House of Representatives. While the state is a Democratic stronghold, UC San Diego political science professor Thad Kousser said Republicans can still edge out a few wins.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS 8

San Diego Latinos could soon be responsible for replacing the first Latina Democratic mayors

SAN DIEGO — San Diego's South Bay area had a solid democratic hold in recent years, especially in cities with predominantly Latino populations, according to reports. However, with what the early polling results have shown, far– analysts said these cities could soon replace the first Latina democratic mayors who have made history with republican or independent mayoral candidates.
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

JAMUL-DULZURA PLANNING GROUP HOLDS VIRTUAL MEETING TONIGHT TO VOTE ON PROPOSED HOTEL AND EVENT CENTER

November 14, 2022 (Jamul) – The Jamul-Dulzura Community Planning Group will hold a special virtual meeting tonight at 7:30 p.m. The group will her a presentation by a subcommittee and vote on the proposed Jamul Casino Hotel and Event Center expansion project, which includes a 16-story hotel, new event center, multi-purpose/bingo hall and 6-story parking structure, and related infrastructure.
JAMUL, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

CAL FIRE: BURN PERMIT SUSPENSION LIFTED IN SAN DIEGO COUNTY

November 15, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) -- Effective yesterday, the burn permit suspension in San Diego County has been lifted. CAL FIRE / San Diego County Fire Chief Tony Mecham is formally canceling the burn permit suspension and advises that those possessing current and valid agricultural and residential burn permits can now resume burning on permissible burn days.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
californiaexaminer.net

Chula Vista High School Senior Stabbed To Death At Party

After midnight on Saturday, police were called to a party on Rigley Street due to reports of a brawl. When officers came, Castillo had been stabbed many times. CVPD said that despite their best efforts, the man died from his wounds before he could be taken to a hospital. A...
CHULA VISTA, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

EAST COUNTY ROUNDUP: LOCAL AND STATEWIDE NEWS

November 13, 2022 (San Diego) -- East County Roundup highlights top stories of interest to East County and San Diego's inland regions, published in other media. This week's round-up stories include:. LOCAL. Uptick in flu cases prompts hospitals to put up overflow tents in parking lots to ease ER burden...
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

PROJECT WILDLIFE CELEBRATES 50 YEARS

November 15, 2022 (San Diego) - This fall, San Diego Humane Society is celebrating Project Wildlife’s 50th anniversary. For five decades, this essential program has served as our region’s safety net for wild animals in need. Since its founding, Project Wildlife has rescued and cared for hundreds of thousands of injured, orphaned or sick animals, and has transformed into one of the largest wildlife rehabilitation programs in the country.
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

RADIO MUSIC HOST AND JOURNALIST TAYARI HOWARD HONORED IN LEMON GROVE AFTER BRAIN CANCER DIAGNOSIS

Photo: Shane Harris, President of the People's Association of Justice Advocates, Tayari Howard, and Mayor Racquel Vasquez raise gold shovel to plant tree in Howard’s honor. November 13, 2022 (Lemon Grove) – Community leaders and elected officials gathered at Treganza Heritage Park in Lemon Grove last month to honor Tayari Howard, founder of Legacy Media Publishing, Promotions and Production. The award-winning broadcaster, legendary smooth jazz radio voice and host of the “Music for Lovers” program was and activist recently diagnosed with brain cancer.
LEMON GROVE, CA

