Tuscaloosa, AL

Second Half Surge Lifts Alabama Over Ole Miss in Oxford

No. 9 Alabama bounced back after falling last week, to defeat No. 11 Ole Miss 30-24 inside of Vaught-Hemmingway Stadium on Saturday. "Really, really proud of our players in terms of the way they competed in the game, I think that's the big thing that we wanted to get our players to get back to," said Alabama head coach Nick Saban. "We took a step in the right direction. We had to overcome a lot of adversity in the game. We didn't get off to a great start, but the players just kept playing one play at a time and made the plays at the end of the game that we needed to make."
OXFORD, MS
Three Things to Know For Your Tuesday in West Alabama

1) With jury selection complete and opening arguments finished, the prosecution is expected to begin laying out their case in the trial of Derick Brown at the Tuscaloosa Federal Courthouse this week. Brown is charged with being a co-conspirator in the kidnapping of 3-year-old Camille “Cupcake” McKinney in Birmingham in...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
T-Town Grinch Returns to West Alabama this Holiday Season

Last year, West Alabama was introduced to the T-Town Grinch. During the holiday season, you could witness the unique character “Grinching around” town at random times as reported by the Tuscaloosa Thread. The T-Town Grinch popped up everywhere, including the Tinsel Trail, area businesses, schools and more. Townsquare...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Fight Hunger: Thanksgiving Food Drive Plus Giveaway in Tuscaloosa

C&J Resources and Tutoring Services will be hosting a “Thanksgiving Food Drive and a Giveaway” during this season of Thanksgiving. Chante Myles-Rice, founder of C&J Resources talked about how collecting food is important to the community. She mentioned it helps relieve hunger by providing nutritious food to children and their families in convenient and familiar locations.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Bitter Cold Temps Prompt Freeze Warning in Portions of Alabama

You can expect below-average temperatures this week and even into next week. We might be in-store for a chilly Thanksgiving holiday. James Spann, ABC 33/40, and Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa Chief Meteorologist reports that “despite a sunny sky, we are forecasting a high in the 47-52 degree range today over the northern half of Alabama... the average high for Birmingham on November 13 is 66.”
ALABAMA STATE
Bundle Up: Parts of West, Central Alabama Under a Freeze Warning

The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a FREEZE WARNING which starts on Saturday, November 12, at 9:00 p.m. through Sunday, November 13, at 9:00 a.m. Sub-freezing temperatures near 30 degrees are expected. IMPACTS. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, and other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Superintendent: Progress Being Made at Three ‘Failing’ Tuscaloosa City Schools

Steps are already being taken to improve performance at three "failing" Tuscaloosa City Schools, superintendent Mike Daria said Monday. The promise comes after the Alabama Department of Education released its list of schools in the state that scored in the lowest six percent on standardized tests last week. The list included three city schools -- Central Elementary, Westlawn Middle, and Paul W. Bryant High School -- and Holt High School in the Tuscaloosa County School System.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
University of Alabama Student Veterans to Clean Military Graves Thursday

A group of student veterans from the University of Alabama will honor those who came before them during a service project in honor of Veterans Day on Thursday. According to a release from a UA spokesperson, the Crimson Legion, formally known as the Campus Veterans Association, will join several other student organizations to clean around two dozen headstones belonging to veterans interred at Chambers Cemetery.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Could Alabama Break Some More Temperature Records?

Not Too Long Ago We Had Record-Breaking Low Temperatures. Around the middle of October, we experienced some below-average temperatures. On October 18, 2022, Tuscaloosa’s 56-degree temperature broke the old record low maximum temperature for October 18th which was 58 degrees in 1966,” said the National Weather Service in Birmingham.
ALABAMA STATE
Birmingham Woman Dies After Crash in Tuscaloosa County

A 31-year-old Birmingham woman died Monday after a single-vehicle accident in Tuscaloosa County, State Troopers have confirmed. Corporal Reginal King, a spokesperson for the Troopers in West Alabama, said Birmingham's Jamarria E. Montgomery was driving on Sylvan Loop Road south of Tuscaloosa when her Hyundai Santa Fe left the roadway and struck a tree.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
95.3 The Bear plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

