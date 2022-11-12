Read full article on original website
No. 9 Alabama bounced back after falling last week, to defeat No. 11 Ole Miss 30-24 inside of Vaught-Hemmingway Stadium on Saturday. "Really, really proud of our players in terms of the way they competed in the game, I think that's the big thing that we wanted to get our players to get back to," said Alabama head coach Nick Saban. "We took a step in the right direction. We had to overcome a lot of adversity in the game. We didn't get off to a great start, but the players just kept playing one play at a time and made the plays at the end of the game that we needed to make."
Alabama cornerback Eli Ricks appeared to suffer an early injury in Saturday's game at Ole Miss. Ricks, starting his third consecutive game, went down on the first play and never re-entered. Ricks was replaced by Terrion Arnold, the initial starter of the season. During the postgame press conference, Alabama football...
1) With jury selection complete and opening arguments finished, the prosecution is expected to begin laying out their case in the trial of Derick Brown at the Tuscaloosa Federal Courthouse this week. Brown is charged with being a co-conspirator in the kidnapping of 3-year-old Camille “Cupcake” McKinney in Birmingham in...
Last year, West Alabama was introduced to the T-Town Grinch. During the holiday season, you could witness the unique character “Grinching around” town at random times as reported by the Tuscaloosa Thread. The T-Town Grinch popped up everywhere, including the Tinsel Trail, area businesses, schools and more. Townsquare...
After living in Alabama for a little over three years, I have to admit something people may not like. Every city in this state isn't the best destination someone would want to visit. Miles and miles of roads and fields aren't the best things that attract visitors you know?. I...
Located between Birmingham and Tuscaloosa in Helena, Alabama this property is truly an “outdoor lover’s dream home estate,” said the agent. Wait until you see the pictures of this sprawling of this custom home. It’s one-of-a-kind for sure. Let’s talk about space. Every room in...
Winter weather awareness week with the National Weather Service in Birmingham is all about highlighting important information for Alabamians. This helps us all to become more aware and prepared ahead of any incoming winter weather systems that could happen this season. The goal is to help you familiarize yourself with...
C&J Resources and Tutoring Services will be hosting a “Thanksgiving Food Drive and a Giveaway” during this season of Thanksgiving. Chante Myles-Rice, founder of C&J Resources talked about how collecting food is important to the community. She mentioned it helps relieve hunger by providing nutritious food to children and their families in convenient and familiar locations.
You can expect below-average temperatures this week and even into next week. We might be in-store for a chilly Thanksgiving holiday. James Spann, ABC 33/40, and Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa Chief Meteorologist reports that “despite a sunny sky, we are forecasting a high in the 47-52 degree range today over the northern half of Alabama... the average high for Birmingham on November 13 is 66.”
The holidays are here and if you are expecting family and friends to visit and need an Airbnb you should check this one out. You can have the best of both worlds within this Bama and military-inspired Airbnb home. It’s filled with lots of natural light and top-notch decorations. Plenty...
The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a FREEZE WARNING which starts on Saturday, November 12, at 9:00 p.m. through Sunday, November 13, at 9:00 a.m. Sub-freezing temperatures near 30 degrees are expected. IMPACTS. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, and other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected...
Steps are already being taken to improve performance at three "failing" Tuscaloosa City Schools, superintendent Mike Daria said Monday. The promise comes after the Alabama Department of Education released its list of schools in the state that scored in the lowest six percent on standardized tests last week. The list included three city schools -- Central Elementary, Westlawn Middle, and Paul W. Bryant High School -- and Holt High School in the Tuscaloosa County School System.
I've done lots of research on the scariest places and cities in Alabama, as well as America. I wish violent crimes were not an everyday occurrence in Alabama. Wish in one hand, and, well, you-know-what in the other hand....and see which one fills up first. As we get ready for...
I'm in no way happy to be delivering this news. Once again Alabama tops some sort of list. Unfortunately this time it's not the type of list we would like. Somehow we managed to put 6 Alabama cities in the top 100 with the highest spread of STDs. And if...
A group of student veterans from the University of Alabama will honor those who came before them during a service project in honor of Veterans Day on Thursday. According to a release from a UA spokesperson, the Crimson Legion, formally known as the Campus Veterans Association, will join several other student organizations to clean around two dozen headstones belonging to veterans interred at Chambers Cemetery.
The National Weather Service in Birmingham is hosting “Winter Weather Awareness Week.” Each day they will focus on a topic that can help you and your family during this season. Got a safety kit?. How about a winter kit for your car?. “Make sure you’re prepared at home...
Not Too Long Ago We Had Record-Breaking Low Temperatures. Around the middle of October, we experienced some below-average temperatures. On October 18, 2022, Tuscaloosa’s 56-degree temperature broke the old record low maximum temperature for October 18th which was 58 degrees in 1966,” said the National Weather Service in Birmingham.
A 31-year-old Birmingham woman died Monday after a single-vehicle accident in Tuscaloosa County, State Troopers have confirmed. Corporal Reginal King, a spokesperson for the Troopers in West Alabama, said Birmingham's Jamarria E. Montgomery was driving on Sylvan Loop Road south of Tuscaloosa when her Hyundai Santa Fe left the roadway and struck a tree.
Townsquare Media’s own Comedian Lamar "LP" Pullom will star in a dinner theatre production at the McDonald Hughes Center. Genres Productions presents “Deceit: A Royal Betrayal” on Saturday, November 19 at 5:00 p.m. at the McDonald Hughes Center. Click here for the Facebook Event page. Tuscaloosa native...
