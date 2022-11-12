The Aztecs outscored the Lions 18-3 in the fourth quarter. “I was proud of our defensive effort,” Head coach Stacie Terry-Hutson said after the game. “Anytime you can hold a team to three points in the fourth quarter, you give yourself a good chance to win. We had some lapses on offense in the third quarter, but we separated ourselves in the fourth by locking down and getting stops when we needed to.”

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO