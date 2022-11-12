Read full article on original website
PROJECT WILDLIFE CELEBRATES 50 YEARS
November 15, 2022 (San Diego) - This fall, San Diego Humane Society is celebrating Project Wildlife’s 50th anniversary. For five decades, this essential program has served as our region’s safety net for wild animals in need. Since its founding, Project Wildlife has rescued and cared for hundreds of thousands of injured, orphaned or sick animals, and has transformed into one of the largest wildlife rehabilitation programs in the country.
La Mesa Holiday in the Village 2022
November 14, 2022 (La Mesa) -- The 7th annual La Mesa Holiday in the Village will once again be ringing in holiday cheer for everyone far and near on Saturday, December 3 from 12 to 9 p.m. The event takes place along La Mesa Blvd. between Spring Street and 4th Street in the heart of downtown La Mesa.
SAN DIEGO MEDICAL INVESTIGATOR AWARDED PANDEMIC CIVILIAN SERVICE MEDAL
November 15, 2022 (San Diego) - During a major disaster, a county, city or state medical system may become overwhelmed with patients or, unfortunately, casualties of the disaster. The national government trains and sends out special teams such as the National Disaster Medical System Mortuary Operational Response Team, to assist in areas where their skills are needed.
EL CAPITAN BASKETBALL HOSTS 2022-23 MEDIA DAY
Photo, from left to right: Emily Sample (sophomore guard), Kennedy Caires (junior guard), Amaya Tone (junior guard), Mikayla Williams (freshman guard), Sammy Willis (sophomore guard) November 14, 2022 (Lakeside) - El Capitan boys basketball begins their season Thursday night, while the girls started over the weekend. ECM Sports headed out...
CAL FIRE: BURN PERMIT SUSPENSION LIFTED IN SAN DIEGO COUNTY
November 15, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) -- Effective yesterday, the burn permit suspension in San Diego County has been lifted. CAL FIRE / San Diego County Fire Chief Tony Mecham is formally canceling the burn permit suspension and advises that those possessing current and valid agricultural and residential burn permits can now resume burning on permissible burn days.
CRASH HITS KNOX HOUSE MUSEUM SIGN
November 15, 2022 (El Cajon) -- The driver of a white compact vehicle lost control early this morning around 6 a.m. while making a left turn from West Park Avenue onto southbound Magnolia Avenue. It crashed into a sign after jumping over the curb. Consequently the tall Knox House Museum sign was knocked down from its foundation and appeared to be broken into two pieces.
STRONG SANTA ANA WINDS AND DRY CONDITIONS THIS WEEK
November 13, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) – The National Weather Service is forecasting strong Santa Ana winds Tuesday night through Wednesday in San Diego County’s mountains and deserts, along with dry conditions and below average temperatures. Strong winds will produce difficult driving conditions for high profile...
SDSU WOMEN'S BASKETBALL KNOCKS OFF SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA 69-53
The Aztecs outscored the Lions 18-3 in the fourth quarter. “I was proud of our defensive effort,” Head coach Stacie Terry-Hutson said after the game. “Anytime you can hold a team to three points in the fourth quarter, you give yourself a good chance to win. We had some lapses on offense in the third quarter, but we separated ourselves in the fourth by locking down and getting stops when we needed to.”
ECHS boys basketball
