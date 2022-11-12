Read full article on original website
UNK men's hoops wins home opener over Manhattan Christian
KEARNEY. Neb. — Press release courtesy of UNK Athletics:. Super senior forward Darrian Nebeker scored 24 points, one shy of his career-high, and Nebraska Kearney sunk 10 second half three pointers to fly by Manhattan Christian (Kan.) College, 89-54, Tuesday night at the Health & Sports Center. This was...
TJ Davis repeats as MIAA Offensive Player of the Year
KEARNEY, Neb. — The Nebraska Kearney football team has placed 15 on the 2022 All-MIAA team with redshirt senior quarterback TJ Davis repeating as Offensive Player of the Year. The league's 11 head coaches vote on the makeup of the squad and cannot vote for their own players. Davis...
UNK set to face Concordia-St. Paul in NCAA Central Region opening round
KEARNEY, Neb. — The Nebraska-Kearney Volleyball team has earned their 23rd-straight NCAA DII Tournament bid, landing the No. 7 seed in the Central Region. UNK is set to face No. 2 Concordia-St. Paul in the opening round. The Lopers lost to the Golden Bears in five sets during last year's tournament.
UNK hosts World Affairs Conference in hopes to cross physical, invisible lines
KEARNEY, Neb. — According to organizers at UNK's World Affairs Conference, around 6% of Nebraska's population is not U.S.-born. Over the last two days, participants had the opportunity to hear from keynote speakers and guest lecturers, in hopes of “crossing the line.”. This so-called line can be physical,...
Nebraska tree growers experiencing drought effects amid the holiday season
HASTINGS, NEB. — Dry conditions still continue to affect some farmers throughout central Nebraska. For some, it may be too soon to be singing Christmas tunes but it wouldn’t be a holiday season without that special fir or pine tree. Now some tree growers I spoke to say...
UPDATE: Power restored after Hastings, Juniata outage
HASTINGS, Neb. — Many people in the Hastings area woke up without power Monday morning. Hastings Utility said the power outages affected customers in both Hastings and Juniata. Crews were dispatched to bring back power. Officials said to report any outages by going to the City of Hastings website.
Multiple local organizations partnered to host the Hastings Annual Multicultural Festival
HASTINGS, Neb. — Celebrating the different cultures that make up the city, the Hastings Multicultural Festival returned this year. Since 2009, Hastings College along with the Hastings Multicultural Association and the Hastings YWCA have been doing the city's multicultural festival. The event showcases food, dances and music from various counties.
Learning Curve: Bright Futures addresses needs of young kids
KEARNEY, Neb. — Bright Futures Preschool at Kearney Public Schools serves primarily three and four-year-old's, but they also have programs to help younger kids. NTV's Carol Staab tells us about the toddler program at the preschool and how they address the needs of young kids and their families.
Pet Doc: Stelfonta
KEARNEY, Neb. — There is a new way to treat Mast Cell Tumors in dogs and the Hilltop Pet Clinic said it is a game changer for our pets. Dr. Brandon Beebout said Stelfonta is a non-surgical approach to another cancer that the Hilltop Pet Clinic sees, mast cell tumors, or MCTs. These tumors can be cutaneous or subcutaneous, which can definitely get into internal organs. MCT’s look like a little circular raised area, which can sometimes be just under the skin in the subcu, but they can be cutaneous as well.
Hall County unofficial election results
HALL COUNTY, Neb. — The unofficial results of the general election in Hall County were released on Monday. Election Commissioner Tracy Overstreet emphasized that these include the counting of the provisional ballots, as well as an additional review of more than 4,000 write-in votes cast in the Grand Island Public Schools Ward A school board race.
Elwood woman facing charges for murder plot pleads not guilty
LEXINGTON, Neb. — An Elwood woman accused in an attempted murder plot has pled not guilty. According to Dawson County District Court records, Valerie Miller, 39, pled not guilty Monday to two counts of attempted first-degree murder. Court documents said Miller allegedly offered an undercover officer money to have...
Grand Island Police investigating Sonic robbery
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island Police are investigating yet another robbery. The most recent one occurred around 10:15 p.m. Monday at Sonic Drive In, 2117 South Locust St. Capt. Jim Duering says an unknown person wearing a camouflage mask entered the restaurant’s building and pointed a handgun at an employee.
GIPD release photos of liquor store robbery suspects
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island Police have released pictures of the suspects involved in an armed robbery at a liquor store over the weekend. Police said they are looking for more information involving three men involved in the robbery at Y&N Liquor, 409 N. Broadwell Ave., Suite 4, early Saturday morning.
Defense questions how Hall County inmate was able to escape jail custody
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A corrections officer testified he was fired after he failed to shackle an inmate with a violent history who had been taken to the hospital. However it's not jail employees on trial but Tyler Manka, a man accused of escape and kidnapping. Two corrections officers...
