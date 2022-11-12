KEARNEY, Neb. — There is a new way to treat Mast Cell Tumors in dogs and the Hilltop Pet Clinic said it is a game changer for our pets. Dr. Brandon Beebout said Stelfonta is a non-surgical approach to another cancer that the Hilltop Pet Clinic sees, mast cell tumors, or MCTs. These tumors can be cutaneous or subcutaneous, which can definitely get into internal organs. MCT’s look like a little circular raised area, which can sometimes be just under the skin in the subcu, but they can be cutaneous as well.

KEARNEY, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO